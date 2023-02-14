Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.

1. Stainless steel knife

Photo by @dollardeals

Then I discovered this five-piece set of German stainless steel knives. It is a set of five knives, all of which have German steel blades with blade guards. It costs $27.99 and includes two distinct knives, one of which is excellent for cutting bread and the other of which is a paring knife.

2. Paradise Green Tropical Medley

Photo by @dollardeals

If you enjoy dried fruit, this tropical medley from the Paradise Green brand would be a wonderful choice. It has mango, pineapple, coconut, and papaya, making it seem like a great mix. It is non-GMO, and the price for a 24-ounce bag is present $8.99. 40 grams of food provide 150 calories. The contents list is as follows: 2 grams of fat, 32 grams of carbs, 23 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein.

3. Pretzel Bites Party Tray

Photo by @dollardeals

And I think that when it comes to pretzels, you either love them or you really don't. I'm not a huge fan, but I know some of you guys could appreciate this one; it's a pretzel bits party tray, which is 12.99. It comes with several different dipping sauces, so these are some of the heating instructions. You can heat it in the oven, microwave, or air fryer. Then, with regard to some of these nutrition facts, two tablespoons of the cheese dip, five pretzel bites, one tablespoon of the mustard dip, and one teaspoon of salt have about 300 calories in each serving. You can read some of those details there. You can also find the ingredients list. However, this item does contain some ingredients that are not necessarily healthy.

And that is the updates I have for now, and as always don't forget to like and follow. I'll see you guys later.

