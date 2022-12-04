Risk of Cardiac Death From mRNA Vaccines: Resolving the Mixed Findings

Shin Jie Yong

I was appalled when I first read the news about the analysis published by the Florida Department of Health recently, finding a staggering 84% increased risk of cardiac-related death among 18–39-year-old males within 28 days of getting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

As a result, the Department and State Surgeon General now advise against using mRNA vaccines in this population. But is this advice sound? What’s with all the controversy between mRNA vaccine and the heart? And, in the end, is the benefit-risk ratio of mRNA vaccine in young men justified?

The Florida analysis is actually flawed

In an unpublished analysis — i.e., not formally published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, the authors from the Florida Department of Health analyzed the dataset of Florida residents (≥18 years) who died within 25 weeks of getting the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccine roll-out in December 2020.

Results revealed that at 28 days post-vaccination:

  • No increased risk was found for all-cause deaths. But for those ≥60 years, a small 3% decreased risk of all-cause death was noted.
  • 11% increased risk of cardiac-related deaths in males who received the mRNA vaccine. When stratified by age groups, males aged 18–39 had the highest risk at 84% higher risk.
  • 25% decreased risk of cardiac-related deaths in males who received vaccines other than the mRNA vaccine.

“With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group,” the Florida Department of Health announced. “The State Surgeon General now recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18–39 years old.”

But other experts have also pointed out the flaws in this study.

For one, the authors used a self-control case series analysis where participants served as their own controls. Such analysis is useful for studying vaccine safety as it eliminates potential confounders such as health status, environmental influences, and genetics. In this analysis, person A is compared to person A at different time periods.

But the Florida analysis is flawed as it violated the analysis’s requirement that the endpoint measured in the first period should not affect the same in the second period. Death is, thus, not suitable to be studied in this manner, because person A who died in period 1 cannot die again in period 2.

To overcome this problem, person A who died in period 1 must be excluded from the denominator in period 2. But the Florida analysis did not perform this, leading to underestimated death risk in period 2 (i.e., the control period) and overestimated death risk in period 1.

Second, only 20 deaths occurred in the 18–39-year-old men who received the mRNA vaccine during the risk period (i.e., 28 days post-vaccination). This sample size is very small that if even a few of those deaths have another cause, the risk would no longer be statistically significant. And cohort studies like this can only tell us about association, not causation.

Third, cardiac-related death is a vague term. It only tells us that the death is possibly a cardiac one. The Florida paper admits that “This study cannot determine the causative nature of a participant’s death. We used death certificate data and not medical records.”

So, some of the cardiac-related deaths may have another obvious cause of death, such as bacterial pericarditis, which should be excluded from the analysis. And due to the small sample size, excluding such cases will likely render the results non-significant and the conclusion invalid.

There’re other flaws in this paper, as other experts have noted. But these three above are the main ones.

Although the Florida State General Surgeon tweeted a rebuttal of the criticisms raised, the rebuttal isn’t adequate and appears misleading, as explained here by Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD, an emergency medicine resident at Yale New Haven Hospital and science communicator.

What other more reliable studies show

The Florida paper based its analysis on previous work it cited, notably the preprint of Nafilyan et al. (2022) from the U.K. Office for National Statistics.

Nafilyan et al. also examined all cases of all-cause and cardiac-related deaths occurring in young people (aged 12–29) from England since vaccine roll-out using a self-controlled case series design, but a properly executed one without the major flaws found in the Florida paper.

Results revealed that at 6 weeks post-vaccination, no increased risk of all-cause or cardiac-related deaths was found (figure 1), even after stratifying by age group, sex, vaccine type, and the number of doses.

A 50% decreased risk of all-cause death was noted at one-week post-vaccination. But the authors attributed this finding to the healthy vaccine effect. Ill people are more likely to delay vaccination until they have recovered, which probably led to higher medical complications (including death) in the unvaccinated period — an unbiased interpretation of the results, as accurate science should be.

Nafilyan et al. also analyzed the same for SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals, finding a whopping 500% and 340% increased risk of cardiac-related and all-cause mortality at 6 weeks post-infection (Figure 3).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNXKt_0jWpsxS800
Photo byNafilyan et al. (2022)
Caption: Risk of cardiac and all-cause deaths among vaccinated people. If the horizontal line (95% confidence interval) crosses 1.00, the risk is non-significant. All risks were non-significant except for all-cause deaths during the first week, with a relative incidence of 0.5., indicating a 50% decreased risk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qe86G_0jWpsxS800
Photo byNafilyan et al. (2022)
Caption: Risk of cardiac and all-cause deaths among infected people. If the horizontal line (95% confidence interval) exceeds but doesn’t cross 1.00, the risk is significantly increased. A relative incidence of 6, for example, indicates a 6-fold or 500% increase (2-fold means a 100% increase).

Another nationwide study from Denmark (Husby et al.) also examined the risks of cardiac-related death from mRNA vaccines — finding a 50–60% reduced risk of cardiac arrest or death among participants who got the mRNA vaccine vs. the unvaccinated group at 28-day follow-up.

But the authors, again, believed this finding is a result of the healthy vaccine effect, stating that “the fact that SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are rarely given to people with an acute or terminal illness is a likely explanation for the low 28-day risk of cardiac arrest or death in our study.”

Like Nafilyan et al., Husby et al. also interpreted their findings fairly and justly, without using them to push an agenda such as Covid-19 vaccines being the holy grail of longevity or cardiac death prevention.

More concerningly, Husby et al. also found a 1300% increased risk of cardiac arrest or death among participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 compared to the uninfected group at 28-day follow-up — consistent with the findings of Nafilyan et al. and others.

Overall, the mRNA vaccine is not associated with cardiac-related deaths. If anything, such risk is several folds (6–14-fold or 500–1300%) higher from SARS-CoV-2 infection or Covid-19.

