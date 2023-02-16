Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

1. Mini Fruit Bars

Photo by @dollardeals

These bars, which are marketed as a particularly healthy snack, are known as that's it mini fruit bars. Ballers are on sale for this week as well, and the sale won't end until the 26th, so you do get four dollars off; the price drops from 14 to ten dollars for each bag. This bag does contain about 24 bars, and the bars are very low in calories; they only have 60 calories and 12 grams of carbs; there are no other ingredients; the three available flavors are blueberry, strawberries, mangoes, or apples.

2. Organic Popcorn

Photo by @dollardeals

I also love discovering snacks that are fewer calories, so here is some organic skinny pop popcorn, which is a well-known brand. You get 28 bags for the price of one, so the total cost is $12. You can get five dollars off this order through February 12th. Here is a serving size for one small packet, which weighs around 18 grams and contains 100 calories. They are non-GMO and gluten-free in addition to being delicious. The components list is as follows: 6 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of protein. However, because these are already packaged for you to quickly grab and go, it makes it a quick easy snack.

3. Kettle Corn

Photo by @dollardeals

The sweet-and-salty kettle corn that I really really like, Boon Chica Pop, is also on sale this week; a 25-ounce bag is two dollars and 30 cents off through the 26th of this month, bringing the cost down from six dollars to three dollars and 69 cents. It does say here that there are about 70 calories in one cup, but that is only for one cup and the serving size is two cups, so if you want to eat two cups, the calorie count will be about 140 calories. Of course, the amount of fat, carbs, and protein will vary, and you can see the ingredients list there as well, but this is one type of popcorn that I actually really like.

