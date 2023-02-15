Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more. Plus a quick reminder, remember these new products may vary by your store or location.

1. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Photo by @dollardeals

There are so many things you can do with this Thai sweet chili sauce, which sells for $4.69 and comes in a very good-sized bottle. I adore Thai sweet chili, but I haven't tried the CeeLo street food brand's version. I'm looking forward to trying this one since you can use this thing as a marinade and it also goes really well with your egg rolls. It's MSG-free, has a little heat, and is quite sweet, so 15 milliliters has about 30 calories, 8 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, and 0 grams of protein.

2. Sweet Cherry

Photo by @dollardeals

Yet another recent discovery I found these organic sweet cherries from Smart Harvest for 9.99, which is the price for four pounds. That's actually a pretty good deal. Let's look at the nutrition information now. Since these are just fruits, the serving size is 140 grams, and they have 90 calories, serum fat, some carbs, and some sugar. They're also great for salad toppings, smoothies, ice cream, and even superfood bowls. I also like that there is only one ingredient listed.

3. Pretzel Bites Party Tray

Photo by @dollardeals

And that is the updates I have for now