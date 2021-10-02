Why Chicago Is Called 'The Windy City'? No, It's Not Because Of Breeze

Did you know that the city hosted the world's first ferris wheel?

This Midwest city has a lot of history, as well as some interesting facts and anecdotes to go along with it.

THE WILLIS TOWER PROVIDES VIEWS OF FOUR STATES.

Willis Tower Deck Pedro Lastra/Unsplash

On a clear day, the Skydeck of Willis Tower offers views over Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

THE CHICAGO RIVER IS THE WORLD'S ONLY BACKWARDS FLOWING RIVER.

Chicago River Alden Maben/Unsplash

Engineers developed a reversal approach to move sewage away from Lake Michigan's water source for cleanliness purposes.

THE FIRST BLOOD BANK IN THE UNITED STATES IS LOCATED IN CHICAGO.

Image for representation purpose only. Nguyễn Hiệp/Unsplash

Dr. Bernard Fantus presented the concept to Cook County Hospital in Chicago in 1937, and hospitals all over the country quickly followed suit.

THE LONGEST CONTINUOUS STREET IN CHICAGO IS 23.5 MILES LONG.

Chicago Steet Sawyer Bengtson/Unsplash

Western Avenue is recognized for being the city's longest street.

THERE WAS A FAMOUS TREAT MADE THERE.

Twinkies Wikimedia Commons

Do you enjoy Twinkies? Thanks to James Dewar, a manager at the Continental Baking Company in Chicago, the exquisite treat was born. Also, did you know that the first Twinkie had banana cream inside?

THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE ON TELEVISION WAS BROADCAST BY CHICAGO'S CBS STATION.

Wikimedia Commons

For the first time, American citizens were able to see John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon debate on September 26, 1960.

THE CHICAGO RIVER IS DYED GREEN FOR ST. PATRICK'S DAY EVERY YEAR.

Chicago River Benjamin Rascoe/Unsplash

The Chicago River was coloured for the first time in 1956, and the recipe is kept under lock and key.

CHICAGO MEANS "ONION FIELD" IN ENGLISH.

Chigagou, which means "onion field" in Algonquin, was named after wild onion or garlic that grew along the Chicago River. The name was given to the city in 1830, and it has stuck ever since!

Follow to know more about U.S cities ... Follow

THERE ARE MORE THAN 570 PARKS AND 31 BEACHES IN CHICAGO.

Wikimedia Commons

Even if you visited a park once a day, you wouldn't be able to see all of Chicago's parks in a year!

IN THE 1850S, THE WHOLE CITY WAS RAISED.

Wikimedia Commons

Engineers had to raise the entire city by several feet to allow for a new sewer system in order to remedy a significant drainage problem that caused different epidemics during the 19th century. Hydraulic jacks were used to raise buildings to a new level.

THE FIRST FERRIS WHEEL WAS MADE IN CHICAGO.

Wikimedia Commons

The "Chicago Wheel," with 36 gondolas and a height of 264 feet, was built for the World's Columbian Exposition in 1893.

FOR THE BREEZE, IT'S NOT CALLED THE "WINDY CITY."

The moniker came from a newspaper editor who described the city as "windy" because it was full with politicians who were "full of hot air."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.