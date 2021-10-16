Games & Drinks: Where To Watch Astros vs Red Sox For The Best Game Experience

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will begin the American League Championship Series in 2021. The victor of the best-of-seven series advances to the World Series; the loser, on the other hand, will spend the winter at home.The Astros, meanwhile, are in their seventh straight ALCS after defeating the Chicago White Sox in four games.

Here is a list of 7 Houston restraunts offering ALCS watch parties, visit them for best game watching experience.

1. Bobcat Teddy’s Ice House

Bobcat Teddy's Ice House

Address: 2803 White Oak Drive

Features: 10 TVs, and will set up a large projector in the parking light.

Specials: $15 beer buckets + Breggy Bombs.

2. Woodshed Smokehouse

Woodshed Smokehouse

Address: 3728 Wakeforest Avenue

Features: Several outdoor TVs

Specials: Anyone wearing Astros gear can get a free appetizer.

3. Revelry on Richmond

Address: 1613 Richmond Avenue

Features: Houses more than 30 TVs

Specials: $1 Astros-themed jello shots + opening early for game days + drinks.

4. Burger Joint

Address: 2703 Montrose Boulevard and 2002 N Shepherd Drive

Features: Have large patios for the games.

Specials: Free Crush City creamsicle milkshakes giveaway.

5. Monkey’s Tail

Monkey's Tail

Address: 5802 Fulton Street

Features: For day games they’ll be opening early an hour early.

Specials: $6 F**k the Sox shots + Karbach Crawford Bock score buckets for $18.

6. Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint

Address: 1039 Yale Street

Features: Big screen

Specials: Karbach beers served with shots + nachos and hot dogs for $5 each.

7. Cedar Creek Bar & Grill

Cedar Creek Cafe

Address: 1034 W 20th Street

Specials: Hot dog baskets for $8 + Crawford Bock for $5 + $2 jello shots.