Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

Shopping Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBXFb_0l8Q6LgZ00
Photo by@dollardeals

We are starting the month with incredible savings at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the best deals for under ten dollars, yes, can you believe it I found great deals for under ten dollars including products at a discounted price clearance fees and more. Just a quick reminder, though, that these deals may vary depending on your store or location.

1. Dry Roasted Almonds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOav4_0l8Q6LgZ00
Photo by@dollardeals

It's not often that I can find almonds on sale, so these Kirkland brand almonds have a three-dollar discount, bringing the price down from $9.79 to $6.79 and 79 cents, which is a respectable saving for a 2.5-pound bag. Of course, almonds are higher in fat than other nuts, with 16 grams of fat per 30 grams of food (or 180 calories), 6 grams of carbs, 6 grams of protein, and 3 grams of fiber per serving.

2. Quaker Instant Oatmeal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYsmF_0l8Q6LgZ00
Photo by@dollardeals

There are three types of Quaker instant oatmeal available here: apples and cinnamon. Cinnamon or brown sugar maple syrup The normal pricing of this item is 52 packets for the price of 14, but since you can immediately save $4.50, it comes in just under the 10-dollar mark. Below are the nutritional statistics for one packet. One packet contains approximately 130–160 calories, 1.5–2.5 grams of fat, 27–32 grams of carbohydrates, three–4 grams of protein, and eight–nine grams of sugar, depending on the flavor you choose. The ingredients are listed below the nutrition facts.

3. Felt Tip Pens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXpqW_0l8Q6LgZ00
Photo by@dollardeals

Has anyone else been drawn in by these 20-count felt tip pens from the Papermate brand that are on clearance for $9.97? I found them at my local Costco, but I've also been to a number of classical music venues nearby and I keep seeing them on sale, making this a really good deal considering you get 20 of them in a variety of colors.

And that is all the new updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

For more Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Costco# Food and Drinks# Shopping# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to my Shopping Area! If you love to shop, you are in the right place!

N/A
2K followers

More from Shopping Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with great deals at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the most recent clearance finds, which include a lot of kitchenware items at a discounted price, snacks, protein products, and much more. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location, and I also want to hear from you at which of the Costco location you do your shopping.

Read full story
5 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with incredible savings at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the best deals for under ten dollars, yes, can you believe it I found great deals for under ten dollars including products at a discounted price clearance fees and more. Just a quick reminder, though, that these deals may vary depending on your store or location.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (March 2023)

We are starting the month with incredible savings at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the best deals for under ten dollars, yes, can you believe it I found great deals for under ten dollars including products at a discounted price clearance fees and more. Just a quick reminder, though, that these deals may vary depending on your store or location.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of February, and as always, I'll be showing you the newest clearance finds at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I'll show you a lot of kitchenware at a discount, men's shoes, and more. As a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store or location. I also repeat that these clearance finds may differ depending on where you live.

Read full story
4 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the third week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.

Read full story

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more. Plus a quick reminder, remember these new products may vary by your store or location. And I want to hear from you, at which Costco location do you do your shopping, let me know the comments and as always don't forget to like and follow, let's do this.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including seasonal things for Valentine's Day, new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more. Plus a quick reminder, remember these new products may vary by your store or location. And I want to hear from you, at which Costco location do you do your shopping, let me know your comments and as always don't forget to like and follow, let's do this.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.

Read full story

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy