Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

Shopping Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Chptu_0ko8PGA900
Photo by@dollardeals

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more. Plus a quick reminder, remember these new products may vary by your store or location. And I want to hear from you, at which Costco location do you do your shopping, let me know your comments and as always don't forget to like and follow, let's do this.

1. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ln1Su_0ko8PGA900
Photo by@dollardeals

There are so many things you can do with this Thai sweet chili sauce, which sells for $4.69 and comes in a very good-sized bottle. I adore Thai sweet chili, but I haven't tried the CeeLo street food brand's version. I'm looking forward to trying this one since you can use this thing as a marinade and it also goes really well with your egg rolls. It's MSG-free, has a little heat, and is quite sweet, so 15 milliliters has about 30 calories, 8 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, and 0 grams of protein.

2. Sweet Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ztra_0ko8PGA900
Photo by@dollardeals

Yet another recent discovery I found these organic sweet cherries from Smart Harvest for 9.99, which is the price for four pounds. That's actually a pretty good deal. Let's look at the nutrition information now. Since these are just fruits, the serving size is 140 grams, and they have 90 calories, serum fat, some carbs, and some sugar. They're also great for salad toppings, smoothies, ice cream, and even superfood bowls. I also like that there is only one ingredient listed.

3. Pretzel Bites Party Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBv9N_0ko8PGA900
Photo by@dollardeals

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Costco# Food and Drinks# Fast Food# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to my Shopping Area! If you love to shop, you are in the right place!

N/A
740 followers

More from Shopping Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.

Read full story

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

February is finally here, and in today's article, your favorite Costco store is offering the best prices ever. And I show you all that's new this week including new cookware, new dried fruit options, other treats, and more. Plus a quick reminder, remember these new products may vary by your store or location. And I want to hear from you, at which Costco location do you do your shopping, let me know the comments and as always don't forget to like and follow, let's do this.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including seasonal things for Valentine's Day, new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

As usual, I'm here to offer you the most recent Costco store specials for February. I'm going to show you all the new products that Costco will be getting in this article, including new frozen foods, calorie-conscious food alternatives, and much more. And just a quick reminder, keep in mind that depending on your store or region, these new arrivals can differ. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments, and as always, don't forget to like and follow.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.

Read full story

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the third week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy