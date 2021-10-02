City Wars: Why NYC Is Better Than Boston?

NYC Skyline Rohit Tandon/ Unsplash

For as long as anybody can remember, New York City and Boston have been regarded the two most important cities on the East Coast. They are two bright lights for America.

Given its Revolutionary War history, Boston is considered one of America's oldest and most colonial cities. On the other side, New York City has long been associated with optimism and freedom, drawing millions to Ellis Island in search of the American Dream.

Despite the fact that they are sometimes compared due to their geographic proximity, the two are substantially different. Not to mention the weird sporting rivalry between the two of them (the Yankees vs. the Red Sox, the Giants vs. the Patriots).

Here are compelling reasons why New York City is superior to Boston.

Discounted Liquor

There is a law in Boston that prohibits any liquor discounts. There will be no drunken brunch or happy hour as a result. Liquor is regularly discounted in New York City. On nearly every corner of every street, boozy Sunday brunch and much-needed happy hours can be found.

Transportation

The MTA subway is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. While I don't always recommend traveling the New York subway alone at 4 a.m., it is always a possibility. The T train on the MBTA in Boston closes approximately 2 a.m. If you miss the last ride at 2 a.m., you'll either be detained there all night or forced to take a high-surge-priced Uber.

Nightlife

All bars, restaurants, and clubs in Boston close at 2 a.m. on weekends and 1 a.m. on weekdays. If you're lucky enough to locate someplace (a restaurant, diner, bar, etc.) that's open 24 hours a day (which is quite rare in Beantown), they can't sell alcohol after 2 a.m. Bleh. On the other hand, the Big Apple is the metropolis that never sleeps. Bars and clubs are open all night, last call isn't until 4 a.m., and 24-hour dining is accessible on almost every corner and cross street.

Culture

New York City's culture is unrivaled. Because of its financial, fashion, creative, and musical cultural marketplaces, it has been dubbed the "Cultural Capital of the World." Although Boston has a long history, some of the most renowned artists and musicians have emerged from Manhattan. With a far larger population, NYC offers a much more diverse cultural offering. It boasts more museums, galleries, and performance spaces than Boston could ever hope for.

Pop Culture

Manhattan is the most well-known and, by far, the most often visited pop culture location. Consider the following shows and films set in New York City: "Sex and the City," "30 Rock," "Friends," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Seinfeld," "American Psycho," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and so on. If I kept listening to them, we'd be stuck here indefinitely. The point is that New York City is iconic, but what about Boston? Not at all.

Pizza

Boston, don't even try to challenge this one. In comparison to true New York City pizza, your pizza tastes like cardboard.

Opportunity

While I'm sure there are plenty of options in Boston, when it comes to making it big and achieving your goals, nothing beats New York. Do you aspire to become a billionaire stockbroker? You decide to go to Wall Street. Do you aspire to be a well-known stage actress? You go to the Broadway show. Do you wish to develop a fashion line of your own? You're heading to Madison. New York City has everything a person might want for, and then some.

Some may argue that Boston can provide these services as well, but can it? Both in terms of size and resources, Boston is a small city. The majority of the companies based in Boston have their headquarters in New York City.

If you think about it, Boston is the younger sister of New York City. New York City will always be known as the city of possibilities.

