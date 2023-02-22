Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more.

1. Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry

With peas, corn, and red bell peppers tossed in a ginger sauce, this riced cauliflower stir fry is from the brand two Chef, is organic, and will be three dollars cheaper on February 1st. Since cauliflower stir-fries typically have fewer calories, take a look at the 60 calories for just one cup—actually that's very low, making it a great rice substitute—and note that there are only three grams of fat, eight grams of carbs, three grams of protein, and two grams takes six to seven minutes to cook.

2. Organic Dragon Fruit Blend

Also coming out this week is Sambisan Organic Dragon Fruit Blend 64oz, which will be $3.50 off the total price, and if you like acai, you get about 64oz. I think you will like this dragon fruit too. I will say that it has a lot less sugar than Costco's acai flavor, and it's 50 cents of what they charge for three bucks, and it's a good idea to drink it and maybe even put it in some smoothies. It also mixes well with fruit, here is more information on this dragon fruit superfood, it contains organic ingredients around 50 calories for every eight fluid ounces.

3. Belgian Chocolate Mousse

And secondly, I have this Belgian chocolate mousse for all of my chocolate fans. I haven't tried the product yet, but I'm a big fan of chocolate, so let's look at some of the nutritional information. The current price is 10.49, but keep in mind that it's another item that is included in the instant savings, and this one will have three dollars off. You get six of them in this one pack. One cup provides 280 calories, 19 grams of sugar, 22 grams of carbs, 19 grams of fat, and 2 grams of protein, so keep an eye on your sugar intake.

And that is the updates I have for now