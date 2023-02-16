Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

1. Dragon Fruit Juice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asfbU_0kpJvIqq00
Photo by@dollardeals

I'm a great lover of the Sambazon brand here at Costco, so for 64 ounces you do get $3.50 off to those instant savings, thus this offer will be valid for quite a long. Here is the serving size information, eight fluid ounces, only 50 calories, no fats, 13 grams of carbohydrates, and 7 grams of sugar. It claims here that each serving does contain a good level of antioxidants and is one of the offers to take advantage of.

2. Chicken Links

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhQFx_0kpJvIqq00
Photo by@dollardeals

The price of these chicken breakfast links from the company Amylu is currently discounted by $3.50 through the 26th of this month, bringing it down from $13.50 to $10. Here is a serving size of Three Links, which has 130 calories. I would add this to my eggs because it is pork-free and I appreciate that the major ingredient is chicken. I like that the fat-to-protein ratio obviously has a little more protein than fat eight grams of fat, 12 grams of protein, and then extremely low in carbs.

3. Del Real Carnitas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INMOf_0kpJvIqq00
Photo by@dollardeals

This is one of those items that you don't typically find on sale, so right now you're able to take off four dollars and 90 cents from that total price bringing this down to thirteen dollars. I've had this slow-cooked pork called carnitas before and they're actually very tasty. They're gluten-free. Here is a serving size of three ounces; it is a bit higher in fat, with 14 grams of fat for about 200 calories, but it does have 20 grams of protein. When I bought this item, I heated it on the stovetop and then added some tortillas. I added My Salsa and quickly prepared a lovely meal.

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

