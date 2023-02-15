Photo by @dollardeals

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

1. Special K Cereal

Photo by @dollardeals

I also discovered a new type of Special K here at Costco. It's from Kellogg's company, and it comes in three boxes with three different flavor options for 37.5 ounces. You can choose from tastes like blueberry vanilla and almond and fruit and yogurt. There are some macronutrient details and the ingredients list, but I haven't tried this particular case of cereal or any of the others yet. The calories are roughly the same for just the cigarettes, ranging from 150 to 160 calories for every cup and varying from 40 to 42 grams per serving. I'm aware that other shops offer a few different flavors, but please let me know if you enjoy these and whether you would recommend them.

2. Paradise Green Tropical Medley

Photo by @dollardeals

If you enjoy dried fruit, this tropical medley from the Paradise Green brand would be a wonderful choice. It has mango, pineapple, coconut, and papaya, making it seem like a great mix. It is non-GMO, and the price for a 24-ounce bag is present $8.99. 40 grams of food provide 150 calories. The contents list is as follows: 2 grams of fat, 32 grams of carbs, 23 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein.

3. Kettle Style Potato Chips

Photo by @dollardeals

Have any of you tried the Hawaiian brand, sweet Maui onion, crispy and crunchy kettle-style potato chips that Costco is presently selling for $5.99 for a 32-ounce bag? Here are the nutrition details for a serving of one ounce, or roughly 17 chips, with 140 calories. I'm quite eager to try these. 8 grams of fat and 17 grams of carbohydrates The macros are quite comparable to those of conventional potato chips: 1 gram of fiber, and 2 grams of protein. The ingredients are shown below, but if you've tried these chips, please let me know what you thought of them and whether you'd suggest them.

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.