Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more.

1. Melamine Dinnerware Set

We have this set of 12 melamine plates for 28.99 and they show some of them so you can choose from four different colors and you get this really nice bowl with a salad plate and then you can find a dinner plate underneath. It has a really nice pattern so it comes in blue and then you get red yellow and navy blue, they're good for outdoor or even indoor use and they're light and durable and they're BPA-free, and also dishwasher safe.

2. Mugs from Over and Back

This is how the mug looks; the colors are really nice and vibrant; you have yellow, red, and then also the grey color. These can hold up to 500 milliliters, or 16.9 fluid ounces; yes, they are made of stoneware, and they are also microwave-safe. They come in a set of four and are from the brand over and back, and they are currently selling here at Costco for 9.99. They have four of them on display here.

3. Pandex Tumbler Set

I'm constantly looking for larger cups, especially because I enjoy drinking a lot of water. Here, you can find an eight-piece tumbler set from the company Pandex that can hold up to 24 ounces. It is currently on sale at Costco for 17.99 and comes in a few different colors. These cups are really nice and ideal for ensuring you get enough water intake. You get a few different colors. Then, here are some more details. These tumblers, which hold 709 milliliters, are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

