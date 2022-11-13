Effectiveness of Monkeypox Vaccines Are Questionable

If there’s anything unusual about the current monkeypox outbreak — now over 79,000 cases in more than 100 countries — it’s its diverse yet limited spread worldwide. This had never happened before, ever since monkeypox was discovered and known to be endemic in Africa only.

This phenomenon is most likely due to virus evolution, where the monkeypox virus has gained mutations that enable it to adapt to the human population more efficiently.

Most of us know that we have effective vaccines against monkeypox. But not many know that such vaccine effectiveness data came from the late 1900s. And now, barely anyone knows how effective those vaccines are against the 2022 monkeypox virus.

The questionable vaccine effectiveness

Some countries — notably, the U.K., the U.S., and Canada — have started vaccinating against monkeypox via a strategy called ring vaccination, where smallpox vaccines are offered to infected people and people exposed to monkeypox through close contact with an infected person.

We have two types of licensed smallpox vaccines that are thought to be effective against monkeypox — Imvanex/Jynneos and ACAM2000.

Imvanex/Jynneos is a third-generation vaccine that uses the non-replicating vaccinia virus — a type of poxviruses like smallpox and monkeypox — to induce immunity. Whereas ACAM2000 is a second-generation vaccine that uses live replicating but weakened vaccinia virus to induce immunity.

As ACAM2000 uses a live replicating virus, it can cause side effects, especially to pregnant or breastfeeding women and immunocompromised patients like those with HIV/AIDS. Imvanex/Jynneous — which uses non-replicating viruses — doesn't have such concerns and, thus, is the safer choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Za9I_0j5bhH0v00
Medcram

*Table caption: Source: MedCram. Comparison between second-generation (ACAM2000) and third-generation (Imvanex/Jynneous) vaccines. “Take” is a label that means that the vaccinated person can spread the virus present in the vaccine (because the vaccine uses live replicating viruses). Conversely, “no take” means the vaccinated person can’t spread the virus.

But ACAM2000 and Imvanex/Jynneos are safer than the first-generation smallpox vaccine that uses the real (non-weakened) vaccinia virus in low doses to induce immunity, which can cause severe diseases — such as encephalitis and progressive vaccinia — in the immunocompromised.

These smallpox vaccines — Imvanex/Jynneos and Modified Vaccinia Ankara — are thought to be 85% effective against monkeypox.

This assumption comes from a 1988 non-randomized observational study in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country in central Africa, where:

  • Only 12.7% of patients with monkeypox have a vaccination scar (n=338), translating to a tentative 87.3% vaccine effectiveness. 
    Calculation: 100–12.7 = 87.3%.
  • Only 0.96% of vaccinated close contacts (n=2,278) contracted monkeypox compared to 7.47% of unvaccinated close contacts (n=2,278), translating to a tentative 87.1% vaccine effectiveness. 
    Calculation: ((7.47–0.96)/7.47)*100 = 87.1%.

But the problem with this study is that it’s observational, rigged with countless potential confounding variables, which can’t establish cause-and-effect. For example, people who took the smallpox vaccine may also be more health-conscious and avoid close contact with others, thus, facing a lower risk of monkeypox infection.

To establish causation, the vaccine should be given randomly to people, who are then followed for a period of time to see how many % of the vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups got infected — this is a randomized clinical trial.

But observational studies often backtrack in time — looking at % vaccinated among infected cases — which is subjected to many kinds of biases.

Moreover, this 1988 study uses the first-generation smallpox vaccine that is no longer available now because it’s a live replicating, non-weakened virus vaccine that could be dangerous to immunocompromised patients.

But antibody responses generated in response to the current generation of smallpox vaccines appear comparable to that of the previous generation. So, experts think that, theoretically, the newer smallpox vaccines have similar efficacy against monkeypox as the older vaccines.

Monkeypox evolution

Recent genomic analyses showed that the current monkeypox virus harbors 47 mutations compared to the monkeypox virus from 2018–2019. And 47 mutations are more than expected of a typical Orthopoxvirus (the genus the monkeypox virus is under) that only undergoes 1–2 mutations per year.

Most of the mutations were detected in samples from the 2017 Nigerian outbreak of 500 monkeypox cases. But unfortunately, and as usual, people rarely pay attention to outbreaks in non-developed countries.

In fact, monkeypox cases were introduced to the U.K., Singapore, and Israel in 2018 and 2019 via travel from Nigeria. Those cases didn’t spread further. But “It’s possible there were many importations that were missed,” Anne Rimoin, Ph.D., an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of California, told The Atlantic, which may have stirred the global outbreak now.

Most of the monkeypox cases now have no direct link with one another or with Africa — suggesting that some level of silent transmission occurred before we noticed the outbreak. Moreover, the U.S. has detected two different circulating monkeypox virus variants that are not linked to each other.

Those silent transmissions have probably allowed the monkeypox virus to evolve more efficient human-to-human transmission.

And there’s an interesting mutational pattern found in those cases. “42 out of 47 of these nucleotide changes are of a particular type, a dinucleotide change from TCTT or its reverse complement GAAA,” said evolutionary biologist researchers at the University of Edinburg. “This specific mutation is characteristic of the action of the APOBEC3 family of deaminases.”

APOBEC3 is an enzyme found in humans, which is part of our innate immune system that introduces mutations into the virus genomes as a means of self-defense, given that most mutations are harmful. Such APOBEC3-induced viral mutations have also been found in the genomes of SARS-CoV-2.

In other words, APOBEC3-induced viral mutations represent a battle scar that the virus has been trying to overcome the immune system, further supporting the notion that the monkeypox virus has been circulating and mutating in the human population for quite some time.

Will the vaccines still work?

Altogether, we made two main assumptions on the effectiveness of the current smallpox vaccines against monkeypox:

  • Vaccine effectiveness data from the first generation of smallpox vaccines still apply to the current second and third generation of vaccines based on comparable antibody responses that were generated.
  • Vaccine effectiveness data from a 1988 observational study showing an 85% effectiveness against monkeypox still applies to today’s monkeypox that has mutated.

“The truth is, we don’t know the efficacy of any of these monkeypox vaccines,” Ira Longini, Ph.D., a biostatistician at the University of Florida who is advising the World Health Organization, told Science.

Likewise, Natalie Dean, Ph.D., a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta, cautioned that the current highly cited figure of 85% effectiveness of current smallpox vaccines against monkeypox is “shaky”.

But the current smallpox vaccines are the best we’ve got, and they are likely — but not confirmed — to work. And it’s not like we’ve got any other options.

Importantly, smallpox vaccines — even the third-generation one that’s safer — are not exactly risk-free either. That’s why the WHO is not recommending mass vaccination for the current monkeypox situation, and that good hygiene and safe sexual behavior are sufficient to avoid catching monkeypox.

But those infected and their close contacts can consider taking the smallpox vaccines, which still work if given early after infection. Because although monkeypox may not kill you, it can still sicken you severely to warrant hospitalization for weeks or over a month.

