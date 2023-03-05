Costco new clearance deals this week (March 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

We are starting the month with incredible savings at your favorite Costco store in today's video, I'm going to show you the best deals for under ten dollars, yes, can you believe it I found great deals for under ten dollars including products at a discounted price clearance fees and more. Just a quick reminder, though, that these deals may vary depending on your store or location.

1. Dry Roasted Almonds

It's not often that I can find almonds on sale, so these Kirkland brand almonds have a three-dollar discount, bringing the price down from $9.79 to $6.79 and 79 cents, which is a respectable saving for a 2.5-pound bag. Of course, almonds are higher in fat than other nuts, with 16 grams of fat per 30 grams of food (or 180 calories), 6 grams of carbs, 6 grams of protein, and 3 grams of fiber per serving.

2. Quaker Instant Oatmeal

There are three types of Quaker instant oatmeal available here: apples and cinnamon. Cinnamon or brown sugar maple syrup The normal pricing of this item is 52 packets for the price of 14, but since you can immediately save $4.50, it comes in just under the 10-dollar mark. Below are the nutritional statistics for one packet. One packet contains approximately 130–160 calories, 1.5–2.5 grams of fat, 27–32 grams of carbohydrates, three–4 grams of protein, and eight–nine grams of sugar, depending on the flavor you choose. The ingredients are listed below the nutrition facts.

3. Felt Tip Pens

Has anyone else been drawn in by these 20-count felt tip pens from the Papermate brand that are on clearance for $9.97? I found them at my local Costco, but I've also been to a number of classical music venues nearby and I keep seeing them on sale, making this a really good deal considering you get 20 of them in a variety of colors.

