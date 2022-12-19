Drugs Have Side Effects, But Women Get More of Them - Why?

About 5% of hospital admissions are due to adverse drug reactions (ADRs), such as headaches, drowsiness, nausea, depression, weight gain, cognitive impairments, hallucinations, agitation, and cardiac irregularities. Established risk factors for ADRs include old age, liver and renal issues, and female sex. Over two-thirds of ADRs cases are females. Female patients also have nearly a two-fold increased risk of ADRs.

Female-biased ADRs for the same dosage

Despite that sex-specific differences in drug metabolism exist, both sexes are still medicated the same. Hardly any adjustments to dosage were practiced. “Most drugs are prescribed to women and men at the same dose,” Irving H. Zucker, an emeritus professor of integrative biology, and Brian J. Prendergast, a professor of psychoneuroimmunology, wrote in their 2020 paper printed in Biology of Sex Differences, titled “Sex differences in pharmacokinetics predict adverse drug reactions in women.

In this research, the professors reviewed over 5000 medical papers on FDA-approved drugs. They found that 86 drugs are metabolized differently in males and females. But 86 is still an underestimate as there are other drugs with sex-specific effects in clinical practice, but lack pharmacokinetics (the study of drug metabolism) data. A 2017 research review, for instance, estimated that 30% of drugs lack sex-specific pharmacokinetics data.

Of these 86 drugs, over 90% has an ADR bias towards women; examples include anxiolytics, antidepressants, cardiovascular medications, painkillers, etc. Why? The main reason is that these drugs have a slower clearance rate in females than males with the same dosage. So these drugs remain active for longer in the blood circulation of women. These sex-specific differences in pharmacokinetics are also not explained by body weight, which is another known factor affecting drug metabolism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3si5BU_0jnJyYMm00
Nearly all adverse drug reactions (ADRs) occur in women. Only a few occur in men (bolded).Photo byZucker and Prendergast (2020).

An example is the popular sleeping pill, zolpidem (marketed as Ambien) that persists longer in the system of females than males. Women taking zolpidem often experience drowsiness and profound cognitive deficits the next morning, which might lead to driving accidents. But the FDA has already cut the prescribed dosage of zolpidem to women by half in 2013.

Why do drugs have sex-specific effects?

One reason is inherent biological sex differences. Women generally have a lower gastric pH and emptying rate, plasma (a blood component) volume, body mass index, lean body mass, organ blood flow, organ sizes, and total body water. There are also variations in the immune system and hormonal reactions between sexes — all of which contribute to disparities in drug metabolism, distribution, and absorption.

Lifestyle factors also play a role. Women tend to use more drugs related to reproductive and mental health, which may complicate reactions to other medications. A population study of over 16 million women and 13.5 million men undergoing medications in the US showed that women took more types of drugs than men (5 vs. 3.7 different medications per year), and women were also less likely to adhere to chronic prescriptions. So, the higher rates of ADRs in women may be partly a result of increased usage and decreased adherence to medications.

Females underrepresentation in research

Why do current drugs have a strong ADR bias against females? The number one reason, research shows, may be a result of the underrepresentation of females in clinical trials. Therefore, any positive outcomes from a clinical trial may only be applicable to males, and less so in females.

Only in 1993, the FDA lifted the ban of women of childbearing age to participate in clinical trials. The ban was initially made in 1977 in response to the disaster of thalidomide (a drug to treat pneumonia or nausea during pregnancy) that later caused thousands of birth defects. Although the ban was revoked, most prescribed drugs today were approved by the FDA before 1993; for example, zolpidem (as discussed above) was approved in 1992. And clinical trials still face the underrepresentation of females:

  • A machine reading study extracted sex data from 43,135 published reports and 13,165 clinical trials between 1966 to 2018. Analyses unveiled male overrepresentation in seven out of 11 disease categories: HIV/AIDS, chronic kidney diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neoplasms, digestive diseases, neurological disorders, and hepatitis. Only the musculoskeletal disorders category had female dominance. The remaining three groups — diabetes, mental disorders, and respiratory diseases — had more balanced sex representations.
  • A research review of 107 clinical trials conducted in the US in 2015 — funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — calculated that 72% of trials did not consider sex as a factor in their analyses. So these trials would not know if the drug(s) of interest has any sex-specific effects.

“When it comes to prescribing drugs, a one-size-fits-all approach, based on male-dominated clinical trials, is not working, and women are getting the short end of the stick,” Professor Zucker added. “Neglect of females is widespread, even in cell and animal studies where the subjects have been predominantly male.”

I can vouch for this; the majority of neurobiology or brain research used male animals. This is to avoid the confounding effects of hormonal fluctuations in females, we think. It is not just neurobiology; in fact, “female subjects are underrepresented in animal research across disciplines,” stated a 2018 review in Current Opinion in Behavioral Sciences. But such an assumption is unfounded as the review title speaks for itself: “Inclusion of females does not increase variability in rodent research studies.”

Is lowering drug dosage the answer?

“The common practice of prescribing equal drug doses to women and men neglects sex differences in pharmacokinetics and dimorphisms in body weight, risks overmedication of women, and contributes to female-biased adverse drug reactions,” professors Zucker and Prendergast wrote. “We recommend evidence-based dose reductions for women to counteract this sex bias.”

Lowering drug dosage is a solution, but not an easy one owing to the lack of pharmacokinetic data on women. If the drug becomes useless or not useful enough to relieve symptoms at a lower dosage, then there is no point. Blindly reducing drug dosage in women is not practical. Any dose limitations must be evidence-based, as the professors said. Finding the lowest safe, effective dose is tricky, which relies on the field of precision dosing.

Short abstract

Women are twice as likely to face adverse drug reactions (ADRs) than men at the same dosage, owing to biological and lifestyle differences that affect drug metabolism. Yet most drugs are prescribed at the same dose to both sexes. This is because of the underrepresentation of women in clinical trials. Thus, clinical results would better predict how men respond to the drug, and less so about women’s response. Further, numerous trials also did not count sex as a factor in their analyses, so data of sex-specific drug reactions have been lacking. All of these make evidence-based reductions in drug dosage, yet not compromising on efficacy, difficult in women.

