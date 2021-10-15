Eat, Drink & Party: Washington D.C. Halloween Celebration Hotspots

Here's a list of spots where you can celebrate Halloween on Sunday, October 31.

11825 Grand Park Ave

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Summer House Santa Monica/Official

Summer House Santa Monica will give out cookies to guests who bring in a decorated little pumpkin from home from Sunday, October 17 through Sunday, October 31.

935 Prose St

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Bark Social/Instagram

The Bark Social in North Bethesda starts off Halloween weekend with a screening of Scream on Thursday, October 28th, as well as other events.

1738 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Chicken + Whiskey/Instagram

For the month of October, Chicken + Whiskey in Logan Circle converts its back bar into a mad scientist's laboratory, complete with petri dishes, beakers, and more.

1214 U St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Rebel Taco/Instagram

Throughout Halloween weekend, Rebel Taco will be selling $5 "bloody" margaritas.

2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW #3500

Washington, DC 20006

Western Market/Instagram

On Friday, October 15, at 7 p.m., Western Market will host its first Halloween with a screening of the cult classic "Hocus Pocus".

515 15th St NW

Washington, DC 20004

JBC Events/Facebook

On Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31, the cocktail bar will serve a Halloween weekend tasting menu that mixes three themed cocktails. From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., there will be live music and fashionable cocktails spiked with Dahlia tequila.

1020 7th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Morris American Bar/Official

