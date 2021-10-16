Chicago Halloween Celebration Hotspots

Is The U.S In Another Housing Bubble?

During the epidemic, home prices in the United States have risen at an all-time high. In June 2021, the median home price surpassed $363,000, up 23.4 percent from the previous year. Many of these homes are selling for more than their asking price, with bidding battles becoming the new norm to clear out the competitors. The Fed reduced interest rates to zero at the start of the epidemic, causing mortgage rates to fall to unprecedented lows. People returned to the property market as soon as they figured out how to buy a home in a safe and socially acceptable manner.