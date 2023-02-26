Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of February, and as always, I'll be showing you the newest clearance finds at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I'll show you a lot of kitchenware at a discount, men's shoes, and more. As a quick reminder, keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store or location. I also repeat that these clearance finds may differ depending on where you live.

1. Honey Protein Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTtrT_0l0MOdQK00
Photo by@dollardeals

Since there are just three ingredients in an almond honey protein bar, I honestly did not expect the price to reduce. Instead, it has been lowered to $9.97, which is what you pay for about 16 bars. Let's check the actual protein content of these now. One bar has 280 calories and 16 grams of fat. There are only 14 grams of sugar and only 14 grams of carbohydrates in this meal, which only has almonds, honey, and whey protein as the other ingredients. I truly didn't like them, but please share your opinions.

2. Men's Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23v9Ne_0l0MOdQK00
Photo by@dollardeals

Seeing shoes on sale is always thrilling, so today I stumbled into these men's sneaker boots, which are presently going for 24.97. If my memory serves me correctly, these used to sell for about 32 or so, and this is how they appear. I really like this color, and the inside has some really nice material that keeps your feet toasty warm. I haven't read any reviews of this product yet, but they do have a second color that is also available. This one is a pretty great color with some light black on there, so once again, these are at a discounted price. You have a choice of two different colors.

3. Dumbbell Pairs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy39Q_0l0MOdQK00
Photo by@dollardeals

These dumbbell pairs are also currently on sale; at my local Costco, the price dropped to 19.97. Regarding the weights, there are three different weights included in this set: three pounds, five pounds, and eight pounds. If you want to exercise at home or want to follow along with a video, something like this could be very helpful.

And that is all the new updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

