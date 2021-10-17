7 Chocolate Shops In Atlanta To Satisfy Your Sweet Craving

Here are 7 essential Atlanta candy and chocolate shops to know.

1. The Chocolaterie Luxury Chocolates

3099 Main St

Duluth, GA 30096

Their chocolates are true works of art, both in terms of flavor and presentation. There are dozens of flavor options, as well as fudge, cookies, and other unique delights that you won't find anywhere else. There are also unique presents and accessories for hostess gifts, birthdays, and other occasions.

Delivery: Order online

2. IT'SUGAR Atlantic Station

B A, 264 19th St NW Bulding 2, Suite 2100

Atlanta, GA 30363

If you're in the region, this is a must-see attraction. From sour cream and onion bugs to Jack Daniels chocolate, they provide a wide variety of candies and foods. There are numerous gummy alternatives available, as well as giant-sized confectionery from your favorite brands. A good assortment of novelty products is also available.

Delivery: Order online

3. River Street Sweets

455 Legends Place SE Suite 854

Atlanta, GA 30339

Here you'll find a plethora of fresh, delectable goodies! The most delicious pralines you've ever tasted. Fudge is also delicious; it's smooth and creamy. The cherry cordials are incredibly delicate and delicious.

Delivery: Order online

4. Cacao

3035 Peachtree Rd NW A150

Atlanta, GA 30305

Cacao is a chocolate lover's dream come true. Find gem-like truffles with tequila lime and tamarind habanero flavor infusions. Try the salame di cioccolato, a chocolate delicacy rolled in shortbread and amaretti biscuits that is reminiscent of the Italian favorite.

Delivery: Order online

5. Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate

99 Krog St NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

The Love & Happiness dark chocolate with blood orange olive oil and raspberries is one of the nicest chocolate pieces I've ever had. The bright, tangy, delicious dried raspberry wonderfully balances the rich depth of the small batch chocolate.

Delivery: Order online

6. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory

1575 Old Alabama Rd

Roswell, GA 30076

Everything is delicious, and there are numerous options. It's a little costly, but wonderful things don't come cheap. The ice cream is one of the greatest in the neighborhood, so don't skip it.

Delivery: Order online

7. JARDI CHOCOLATES

3400 W Hospital Ave Unit 102

Chamblee, GA 30341

These chocolates are pieces of beauty, stunningly beautiful and oh-so-deliciously wonderful. They ship quickly and make excellent gifts. It comes highly recommended!

Delivery: Order online