Eat, Drink & Party: Washington D.C. Halloween Celebration Hotspots

Here's a list of spots where you can celebrate Halloween on Sunday, October 31.
1. Summer House Santa Monica
11825 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Summer House Santa Monica will give out cookies to guests who bring in a decorated little pumpkin from home from Sunday, October 17 through Sunday, October 31.
2. Bark Social
935 Prose St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Bark Social in North Bethesda starts off Halloween weekend with a screening of Scream on Thursday, October 28th, as well as other events.
3. Chicken + Whiskey
1738 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
For the month of October, Chicken + Whiskey in Logan Circle converts its back bar into a mad scientist's laboratory, complete with petri dishes, beakers, and more.
4. Rebel Taco
1214 U St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Throughout Halloween weekend, Rebel Taco will be selling $5 "bloody" margaritas.
5. Western Market
2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW #3500
Washington, DC 20006
On Friday, October 15, at 7 p.m., Western Market will host its first Halloween with a screening of the cult classic "Hocus Pocus".
6. Hotel Washington
515 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
On Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31, the cocktail bar will serve a Halloween weekend tasting menu that mixes three themed cocktails. From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., there will be live music and fashionable cocktails spiked with Dahlia tequila.
7. Morris American Bar
1020 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
On Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31, the cocktail bar will serve a Halloween weekend tasting menu that mixes three themed cocktails.
