Bingo with a twist

This is NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S BINGO!!! TrapBingo is a safe space for multicultural professionals to experience the nostalgia of the game of bingo coupled with a high-energy party-like atmosphere. Leave the pretentious stuff to the other folks, at TrapBingo you will dance, sing, and catch the vibes. If you are looking for a way to listen to some new and popular music all while having a little bit of fun, then look no further than grabbing some Trap Bingo Tickets. This 21+ event is the perfect event for you and your friends to grab some drinks and be a little competitive as you listen to stellar music. The event is put on by La NolaKool Kids, an event entertainment business that was founded in 2013 in New Orleans, La. These events often take place in venues such as The Fillmore insane Harrah’s Casino, the House of Blues, Treme Market Branch and The Teachers Lounge all in and around New Orleans.

The curated energy at these events is unmatched!! Trap bingo is a registered trade mark and now touring all of the state.The soundtrack for these events is often provided by DJ Hawaii5ive-O, a dj who has thrown tracks for celebrations as big as the NFL and celebrity house parties to private jet corporate functions and birthday parties. This DJ has been featured in Rolling Stones Magazine, Million AirMagazine and the Houston Magazine.

Come get your groove on when you attend one of the bingo events. To make sure you do not miss out on their next event!

What to Expect:

21+ Welcome w/ Valid ID Doors: 8PM Show: 8:30PM Ticket prices will increase the day of the show. All dates, acts, and ticket prices subject to change without notice. All tickets are subject to applicable service fees via all points of sale.

Sale Dates and Times: Tba

Register here https://nolakoolkids.com/