Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzF2v_0ktEEUnk00
Photo by@dollardeals

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more. Plus a quick reminder, remember these new products may vary by your store or location. And I want to hear from you, at which Costco location do you do your shopping, let me know the comments and as always don't forget to like and follow, let's do this.

1. Melamine Dinnerware Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmZUt_0ktEEUnk00
Photo by@dollardeals

We have this set of 12 melamine plates for 28.99 and they show some of them so you can choose from four different colors and you get this really nice bowl with a salad plate and then you can find a dinner plate underneath. It has a really nice pattern so it comes in blue and then you get red yellow and navy blue, they're good for outdoor or even indoor use and they're light and durable and they're BPA-free, and also dishwasher safe.

2. Mugs from Over and Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgyoG_0ktEEUnk00
Photo by@dollardeals

This is how the mug looks; the colors are really nice and vibrant; you have yellow, red, and then also the grey color. These can hold up to 500 milliliters, or 16.9 fluid ounces; yes, they are made of stoneware, and they are also microwave-safe. They come in a set of four and are from the brand over and back, and they are currently selling here at Costco for 9.99. They have four of them on display here.

3. Pandex Tumbler Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2VC3_0ktEEUnk00
Photo by@dollardeals

I'm constantly looking for larger cups, especially because I enjoy drinking a lot of water. Here, you can find an eight-piece tumbler set from the company Pandex that can hold up to 24 ounces. It is currently on sale at Costco for 17.99 and comes in a few different colors. These cups are really nice and ideal for ensuring you get enough water intake. You get a few different colors. Then, here are some more details. These tumblers, which hold 709 milliliters, are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

