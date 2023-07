Friday, July 7 Anthony Jeselnik 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. The Music Box at Borgata Bill Burr Live 8 p.m. Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Ice Cube 9 p.m. Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Rumours: a Fleetwood Mac Tribute 8 p.m. Sound Waves at Hard Rock The Pettybreakers 9 p.m. Harrah’s Atlantic City Saturday, July 8 Bill Burr Live…

The post Atlantic City Headliners first appeared on Shore Local Newsmagazine .