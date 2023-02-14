Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

Photo by @dollardeals

We are in the third week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.

1. Boomchickapop

I really like this Angie's Popcorn it was $5.99 but starting February 1st it will be $2.30 off so it's a 25oz bag and it's a great size I really like that it is very low in calories, so about 70 calories per serving. cup, so it's sweet and salty kettle corn again, and it's really delicious, and it's non-GMO and even gluten-free. In terms of nutrition facts for two cups, or even if you just want two extra cups if you decide to drink it, there are about 70 calories per cup, exactly 140 calories per serving, and it's very low in fat and low in carbs. Also lower than potato chips and only about two to four grams of sugar, it's a great snack, and it's whole grain and non-GMO.

2. Organic Dragon Fruit Blend

Also coming out this week is Sambisan Organic Dragon Fruit Blend 64oz, which will be $3.50 off the total price, and if you like acai, you get about 64oz. I think you will like this dragon fruit too. I will say that it has a lot less sugar than Costco's acai flavor, and it's 50 cents of what they charge for three bucks, and it's a good idea to drink it and maybe even put it in some smoothies. It also mixes well with fruit, here is more information on this dragon fruit superfood, it contains organic ingredients around 50 calories for every eight fluid ounces.

3. Butter cinnamon sugar loaves

And this is one of my favorite Costco sections, so I'm happy to have discovered these butter cinnamon sugar loaves. They come in a three-pack and are currently selling for $14.99. As you can see from the tag, they are butter-pound cakes with cinnamon swirls and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top. Again, you get three loaves for the price of $15.

