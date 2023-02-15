Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

1. Venus Comfort Glide

This week's best deal is on the Gillette Venus Comfort Glide, which comes with 12 additional attachments in addition to one razor overall. It is ten dollars off through March 5th, bringing the price down from $30 to $20. If you purchase these separately, like at Target, the cost will rise quickly. However, I have noticed that $20 is still a fairly high price for such a generous amount.

2. Professional Blender

The Ninja Professional Blender 1000 is also on sale this week. There are a tonne of things you can make with this blender, and it will be 15 off through February 12 so the price will drop from 70 dollars to 55. They have this one on display right here. I used to use this ninja quite a bit actually. I really liked making things like my green juices on here. I used to make hummus. It has a few different functions, and this one is one of them. Moreover, it has a cookbook with 50 recipes and purees of frozen drinks.

3. Kettle Corn

The sweet-and-salty kettle corn that I really really like, Boon Chica Pop, is also on sale this week; a 25-ounce bag is two dollars and 30 cents off through the 26th of this month, bringing the cost down from six dollars to three dollars and 69 cents. It does say here that there are about 70 calories in one cup, but that is only for one cup and the serving size is two cups, so if you want to eat two cups, the calorie count will be about 140 calories. Of course, the amount of fat, carbs, and protein will vary, and you can see the ingredients list there as well, but this is one type of popcorn that I actually really like.

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.