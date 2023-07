Absecon Concerts in the Park Wednesday, 7 p.m. Heritage Park 699 Blenheim Ave. This week, enjoy live music from the Lighthouse Band, playing your favorite oldies, swing, and pop. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair or blanket. Fun, friends, food, and free admission. Brigantine Summer Concert Series Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m. Brigantine Community Center Lawn…

