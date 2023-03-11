Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with great deals at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the most recent clearance finds, which include a lot of kitchenware items at a discounted price, snacks, protein products, and much more. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location, and I also want to hear from you at which of the Costco location you do your shopping.

1. Stainless Steel Cookware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un0xS_0lFX2Tcm00
Photo by@dollardeals

Personally, I had a positive experience with the Tremontina brand. I own a 12-piece set of their stainless steel cookware, which is currently priced at $150. I remember when the set used to sell for $200, so this is a great deal. The entire collection is on display, and I noticed that every piece comes with a lid, except for the two small frying pans on the side. Nevertheless, the cookware looks sleek and functional. I have purchased a wok from Tremontina, which has been a great investment. The 12-piece set includes various types of pans, including covered saucepans and a covered deep, saute pan, each with its own lid. Overall, I highly recommend the Tremontina brand.

2. Chicken Firecrackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aW6Kw_0lFX2Tcm00
Photo by@dollardeals

You get 30 of them for $9.97, which is a pretty good clearance price. Here are the nutrition facts, which show that three pieces have about 210 calories. You can also heat these up in a conventional oven or even in the air fryer, but I've never tried these for 210 calories, so I want to know if this is worth it. I've seen several cuisine Adventures products leave Costco already.

3. Vodka Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPycW_0lFX2Tcm00
Photo by@dollardeals

I was able to try a sample of the Primal Kitchen no dairy vodka sauce, and I really enjoyed it. It has great taste and is made with avocado oil, which is my personal preference. The price for two jars has dropped from $10.89 to $9, which is a good deal. The nutrition facts show that the serving size is half a cup, containing 120 calories, 8 grams of fat, 8 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of protein. The sodium content is 300, and the ingredients are very clean, which is typical for Primal Kitchen. The sauce is made with avocado oil, so it does not contain canola or soy, and it is also vegan.

