Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area.

1. Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry

With peas, corn, and red bell peppers tossed in a ginger sauce, this riced cauliflower stir fry is from the brand two Chef, is organic, and will be three dollars cheaper on February 1st. Since cauliflower stir-fries typically have fewer calories, take a look at the 60 calories for just one cup—actually that's very low, making it a great rice substitute—and note that there are only three grams of fat, eight grams of carbs, three grams of protein, and two grams takes six to seven minutes to cook.

2. Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola

Pumpkin Seed and Flax Granola will also be on sale for $3.40, a bag weighs about 35.3 ounces and will add another $3.40 to the total, which is about $5 per gram, its fiber is organic, I'm bought this granola before and I love the flavor goes well with cereal or if you want to mix it with some greek yogurt you can go on and on and here are the nutrition facts so I think it's a little low in calories compared to keto granola I. buy right now for a serving size of 55 grams, so this serving size has it. Calories are about 260 calories with 10 grams of fat, some carbs, and then about 6 to 8 grams of protein.

3. Italian four-cheese ravioli

Given that Valentine's Day is here, this Italian four-cheese ravioli, which is now on sale for 10.69 for two 16-ounce packages, would make a tasty Valentine's Day meal. One cup of the dish contains 240 calories. Your recipe has 9 grams of fat, 440 mg of salt, 27 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of protein. This is a really decent alternative for a good Valentine's Day supper, according to Niederman, who also suggests serving it with a Prosecco line. It also includes a recipe for pink alfredo sauce.

And that is the updates I have for now.

