How West Virginia Went From a Success Story to a COVID-19 Disaster

Unfortunately, politics has overshadowed the coronavirus pandemic. We first noticed it with the opposition to wearing masks. Today, the debate over who will and will not be vaccinated continues.

In no state is the impact of this political division more evident than in West Virginia. The announcement comes as the virus spreads across the Mountaineer State.West Virginia had been a vaccine success storey. In early March, West Virginia was among the top four states in terms of adult vaccination rates. The state and Governor Jim Justice have been lauded for their vaccine deployment.

West Virginia now ranks worst in the US in terms of completely immunised adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 48% of adults are fully vaccinated. West Virginia is the only state in the US where less than half of the adult population has received all of their vaccines.

In the Mountaineer State, it turns out that there haven't been many adults willing to do so. Politics is at the root of the problem. West Virginia is one of the country's most Republican states. In 2020, former President Donald Trump carried the state by over 40 points. Wyoming, which also ranks in the bottom three for adult vaccination, was the only state in which he won by a larger margin.

As I previously stated, the link between state immunisation rates and how those states voted in the 2020 presidential election has only grown stronger over time. Georgia is the lone state that went blue in 2020 and is in the bottom 15 for adult vaccinations. President Joe Biden barely won the state.

In terms of current hospitalizations, West Virginia is likewise the worst in the country. Kentucky is second, with new adult immunizations in the top five states this month. West Virginia also has the third-highest number of deaths in the last week when population size is taken into account. Alabama and Florida, the two states with the worst fatality rates, are in the top half of the list for new immunizations.

