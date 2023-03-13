Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

Shopping Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNlDb_0lH0oozW00
Photo by@dollardeals

We are starting the month with great deals at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the most recent clearance finds, which include a lot of kitchenware items at a discounted price, snacks, protein products, and much more. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location, and I also want to hear from you at which of the following?

1. Organic Protein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVyWE_0lH0oozW00
Photo by@dollardeals

It only has 20 grams of protein, which is not bad considering it is a vegan protein, but you do have to keep in mind that the serving size is of Two Scoops so as long as you put two scoops in there you should be fine. Does anyone here take the organ protein powder? This one is the peanut butter cup that I haven't tried and it just recently arrived at Costco, so I want to see it's been here for less than a year.

2. Protein Shake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1el8RA_0lH0oozW00
Photo by@dollardeals

I found another discounted protein shake in strawberry banana flavor from the brand Core Power, which is essentially owned by Fairlife. The price for a pack of 18 bottles has dropped, although I cannot recall the original price. I usually purchase the chocolate Fairlife bottles from Costco, which are available in some locations near me and I am a fan of those. However, the strawberry banana flavor is more expensive and comes in fewer bottles, which is why I have not purchased it before. Each bottle contains 170 calories and provides 26 grams of protein.

3. Revlon Volumizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfjCe_0lH0oozW00
Photo by@dollardeals

This item is currently selling at 30 at my local Costco, which is true that that is a clearance price, and it does have a couple of different settings so it's very travel-friendly or storage friendly since it does have a detachable head you also have more styling versatility since you have a new 2.4-inch head as well as and then it has more heat control because it does have a detachable head.

4. Stainless Steel Cookware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDvmS_0lH0oozW00
Photo by@dollardeals

Personally, I had a positive experience with the Tremontina brand. I own a 12-piece set of their stainless steel cookware, which is currently priced at $150. I remember when the set used to sell for $200, so this is a great deal. The entire collection is on display, and I noticed that every piece comes with a lid, except for the two small frying pans on the side. Nevertheless, the cookware looks sleek and functional. I have purchased a wok from Tremontina, which has been a great investment. The 12-piece set includes various types of pans, including covered saucepans and a covered deep, saute pan, each with its own lid. Overall, I highly recommend the Tremontina brand.

5. Belgian Chocolate Mousse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jugAz_0lH0oozW00
Photo by@dollardeals

If you've been eyeing the sign, this week is the best time to get this chocolate mousse from Belgium because there will be a three-dollar discount, bringing the price from $10.49 to $7.49. Here is the serving size information for one cup, which contains 280 calories. It has about 19 grams of sugar and 22 grams of carbs, but I've heard this dish is incredibly wonderful, and the ingredients list makes it seem like it would be ideal for any chocolate fan.

And that is all the new updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

For more Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Costco# Food and Drinks# Shopping# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to my Shopping Area! If you love to shop, you are in the right place!

N/A
2K followers

More from Shopping Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with great deals at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the most recent clearance finds, which include a lot of kitchenware items at a discounted price, snacks, protein products, and much more. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location, and I also want to hear from you at which of the Costco location you do your shopping.

Read full story

Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with great deals at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the most recent clearance finds, which include a lot of kitchenware items at a discounted price, snacks, protein products, and much more. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location, and I also want to hear from you at which of the Costco location you do your shopping.

Read full story

Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with great deals at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the most recent clearance finds, which include a lot of kitchenware items at a discounted price, snacks, protein products, and much more. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location, and I also want to hear from you at which of the Costco location you do your shopping.

Read full story
5 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with incredible savings at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the best deals for under ten dollars, yes, can you believe it I found great deals for under ten dollars including products at a discounted price clearance fees and more. Just a quick reminder, though, that these deals may vary depending on your store or location.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with incredible savings at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the best deals for under ten dollars, yes, can you believe it I found great deals for under ten dollars including products at a discounted price clearance fees and more. Just a quick reminder, though, that these deals may vary depending on your store or location.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with incredible savings at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the best deals for under ten dollars, yes, can you believe it I found great deals for under ten dollars including products at a discounted price clearance fees and more. Just a quick reminder, though, that these deals may vary depending on your store or location.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of February, and as always, I'll be showing you the newest clearance finds at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I'll show you a lot of kitchenware at a discount, men's shoes, and more. As a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store or location. I also repeat that these clearance finds may differ depending on where you live.

Read full story
4 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the third week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.

Read full story

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more. Plus a quick reminder, remember these new products may vary by your store or location. And I want to hear from you, at which Costco location do you do your shopping, let me know the comments and as always don't forget to like and follow, let's do this.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including seasonal things for Valentine's Day, new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy