Games & Drinks: Where To Watch Astros vs Red Sox For The Best Game Experience

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will begin the American League Championship Series in 2021. The victor of the best-of-seven series advances to the World Series; the loser, on the other hand, will spend the winter at home.The Astros, meanwhile, are in their seventh straight ALCS after defeating the Chicago White Sox in four games.
Here is a list of 7 Houston restraunts offering ALCS watch parties, visit them for best game watching experience.
1. Bobcat Teddy’s Ice House
Address: 2803 White Oak Drive
Features: 10 TVs, and will set up a large projector in the parking light.
Specials: $15 beer buckets + Breggy Bombs.
2. Woodshed Smokehouse
Address: 3728 Wakeforest Avenue
Features: Several outdoor TVs
Specials: Anyone wearing Astros gear can get a free appetizer.
3. Revelry on Richmond
Address: 1613 Richmond Avenue
Features: Houses more than 30 TVs
Specials: $1 Astros-themed jello shots + opening early for game days + drinks.
4. Burger Joint
Address: 2703 Montrose Boulevard and 2002 N Shepherd Drive
Features: Have large patios for the games.
Specials: Free Crush City creamsicle milkshakes giveaway.
5. Monkey’s Tail
Address: 5802 Fulton Street
Features: For day games they’ll be opening early an hour early.
Specials: $6 F**k the Sox shots + Karbach Crawford Bock score buckets for $18.
6. Eight Row Flint
Address: 1039 Yale Street
Features: Big screen
Specials: Karbach beers served with shots + nachos and hot dogs for $5 each.
7. Cedar Creek Bar & Grill
Address: 1034 W 20th Street
Specials: Hot dog baskets for $8 + Crawford Bock for $5 + $2 jello shots.
