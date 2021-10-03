Top Restaurants in the Chicago Suburbs For Best Dining Experience

Here are 5 fantastic suburban dining options, all of which have shown to us time and time again that a trip outside of the city limits may be precisely what you need this weekend.

This magnificent building, designed to seem like a 15th-century English house, first opened as a hotel in 1929 and has subsequently added various onsite eating options. While The English Room and White Hart Pub are obvious draws, The Bar, a regionally beloved gathering spot because to its timeless surroundings and on-point friendliness, is a must-visit. Both can be had while seated in front of "chief spirits officer" Jorge Centeno, who creates a masterpiece of a cocktail list (that, we might add, would hold its own any day of the week by big-city standards).

The second RH concept to grace Chicagoland, which is every bit as magical as its Gold Coast 3 Arts Club Café site, will delight those who enjoy a little shopping with their dinner. The rooftop is placed beneath a spectacular atrium with retractable glass walls, dazzling lighting, and historic olive trees, inspired by European classic gardens. Expect a menu focused on fresh ingredients (think Crispy Artichokes with Potato and Rosemary or Shaved Vegetables with Pecans), but meat lovers can't go wrong with the Burger or Shaved Ribeye on Garlic Bread, which are two of the team's faves.

Since its inception in 1997, locals have been flocking to this Glencoe outpost (and, before that, to the Highland Park location from the same team). Braised Lamb Shank, Beef and Celery Stew, and Pomegranate Chicken—not to mention lots of seafood selections based on what's market-fresh that day—are examples of European, Mediterranean, and Californian influences on the menu. The house specialty, Chicken Liver Pate, will satisfy Francophiles, and if that wasn't enough, sweet finales like Creme Brulee and Flourless Chocolate Cake will satisfy sweet tooths.

Elaina Vazquez, the founder of Towne & Oak, was inspired by the suburban success of her city-based catering business to build a brick and mortar in one of her favorite neighborhoods. With crowd-pleasing salads, tartines, and homemade biscuits, the restaurant has been almost as well welcomed as Vazquez's catering operation (her best seller). Come in for lunch specials like the Miso Salmon Bowl (with pearl couscous and roasted sweet potato), grab a caffeine fix with their Autumn Spice Latte, or stay for happy hour and sample any of their well curated beer and wine selections.

The Ballyhoo Hospitality team decided to touch down on the North Shore with Pomeroy, a salute to the Parisian brasserie and all the low-key elegance it embodies, after seeing considerable success with their city-based initiatives (including Andros Taverna, Coda di Volpe, and Gemini). Jason Paskewitz, a winner of the Jean Banchet Award and a James Beard Award contender, serves a variety of French favorites, like Trout Almondine, Filet au Poivre, and Steak a la Bordelaise, to mention a few. Desserts like the Chocolate Pot de Crème with brandied cherries and whipped crème fraiche increase the chances of a return visit.

