Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

1. Rice Cooker

Photo by @dollardeals

Has anyone used this rice cooker from the Surla Table brand before? It sounds very intriguing, and I appreciate how technologically advanced it is. It is currently 20 off through January 19, and this is what it looks like. It is very innovative, and I appreciate how you can remove the vegetable steam tray, put some rice in it, and then add your vegetables. It's a bit larger than most rice cookers I've seen, and this is what it comes with: a steamer, an inner pot, a serving spatula, a soup ladle, and a measuring cup for rice.

2. Professional Blender

Photo by @dollardeals

The Ninja Professional Blender 1000 is also on sale this week. There are a tonne of things you can make with this blender, and it will be 15 off through February 12 so the price will drop from 70 dollars to 55. They have this one on display right here. I used to use this ninja quite a bit actually. I really liked making things like my green juices on here. I used to make hummus. It has a few different functions, and this one is one of them. Moreover, it has a cookbook with 50 recipes and purees of frozen drinks.

3. Microwavable Bowls

Photo by @dollardeals

These microwaveable bowls are so adorable; you get a set of six, and each one has its own lid. They are currently on sale for 16 dollars, down from 19 dollars, and they have two of them on display. They are made of stoneware, which I really like; I prefer glass or stoneware over plastic personally. They are freezer and microwave-safe. I also really like the pattern on them. And remember, these are microwaveable.

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.