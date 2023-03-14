Role of Mind-Altering Herpesviruses in Major Depression

Shin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dewS_0lI1Zs5t00
Photo byrawpixel.com

As one of the leading causes of disability and suicide worldwide, major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak.

Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or loosely used depression as an expression of sadness. Various factors contribute to major depression, including lifestyle, genetic, and environmental factors. And our environment comprises viruses, some of which can invade the brain, causing neurological dysfunction that may underlie major depression.

In this article, I’ll describe four herpesviruses involved in major depression in the available literature to date. Herpesviruses are unique due to their ability to establish latency (dormant state) in certain cells in the body permanently once infected. Latent herpesviruses may then reactivate in later life to cause disease, especially under physical or psychological stress conditions.

Because most studies are of low quality, such as having low sample sizes and many unmeasured confounders, I’ll only describe studies of sufficient quality and relevance.

1. Varicella-zoster virus (VZV; human herpesvirus-3)

Over 90% of children have caught VZV, which may cause chickenpox (varicella) or no symptoms. Regardless, once infected, VZV enters latency in the peripheral sensory neurons for life and may reactivate decades later to cause shingles (zoster). But growing evidence shows that VZV reactivation poses more health consequences than just shingles.

In a 10-year longitudinal study in Taiwan, published in 2014, researchers randomly selected one million people from the population. After excluding those with a history of psychiatric disorder, the study identified 1,888 individuals diagnosed with herpes zoster, which were matched to 7,552 uninfected controls (randomly chosen). Random selection ensures that the sample is representative of the general population.

Results showed that individuals diagnosed with herpes zoster had a higher incidence of major depression (2.2% vs. 1.4%) or any depressive disorder (4.3% vs. 3.2%) compared to uninfected controls. Such differences were statistically significant, equating to increased risks of 49% and 32%, respectively, after accounting for potential confounders (e.g., age of diagnosis, sex, income, comorbidities, etc.)

The study authors believed that their findings may be explained by defective VZV immunity. Prior studies have reported lower VZV-specific T cell-mediated immunity in people with major depression than those without. (VZV is mainly controlled by T-cell immunity).

Poorly controlled VZV or shingles is known to damage nerve cells and cause postherpetic neuralgia, a type of chronic pain. In rare cases, encephalitis (brain inflammation) may even occur after shingles. In laboratory settings, VZV has been shown to infect neurons (Figure 1) and blood vessels in the brain, resulting in the secretion of inflammatory cytokines. So, it’s not far-fetched for multiple VZV reactivations throughout life to induce subclinical brain inflammation. And major depression is closely tied, in a causal manner, to brain neuroinflammation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WxEB_0lI1Zs5t00
Photo byMarkus et al. (2011).

Figure 1. Immunostaining of neurons infected with varicella-zoster virus (VZV) engineered to express a green fluorescent protein (GFP). Thus, green staining indicates VZV infection, whereas red staining indicates neuronal staining. Panel G is low magnification, whereas panel H is high magnification. Both panels revealed that most neurons have already been infected with VZV at 3–7 days post-infection.

2. Epstein Barr virus (EBV; human herpesvirus-4)

Over 90% of the population worldwide has been infected with EBV at some point in their lives, especially during childhood, mainly via the oral route such as kissing and sharing eating utensils or food and drinks.

The first EBV infection can either cause a disease typical of common childhood illnesses or no disease. In either case, EBV will establish a latent state in B-cells in the body forever. In this state, EBV may occasionally reactivate and re-infect cells, which may or may not cause disease again. The disease EBV causes is infectious mononucleosis, with symptoms of fatigue, body aches, fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, or rash.

A 2021 nationwide study in Denmark tracked all 1,440,590 singletons who were born between 1977–2005 up to 2016. During this period, 12,510 of them had hospital contact for infectious mononucleosis. And these EBV-infected individuals had a 40% (45% in females and 28% in males) higher risk of major depression in later life compared to those uninfected, which remained statistically significant even after five years post-EBV.

These risk percentages were adjusted for age, sex, birthweight, maternal educational level, and other potential confounders, thus supporting EBV disease as an independent risk factor for major depression. The 2021 Danish study is the first large-scale study to deliver convincing evidence that prior EBV disease is a risk factor for major depression.

The mechanism by which EBV contributes to major depression is not known, but scientists suspect it’s immunological dysfunction. EBV is known to establish latency (dormant state) in B-cells and may reactivate periodically. EBV has also been found to prime B-cells to secrete auto-reactive antibodies that attack the neuronal myelin sheath, causing multiple sclerosis. But apparently, the defective myelin sheath is also a key pathophysiological aspect of major depression.

3. Cytomegalovirus (CMV; human herpesvirus-5)

About 80% of the general population has been infected with CMV. As a herpesvirus, CMV also stays latent in the body, specifically myeloid cells of the immune system, for life once infected, which may reactivate again to cause disease. In people with a normal immune system, CMV causes only mononucleosis (fever and rash). But in immunocompromised individuals, CMV can cause life-threatening end-organ dysfunction.

Recent evidence showed that CMV may be an independent risk factor for major depression too. In a 2017 longitudinal study spanning over 9 years, involving 771 elderly (60-101 years) Latinos, researchers found that those seropositive for CMV at baseline had a 38% increased risk of major depression in later life than those seronegative for CMV. And this risk was adjusted for potential confounders. When stratified by sex, the association between CMV seropositivity and major depression was only significant in women at a 70% increased risk, not men.

Such risk was absent in those seropositive for other infections (e.g., HSV-1, H. pylori, and T. gondii) compared to their seronegative counterparts at baseline, suggesting that the risk is specific to CMV.

Previous research has also produced similar findings. A 2018 study noted a trend toward higher CMV antibody levels in women with major depression. A trend means the association was nearly significant, but it’s not. An older 2014 study reported that high CMV antibody levels were associated with measures of poor mental health, including depression.

A 2021 study has shed light on how CMV may contribute to major depression. In this study of 99 participants with major depression, those seropositive for CMV showed reduced gray matter volume and neural connectivity in certain cortical regions in the brain, including regions involved in emotional regulation, compared to those seronegative for CMV. And this result was unaffected by age, sex, and other baseline variables.

The authors of this brain imaging study theorized that periodic CMV reactivations in the brain may damage brain tissues. Past studies have shown that CMV is capable of infecting cells of the blood-brain barrier, glial cells, and neurons in laboratory settings. As a result, CMV infection/reactivation has been observed to cause neuroinflammation and brain dysfunction in mice (Figure 2). And as much as major depression is a neurochemical brain disorder, it’s also an inflammatory one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkCiS_0lI1Zs5t00
Photo byvan Del Pol et al. (1999) and Alcendor et al. (2012).
Figure 2. Left: murine cytomegalovirus (MCMV) replication rate is faster in astrocytes than neurons. Astrocyte is a type of glial cell in the brain that supports neuron and blood-brain barrier function. Right: Pericytes infected with SBCMV (a clinical isolate of CMV) exhibited increased expression of pro-inflammatory interleukins 1b and 6 (IL-1b and IL-6). Pericytes are cells important for blood-brain barrier formation and maintenance. Sources: van Del Pol et al. (1999) and Alcendor et al. (2012).

4. Human herpes virus 6 (HHV-6)

HHV-6 is universal. Nearly all of us have been exposed to HHV-6 in early life, typically via saliva from mother to child. Infected children usually show no symptoms, but some may develop sudden rash and fever. Once infected, HHV-6 enters latency in B-cells and T-cells, and it may reactivate in later life to cause encephalitis (brain inflammation) and opportunistic infections in immunocompromised individuals.

In a 2018 paper, researchers from Germany secured post-mortem brain samples from cases of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and major depression, as well as cases without a history of psychiatric disorder. From these brain samples, HHV-6-specific DNA and late proteins* were detected in the brain cerebellum more frequently in bipolar (15 out of 49; 31%) and major depression (10 out of 15; 67%) cases than in non-psychiatric control cases (2 out of 50; 4%), but not schizophrenia (Figure 4). Such differences were statistically significant and not influenced by potential confounders such as the age of death, sex, smoking and alcohol use, etc.

*Late proteins indicate that the virus has been active (or reactivated) and manufacturing viral proteins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txyO6_0lI1Zs5t00
Photo byPrusty et al. (2018).
Figure 4. Detection of HHV-6 in the brain cerebellum. Left: immunostaining showing astrocytes (green), DNA (blue), and HHV-6 (red), with red arrowheads showing HHV-6-infected neurons and white arrowheads showing HHV-6-infected astrocytes. Right: immunostaining showing HHV-6 infection in microglial cells within cerebellar cortex samples (red arrowheads).

But no longitudinal study has examined if HHV-6 reactivation increases the risk of major depression. While the 2018 paper found a higher prevalence of HHV-6 infection and reactivation in the brain cerebellum of patients with major/bipolar depression, it does not explain whether HHV-6 heightens the risk of depression, or depression heightens the risk of HHV-6 reactivation. That said, the former scenario seems likely, given that other human herpesviruses qualify as risk factors for major depression.

Viral etiology of major depression

Aside from herpesviruses, other viruses have also been associated with the occurrence or incidence of major depression, such as Borna disease virus 1, human T-cell lymphotropic virus type-1, human enterovirus, human papillomavirus, influenza virus, and even the Covid-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2. Although studies have also linked herpes simplex viruses 1 and 2 (herpesviruses 1 and 2) to major depression, the findings are inconsistent.

Major depression is thus unexplainable by a single virus agent, but rather by a combination of factors, including virus infections and reactivations, especially in those with less robust antiviral immune systems.

When pathogenic viruses invade the brain, some level of neurological dysfunction and neuroinflammation is likely to occur. If such dysfunction occurs in brain regions involved in emotional regulation and processing, major depression may likely develop. This is known as the microbial hypothesis of mental illness, pioneered by Jonathan Savitz, Ph.D., associate professor at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research, Tulsa, the U.S. But research on this research field remains scarce to this day.

Current technology cannot measure virus reactivations in the living brain. Only biopsies and autopsies can achieve that. So, we can’t tell if every occurrence of viral diseases —e.g., infectious mononucleosis from EBV, rashes from VZV or HHV-6, or shingles from CMV — means that the virus invaded the brain. To add another layer of complexity, having viruses in the brain does not necessarily mean they will cause harm, provided the immune system is robust and actively suppresses the virus.

In this way, ensuring a healthy immune system may be our best bet in not letting potentially depression-inducing viruses take over our minds. This also shows that major depression is as much biological as it is psychological and should be treated as such, without stigmatization.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# neuroscience# depression# infectious diseases# science# health

Comments / 10

Published by

MSc Biology | 8x first-author academic papers | 280+ articles on coronavirus | Independent science writer

14K followers

More from Shin

Red Meat and Our Health: Making Sense of the Messy Literature

Is red meat good or bad for health? Ask different experts, and you might get different answers. One reason for this is that nutrition research literature is messy, and questionable funding sources are a big culprit.

Read full story
1 comments

Unveiling the mystery of why cells have receptors for viruses

Viruses lack the machinery to reproduce on their own. They hijack on the host cell’s machinery instead. That’s why viruses are parasitic in nature. Before the hijack, the virus must first attach to the cell surface. If the virus manages to bind to the proper receptor on it, virus entry is initiated. And virus replication and infection are established. This is a prerequisite for all known viruses.

Read full story
Florida State

Why VAERS Is Effective at Convincing That Vaccines Are Dangerous: The Misuse of a Valuable System

Within the first year of the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, reports of post-vaccine deaths spiked in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database. This was incorrectly used to prove that Covid-19 vaccines are dangerous by tapping into people’s fears and uncertainty.

Read full story
99 comments

The ever-changing theories of vaccines causing autism: Will they ever stop?

As a Malaysian, I’m surprised that Malaysia is one of the top countries whose people believe vaccines cause autism (Figure 1). Perhaps we are just not as vocal in voicing this issue, giving the illusion that vaccine hesitancy isn’t prevalent here.

Read full story
9 comments

Revising the Hygiene Hypothesis: We Know Too Clean Isn't Always a Good Thing but That Isn't the Full Story.

In this era, we witnessed heightened rates of allergies and autoimmune disorders — an estimated 300% rise since the 1950s — mainly in developed and rapidly developing countries. This rise is also accompanied by a dramatic decrease in infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, and tuberculosis owing to improved antibacterials and hygiene.

Read full story
20 comments

How Respiratory Viruses Really Spread. We got it wrong with cholera, measles, tuberculosis, and even Covid-19

How an infectious disease spreads from one person to another is a question so vital that if we get it wrong, we will fail to control its spread and may even make it worse than it has to be.

Read full story
113 comments

Is the Coronavirus PCR Test a Fraud? An Objective Look Into Why People Insist So

It’s ‘scientifically meaningless’ and all false positives, some have claimed about the current polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for SARS-CoV-2 infection or its disease, Covid-19. False-positive means that the positive result of a test is false, so it’s picking up a signal when there’s none.

Read full story
185 comments

Exploring the 1998 vaccine-autism debunked paper: was there even a shred of scientific truth?

As a Malaysian, I’m surprised that Malaysia is one of the top countries whose people believe vaccines cause autism (Figure 1). Perhaps we are just not as vocal in voicing this issue, giving the illusion that vaccine hesitancy isn’t prevalent here.

Read full story
76 comments

Spanish Flu Pandemic: It's Mode of Transmission Remains Unclear To This Day

During the 1918–1919 Spanish flu, history’s deadliest pandemic that claimed about 50 million lives, young adults were the most vulnerable age group. Epidemiological observations suggest that the Spanish flu influenza virus is spread through human contact. But human experiments seem to, intriguingly, suggest otherwise.

Read full story

Why Mirobial Infections Can Kill Even If It Means Suicide? It's Mostly Miscommunication

Pathogens, like any other lifeforms, have been selected by evolution for traits of successful reproduction or replication. There are 6 types of pathogens (or infectious agents): Bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa (tiny parasites), helminths (larger parasites like worms), and prions (infectious proteins).

Read full story

Some Lactobacillus Probiotic Strains Are Linked to Weight Gain, Some to Weight Loss

Probiotics are microbes (usually bacteria; sometimes fungi) that give the host some physiological benefits. This can include promoting a healthy weight, whatever that weight might be — could be a gain or loss, depending on what’s the “healthy weight” for a person.

Read full story
3 comments

What To Think if We See Someone Drop Dead After Vaccination

If we see someone healthy or with a stable medical condition drop dead a few days or weeks after getting a vaccine, we would be very suspicious of the vaccine, provided no other obvious explanations exist. After all, what else could explain such a mysterious death other than the vaccine?

Read full story
4 comments

Oxytocin Is Not Always Kind. It Can Evoke Disgust.

Oxytocin, the so-called love hormone, mediates bonding such as during mother-infant or human-dog interactions. It turns the brain into a pro-social mode by tuning down the amygdala (fear and disgust centre) and exciting the dorsal striatum (trust and reward centre).

Read full story
18 comments

How Overconsuming Calories Create Excess Inflammation and Reprogram the Immune System

Everyone knows that a diet rich in calories, refined carbs and sugars, and fats/oils isn’t optimal for health. “The consumption of Western-type calorically rich diets combined with chronic overnutrition and a sedentary lifestyle in Western societies evokes a state of chronic metabolic inflammation, termed metaflammation,” explains Professor Eicke Latz, a director of the Institute of Innate Immunity at the University of Bonn in as a senior co-author in Immunity Cell Press, 2019.

Read full story
6 comments

The Reason Why Depression (and Anxiety) Occurs Following Inflammation

Inflammation causes depression. Treatment with pro-inflammatory cytokines or bacterial toxins called lipopolysaccharides always results in depression. Scientists call this a sickness behavior in people undergoing pathogenic infection. Anhedonia, melancholia, and fatigues are all hallmarks of both sickness behavior and major depression.

Read full story
39 comments

Stroke and mRNA Vaccine: A Closer Look Into What’s Going On

Subtitle: The risk of stroke seems to apply to Pfizer’s bivalent mRNA + high-dose or adjuvanted influenza co-vaccination only. It began with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s and Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s recent announcement (13 Jan) of a safety signal of increased stroke risk following the bivalent mRNA vaccine in those over 65 years. That’s a bold move, per their statement that “transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities.”

Read full story
764 comments

mRNA Vaccine Can Impair Blood Vessel Function, But It’s Minor and Short-lived

Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety in regard to cardiovascular health have been published, which if interpreted incorrectly, may be used to push the narrative of dangerous mRNA vaccines. Let’s understand what those studies discovered and how they shape our understanding of Covid/SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines.

Read full story
491 comments

Vaccines Driving Evolution of XBB Omicron Is An Interesting But Incomplete Hypothesis

Earlier this year, an opinionarticle in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argued that the Covid-19 vaccines might have been driving the evolution of XBB. XBB is the latest successful Omicron subvariant, which has taken hold in numerous countries, including countries with high vaccination and boosting rates. Is there any truth in this hypothesis, though? Let’s evaluate both sides of the argument and see.

Read full story
59 comments

Mouth Bacteria Can Invade and Degenerate the Brain

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the top neurodegenerative disease, characterized by progressive cognitive deterioration. It affects one person in the United States every 65 seconds. As the aging population keeps increasing owing to improved healthcare, there is a global need to identify risk factors for AD in the hope of lowering its prevalence with proper interventions.

Read full story
149 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy