Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with great deals at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the most recent clearance finds, which include a lot of kitchenware items at a discounted price, snacks, protein products, and much more. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location

1. Organic Protein

It only has 20 grams of protein, which is not bad considering it is a vegan protein, but you do have to keep in mind that the serving size is of Two Scoops so as long as you put two scoops in there you should be fine. Does anyone here take the organ protein powder? This one is the peanut butter cup that I haven't tried and it just recently arrived at Costco, so I want to see it's been here for less than a year.

2. Protein Shake

I found another discounted protein shake in strawberry banana flavor from the brand Core Power, which is essentially owned by Fairlife. The price for a pack of 18 bottles has dropped, although I cannot recall the original price. I usually purchase the chocolate Fairlife bottles from Costco, which are available in some locations near me and I am a fan of those. However, the strawberry banana flavor is more expensive and comes in fewer bottles, which is why I have not purchased it before. Each bottle contains 170 calories and provides 26 grams of protein.

3. Revlon Volumizer

This item is currently selling at 30 at my local Costco, which is true that that is a clearance price, and it does have a couple of different settings so it's very travel-friendly or storage friendly since it does have a detachable head you also have more styling versatility since you have a new 2.4-inch head as well as and then it has more heat control because it does have a detachable head.

4. Stainless Steel Cookware

Personally, I had a positive experience with the Tremontina brand. I own a 12-piece set of their stainless steel cookware, which is currently priced at $150. I remember when the set used to sell for $200, so this is a great deal. The entire collection is on display, and I noticed that every piece comes with a lid, except for the two small frying pans on the side. Nevertheless, the cookware looks sleek and functional. I have purchased a wok from Tremontina, which has been a great investment. The 12-piece set includes various types of pans, including covered saucepans and a covered deep, saute pan, each with its own lid. Overall, I highly recommend the Tremontina brand.

5. Belgian Chocolate Mousse

If you've been eyeing the sign, this week is the best time to get this chocolate mousse from Belgium because there will be a three-dollar discount, bringing the price from $10.49 to $7.49. Here is the serving size information for one cup, which contains 280 calories. It has about 19 grams of sugar and 22 grams of carbs, but I've heard this dish is incredibly wonderful, and the ingredients list makes it seem like it would be ideal for any chocolate fan.

