Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMGax_0lBh20MO00
Photo by@dollardeals

We are starting the month with great deals at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the most recent clearance finds, which include a lot of kitchenware items at a discounted price, snacks, protein products, and much more. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location, and I also want to hear from you at which of the Costco location you do your shopping.

1. Dutch Oven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PB7D4_0lBh20MO00
Photo by@dollardeals

This five-in-one Instant Gourmet Dutch oven has received rave reviews; it costs 99.97. A lot of people really like how much you can do with this item here so it has some silicone handle uh covers the cast iron pot with the animal coating the silicone protective pad and then you also have some included accessories. I did find it at a clearance price and you know the regular price was 169 dollars so it dropped down quite a bit. Here are some additional functions it has. You can use it as a real cast iron. You can pretty much cook in soup stews anything you would like.

2. Soup Bowl & Sandwich Plate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8u7u_0lBh20MO00
Photo by@dollardeals

Today I also discovered this soup and bowl sandwich plate set; it comes with eight pieces and is currently on sale for 16 cents, down from 25 cents. It is made of durable porcelain, is dishwasher, oven, and microwave safe, and even has small bowls on display. Keep in mind that you receive four of these bowls and four of the plates; they have a few of them on display, so there are eight pieces in all.

3. Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YO3xk_0lBh20MO00
Photo by@dollardeals

This bamboo expandable drawer organizer initially retailed for $30, but today I discovered it for $20, making it the lowest price I've seen so far. It has a depth of 2.5 inches and nine adjustable dividers. It's ideal for organizing any doors you may have in your kitchen or bedroom. If you have extra chargers and remote controls, you can use them to arrange those as well. If you have a rubbish drawer or some tea bags, you can even remove part of those shelves and adapt it to your needs.

And that is all the new updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

California# Costco# Food and Drinks# Shopping# Lifestyle

