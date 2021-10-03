California City Has The Highest Unemployment in America

Commercial Building In El Centro Wikimedia Commons

The job recovery has been a mixed bag. States and localities with particularly hard-hit industries were particularly heavily struck. Cities in Hawaii, for example, have seen layoffs as a result of tourism. Similar issues plagued Las Vegas and the entire state of Nevada.

Overall, the COVID-19 epidemic sparked a recession early last year, with unemployment levels approaching those of the Great Depression. The unemployment rate in the United States was below 4% just before the virus struck, one of the lowest rates in half a century. The number of persons employed increased as the American economy recovered. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in August, while the number of employed individuals increased by 235,000. (BLS).

There were 43 cities with unemployment rates below 3%, and four with rates of 10% or greater. With a jobless rate of 1.7 percent, Lincoln, Nebraska was the city with the lowest unemployment rate. Grand Island, Nebraska, came in second with 1.9 percent of the vote. El Centro, California, had the highest unemployment rate, at 19.4 percent.

El Centro's unemployment rate has been unusually high for decades, according to FRED, a division of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The Great Recession pushed the unemployment rate to over 30% in December 2010. Since 1991, it has rarely been less than 15%. The population of El Centro city, which is located in the El Centro metropolitan statistical region, is 44,079. Hispanic or Latino people account for 87 percent of the population. The average household income is $47,864, which is relatively low.

