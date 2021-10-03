According To A Study, Washington Is The Most Neighborly State In America

Image for representation purpose only. Annie Spratt/ Unsplash

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have become abnormally nomadic. Part of this is due to the fact that millions of people work from home. Some people have the ability to do this indefinitely. PwC, a global accounting and consulting firm, said that nearly 40,000 of its employees in the United States will never have to return to work. Other businesses have followed suit. This has allowed people to relocate to locations where they believe they will have a higher quality of life and may be less expensive. People can calculate the financial benefits of cities and states, but it is much more difficult to predict how their lifestyles will alter if they relocate.

OfferUp recently finished a research project titled “America’s 2021 Most Neighborly Cities and States.”

Six criteria were examined in the study. Communication, kindness, charity, honesty, timeliness, and reliability were all factors. While the majority of these are reasonable indicators, punctuality appears to be an outlier.

The states were ranked from 1 to 50. The first place went to Washington. The West Coast states were all represented on the list. California, the nation's most populous state, was ranked second. Oregon was placed seventh.

In the Midwest, only one state made the cut. Illinois came in fourth place. Although none of the states on the East Coast were adjacent to one other, they all made the list. Maryland was ranked 3rd, Florida was ranked 8th, and New York was ranked 5th. One state from the South made the top ten. Alabama was ranked 9th in the country.

The final two states are right next to one other. New Mexico came in sixth, and Colorado came in tenth. The Plains States and states in the middle of the country were noticeably lacking.

