Why VAERS Is Effective at Convincing That Vaccines Are Dangerous: The Misuse of a Valuable System

Within the first year of the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, reports of post-vaccine deaths spiked in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database. This was incorrectly used to prove that Covid-19 vaccines are dangerous by tapping into people’s fears and uncertainty.

I addressed this issue in detail back in July 2021 (Underreporting and Post-Vaccine Deaths in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Explained) and touched on it again in December 2021 (Can We Trust the Covid-19 Vaccines? What Phase IV Surveillance Studies Show).

Now, VAERS data is again used as evidence of unsafe Covid-19 vaccines by the Florida State General Surgeon, Joseph A. Lapado, MD, Ph.D., in his recent letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lapado began by emphasizing that public health decisions should be based on current data and common sense. He first cited the Florida Department of Health’s preliminary analysis, which showed an increased risk of cardiac death from the mRNA vaccine among young men. Coupled with a drastic 4,400% increase in VAERS reports of post-vaccine life-threatening events, Lapdado urged the CDC and FDA to re-think Covid-19 vaccine safety.

In Lapado’s own words:

In addition to Florida’s analysis of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, academic researchers throughout our country and around the globe have seen troubling safety signals of adverse events surrounding this vaccine. Their concerns are corroborated by the substantial increase in VAERS reports from Florida, including life-threatening conditions. We have never seen this type of response following previous mass vaccination efforts pushed by the federal government. Even the HI NI vaccine did not trigger this sort of response. In Florida alone, we saw a 1,700% increase in reports after the release of the COVID-I9 vaccine, compared to an increase of 400% in vaccine administration for the same period. The reporting of lifethreatening conditions increased 4,400%…These findings are unlikely to be related to changes in reporting given their magnitude, and more likely reflect a pattern of increased risk from mRNA COVlD-19 vaccines

I’ve previously written about the Florida’s preliminary analysis here, which contained many loopholes, thus rendering the results unreliable at best. In this article, I will focus on the VAERS reports.

Purpose of vaccine adverse events reporting system (VAERS)

Since we can’t include the entire population in clinical trials forever, VAERS was created in 1990 for the CDC and FDA to watch for any danger signals of the vaccine in the U.S. population beyond the clinical trials.

After all, participants enrolled in clinical trials may not reflect the general population. For example, in the Pfizer mRNA vaccine phase 2/3 clinical trial, the participants’ median age was 52, with only 4.4% being over 75 years. Although 46% of participants had at least one underlying medical condition (typically heart, lung, or liver diseases, obesity, or diabetes), only 0.1 % had dementia, 0.5 % had heart failure, and 1.0 % had cerebrovascular diseases. Plus, people with immune disorders — such as autoimmune diseases and late-stage cancers — were excluded.

This is why the safety profile of vaccines cannot be fully known from clinical trials alone. Real-world data are necessary, which is why surveillance systems such as VAERS are created.

As VAERS does not contain data from unvaccinated populations, it cannot confirm if a vaccine caused something. Without a comparison control group, we don’t know if the adverse events reported to VAERS are actually background events that would have happened regardless of vaccination.

As the CDC and VAERS cautioned, “While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable.”

Thus, the purpose of VAERS is to detect signals of possible vaccine adverse events, which may prompt further investigations.

How VAERS can be misleading

While VAERS does receive numerous reports of post-vaccine deaths or severe adverse events, this numerator alone is misleading without the denominator (total number of vaccines distributed). Given the sheer number of vaccines distributed during this pandemic, a sharp increase in reports of post-vaccine adverse events is expected.

After all, VAERS accepts reports regardless of whether they are likely or unlikely to be caused by the vaccine, and terrible things — deaths, diseases, and illnesses — happen to people daily. In this sense, VAERS is basically a collection of anecdotes from voluntary reporting.

VAERS is arguably the backbone of the dangerous vaccine narrative. Several independent people have performed their own analyses and interpretations of VAERS to show how dangerous the vaccines are.

Before the pandemic in 2019, 2.85 million people died in the U.S., which gives an average of 7,800 deaths per day. So, one can imagine if the most vulnerable populations are prioritized for vaccination at a massive scale, a drastic spike in post-vaccine adverse events will happen.

But if the spike in post-vaccine adverse events and deaths exceeded the background rate (i.e., what we normally see regardless of the pandemic), then it’s a signal that the vaccines could be dangerous.

Did it exceed though? At least for deaths — which is the most reliable endpoint to measure because the patient either died or survived — it didn’t. The 30-day background deaths for all age groups hover at around 480,000. But the 30-day VAERS deaths are only about 4,800 during the pandemic. The post-vaccine deaths (within 30 days) have to be multiplied by 100-times just to reach the background rate of 30-day mortality:

Photo by Matt Timberlake with Yuri Deigin (2021)

But still, if you hear stories of over 4,000 people dying within a month of vaccination, it really gives the impression that vaccines are killing people. Even before the pandemic, about 10% and 12% of deaths in 18–64-year-olds and 9–39-year-olds, respectively, were unexplainable. So, in the context of mass vaccination, we have a candidate to blame for unexplainable deaths.

Before Covid-19 vaccines were available, VAERS has also been misused. During the 2015 measles outbreak in the U.S., claims of over 100 deaths caused by the measles vaccine circulated on the internet. The claim was based on VAERS data. But further examinations of health records, autopsy reports, and death certificates by the CDC and FDA found no causal relationship between the measles vaccine and post-vaccine deaths.

In response to Lapado’s letter, Robert Califf, MD, FDA Commissioner, and Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, CDC Director, also stated, “Adverse events must be compared to background rates in the population.”

“For signals identified in VAERS, physicians from FDA and CDC screen individual reports, inclusive of comprehensive medical record review,” Califf and Walensky added. “Most reports do not represent adverse events caused by the vaccine and instead represent a preexisting condition that preceded vaccination or an underlying medical condition that precipitated the event.”

Is VAERS actually useful?

When the rotavirus vaccine was distributed in 1999, VAERS picked up signals of vaccine-related intussusception (severe intestinal disorder). This prompted authorities to suspend rotavirus vaccination for further investigations. And the rotavirus vaccine was soon withdrawn from the market that same year. This is the only case of post-approval vaccine withdrawal thus far.

VAERS has also detected a small increase in febrile seizures (non-severe nerve disorder) incidents among young children who got the 2010–2011 influenza vaccine. Thankfully, all children recovered without any long-term health effects. Further studies, motivated by the VAERS signal, have also verified such association with other influenza vaccines.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, initial reports of severe blood clots from the DNA-based vaccines (from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) to VAERS instigated their suspension, slowing vaccine rollout. After thorough inspections, a new medical term was coined: vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). And we now know the prevalence, cause, and early signs of VITT and how to treat it.

The possible risk of myocarditis (non-severe heart inflammation) from the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines in young men was also first noted by VAERS, and authorities soon admitted the risk as legitimate.

More recently, VAERS has also caught a possible link between the J&J DNA vaccine and Guillain–Barré syndrome, where 100 such reports were submitted as of 12 July 2021. During this time, about 13 million doses of the J&J vaccine were administered. The FDA soon admitted that Guillain–Barré syndrome might occur within 42 days of getting the J&J vaccine.

So, despite its misuse, VAERS is a valuable system to catch rare adverse events associated with vaccination. Despite what certain anti-vaccine groups may say, authorities have been quite transparent in reporting Covid-19 vaccine-associated rare adverse events (e.g., VITT, myocarditis, and Guillain–Barré syndrome) to the public thus far.