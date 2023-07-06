Borgata Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Shore Local

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer. Known for its luxurious accommodations, top-notch entertainment, and diverse culinary offerings, Borgata has reigned as a leader in the hospitality industry over the past two decades. “Embarking on a remarkable 20-year journey, Borgata remains committed to delivering the best-in-class service and amenities through crafting unforgettable experiences for every…

The post Borgata Celebrates 20th Anniversary first appeared on Shore Local Newsmagazine .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Egg Harbor Township, NJ
57 followers

More from Shore Local

Somers Point, NJ

Local nonprofit holds FUNdraiser in support of Coast Guard

By Julia Train Lawson’s Pride, a local nonprofit based in Somers Point, “adopted” the Lawrence Lawson Coast Guard cutter in Cape May. Since then, the 501(c)(3) raised funds to help support the 24 crewmembers and their families, who come from all over the country. For those unfamiliar with the terminology, vessels commissioned by the Coast Guard are referred to as…

Read full story
Mays Landing, NJ

“Rock N Rowers” Team from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Wins Their Dragon Boat Race

The team from Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City rocked everything but the boat at this year’s Dragon Boat Festival, an annual fundraising event for Gilda’s Club of South Jersey. The Hard Rock team, “Rock N Rowers” won their Dragon Boat race and captured the coveted Casino Cup at the event on Lake Lenape at Lenape Park East in Mays Landing, NJ. The…

Read full story
Marlton, NJ

Oncology Pharmacist Tim Guse, PharmD, is Shore Medical Center’s July Employee of the Month

For consistently delivering outstanding service and embodying Shore Medical Center’s mission, vision and values, Oncology Pharmacist Tim Guse, PharmD, of Marlton, has been named Shore’s July 2023 Employee of the Month. Guse has been with Shore Medical Center for 11 years. As the oncology pharmacist at Shore Cancer Center, he compounds and dispenses chemotherapy and other cancer-related medications. He is…

Read full story
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City Fishing Club Sets Pier Open House Dates

The Ocean City Fishing Club will welcome the public to tour its pier for the first time since visits were suspended when the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Two open houses will coincide with the city’s Family Nights on the Boardwalk. The first will be held Thursday, July 27, while the second will be conducted Thursday, August 10. The pier,…

Read full story
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City announces Freckle Contest winners

Photos by Donald B Kravitz Ocean City held its annual Freckle Contest outside the Ocean City Music Pier on Wednesday, July 5. Winners were as follows: 5-and-under 1: Mackenzie Jordan, Philadelphia, Pa. 2: Reed Gillespie, Medford, N.J. 3: Gabi Mininsohn, Gaithersburg, Md. HM: Madison Jordan, Philadelphia, Pa. 6-to-8 1: Joseph Giglio, Havertown, Pa. 2: Colin Williams, North Wales, Pa. 3:…

Read full story
Longport, NJ

Longport to celebrate 125th anniversary

By William Sokolic During the July 22 celebration of Longport’s 125th anniversary, one of the services attendees may enjoy are free Atlantic City jitney rides to cart folks around town. Just like normal jitney service doesn’t venture south of Jackson Avenue, the special four-hour jitney runs won’t venture south of 11th Avenue. Not that there’s much to see south of…

Read full story

Funny Girl’s Ephie Aardema visits Gateway

By Steffen Klenk On Monday, the cast of Gateway Playhouse’s upcoming production of Funny Girl were treated to a very special guest. Ephie Aardema, the understudy of Fanny Brice (played by Lea Michele), met with members of Gateway’s Rising Stars program. She shared noteworthy tips and tidbits about life on Broadway and provided feedback for the students. The Rising Stars…

Read full story
Atlantic City, NJ

Little Gardens Club hosts 24th garden tour with a nod to art

Let It GrowBy Tammy Thornton Bringing together gardeners and artists, the Little Gardens Club of Atlantic City held its 24th garden tour on Sunday, July 9. Though gardeners never mind a little rain, fortunately the impending storm held off, giving a very warm welcome to garden tour guests. Venturing into hidden backyards, visitors were allowed a sneak peek into secret…

Read full story
Somers Point, NJ

Taking a trip to the Somers Point Farmers Market

By Steffen Klenk Located on the grounds of the historic Somers Mansion, across from the Route 52 Causeway, is one of South Jersey’s newest gems. The Somers Point Farmers Market is home to some of the area’s finest vendors. Visitors can enjoy a wide selection of seasonal items such as blueberries, strawberries, sweet corn, and squash, in addition to, locally…

Read full story
Egg Harbor City, NJ

Kimmy’s Safe Haven Rescue gives second chances

By Krystle J Bailey Growing up, Kim Brown of Egg Harbor City recalls fond family memories of animal rescues with her dad and siblings, including the time they nursed a squirrel back to health and sent it back to the wild. “That’s just how we were raised,” explains Brown. “My parents gave us love and stability. We didn’t have a…

Read full story
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

A Senior’s Observations, Opinions and Rantings

Monday, Monday Senior MomentsBy Charles P. Eberson They lurk in many of the coastal homes along the shore and occasionally in the homes on the mainland. They may be found in garages, crawl spaces or even bedrooms of some of the homes sometimes only seeing the light of day when conditions are perfect and this past Monday, conditions were perfect.…

Read full story

The workers that build your beach tag

By Krystle J Bailey If you’ve visited one of our many local beaches, chances are you’ve purchased a beach tag, been asked for a beach tag, or have been caught without one. In most New Jersey municipalities, beachgoers are required to purchase beach tags as the city’s means of offsetting maintenance and lifeguard costs. What you might not realize is…

Read full story
Ocean City, NJ

Events and Happenings

Thursday, July 13 Market Days 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Downtown Asbury Avenue, Ocean City Enjoy strolling entertainment, face painters, and balloon sculptors while strolling Asbury Avenue. For more information, visit oceancityvacation.com. Thrilling Thursdays Sunset Cinema 6:30 p.m. On the Beach Between Granville and Huntington Ave. Margate Join Margate for movies on the beach between the bulkhead and dunes. Arrive…

Read full story

Blueberries always taste better when you pick them yourself

By James FitzPatrickContributing Writer Most people who watch what they eat know that blueberries are considered to be a superfood, as good for your overall health as they are for your taste buds. Not only are they low in calories, blueberries are high in fiber, antioxidants, Vitamin C, Vitamin K and manganese. They help manage cholesterol and may protect against…

Read full story
Brigantine, NJ

Farmers Markets

Brigantine Farmers Market Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brigantine Community School parking lot Sheridan Blvd. The Brigantine Farmers Market will be open to customers this Saturday and will run every Saturday, rain or shine, until Labor Day weekend. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/brigantinefarmersmarket. EHT Community Farmers Market Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Atlantic Christian School 391 Zion Rd.…

Read full story
Cape May County, NJ

Wind power company sues Cape May County over delays

By Cindy Christy Fertsch A lawsuit was filed last week in Cape May County Superior Court by Orsted, the owner of wind energy company Ocean Wind 1. The Denmark based company’s legal team contends the county is stalling the paperwork needed for easements and permits needed for the massive offshore wind energy project. They are alleging the county government is…

Read full story
Andover, NJ

Summer is the time for new adventures

From the Editor From learning to sail to racing dragon boats in Lake Lenape, my life has been full of exciting new experiences lately. This has been a season of “yes!” We’ve been busier than ever, with each new edition of Shore Local toppling over 100 pages. New businesses and restaurants have been opening throughout the area, and exciting new…

Read full story
Atlantic City, NJ

Live & Local Music Calendar

Thursday, July 13 Atlantic City Bar One at Resorts Casino Cowboy Kevin 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. 1133 Boardwalk The Deck at Golden Nugget B Street Band 7 – 11 p.m. 600 Huron Ave. The Lobby Bar at Hard Rock Suyat Band 7 – 11 p.m. 1000 Boardwalk Brigantine LaScala’s Beach House Cheezy and the Crackers 6 – 10 p.m.…

Read full story
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Headliners

Friday, July 14 Jeff Dunham 9 p.m. Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Steel Panther 8 p.m. Sound Waves at Hard Rock Saturday, July 15 Back to the 80s featuring A Flock of Seagulls w/ Missing Persons & Stacey Q 8 p.m. Sound Waves at Hard Rock Shane Gillis Live 8 p.m. Ovation Hall at Ocean Rain: A Tribute to The…

Read full story
Somers Point, NJ

Jersey Gumbo Cook-Off and Music Festival brings Mardi Gras to Somers Point

By Steffen Klenk On Monday, July 10, Tony Mart Presents celebrated Mardi Gras in July with the return of the Jersey Gumbo Cook-Off and Music Festival at The Point Tiki Bar. Some of South Jersey’s best chefs and restaurants were in attendance, with Chef David Goldstein of the South Jersey Chef Association took home first prize at this year’s event.…

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy