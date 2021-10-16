Top 10 Chicago Halloween Celebration Hotspots
1. Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 W Fulton Market St
Chicago, IL 60607
Date & time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursday, October 28.
Tickets & details: Eventbrite
Vaccine proof: Yes
2. Bandit
841 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Date & time: Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30
Tickets & details: Tock
3. Maria's Packaged Goods and Community Bar
960 W 31st St
Chicago, IL 60608
Date & time: Saturday, October 30
Vaccine proof: Yes
4. Ace Hotel Chicago
311 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
Date & time: Saturday, October 30
Tickets & details: Resy
5. Deuce's Major League Bar
3505 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
Date & time: Sunday, October 31
Tickets & details: Deucesmlb
6. Lottie's Pub
1925 W Cortland St
Chicago, IL 60622
Date & time: Movie nights from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through October 27
Tickets & details: lotties@pioneertaverngroup.com
7. Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods
1415 N Wood St
Chicago, IL 60622
Date & time: Thursday, October 24 through Sunday, November 3.
8. Recess
838 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60642
Date & time: 8 p.m. on Friday, October 29
Tickets & details: Eventbrite
9. Untitled Supper Club
111 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
Date & time: Thursday, October 28
Tickets & details: Eventbrite
10. Broken Shaker at Freehand Chicago
19 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
Date & time: 8 p.m. on Friday, October 29
Tickets & details: Eventbrite
