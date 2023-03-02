Some Lactobacillus Probiotic Strains Are Linked to Weight Gain, Some to Weight Loss

Shin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQSGp_0l4qgjqk00
Photo bypixabay.com

Probiotics are microbes (usually bacteria; sometimes fungi) that give the host some physiological benefits. This can include promoting a healthy weight, whatever that weight might be — could be a gain or loss, depending on what’s the “healthy weight” for a person. 

Lactobacillus species are probiotics. They are found in small amounts in fermented milk products (e.g., cheese and yogurt) and in large amounts in probiotic supplements (i.e., powdered/capsuled). 

“Compounds with antibiotic activity and bacteria with probiotic activity have been widely tested as growth promoters,” says Didier Raoult, MD, PhD, who specializes in infectious disease research in Nature. “The probiotics used in agricultural industries are mainly Lactobacillus.”

Weight Gain Doesn't Mean Fat Gain

Dr. Raoult was later criticized for his misleading viewpoint that indirectly links Lactobacillus to obesity or unhealthy weight. 

“In the livestock industry, probiotics are used to promote growth and lean mass, not adiposity,” argues Gregor Reid, a distinguished professor of microbiology, immunology and surgery at Western University, and the endowed chair in Human Microbiome and Probiotics at the Lawson Health Research Institute. 

“These observations are consistent with weight gain resulting from improved gut function and resistance to infection rather than from a metabolic imbalance that causes obesity,” the professor adds.

First Evidence of Lacto-Obesity Link

A few years after Professor Reid’s critique, Dr. Raoult led a study — that was published in Nature International Journal of Obesity (2011) — detailing the first linkage between certain Lactobacillus species and obesity in humans.

Dr. Raoult and his team quantified the abundance of a few gut microbes in obese and lean individuals. They revealed Methanobrevibacter smithii, Bifidobacterium animals, Lactobacillus paracasei, and Lactobacillus plantarum as markers of healthy weight, whereas Lactobacillus reuteri as a marker of obesity.

Still, associations are mere associations. They don’t indicate the direction of causality. It could be that obese individuals’ gut microbiota are more permissive to L. reuteri colonization, or their diet favors the growth of L. reuteri, or they acquired a taste preference for dairy products containing L. reuteri.

Some Lactobacillus Are Just Different

To look at causation, a randomized controlled trial (RCT) is best. Dr. Raoult thus led another team in 2012 to conduct a meta-analysis that screens all relevant studies in academic databases and harmonizes their data to draw a consensus. They identified 17 human RCTs and 51 studies on farm animals. The results were as follows,

1. Lactobacillus acidophilus administration resulted in significant weight gain in humans and in animals.
2. Lactobacillus fermentum and Lactobacillus ingluviei were associated with weight gain in animals.
3. Lactobacillus gasseri was associated with weight loss both in obese humans and in animals.
4. Lactobacillus plantarum was associated with weight loss in animals.

This meta-analysis shows the effects of Lactobacillus on weight change depending on the species (or strains/types of Lactobacillus). “Attention should be drawn to the potential effects of commonly marketed Lactobacillus-containing probiotics on weight gain,” Dr. Raoult et al. concluded.

On a closer look at their data, however, only two RCTs — one in infants and one in lean adults — showed that L. acidophilus resulted in weight gain. The weight gain was also minor and remained within the normal range. 

A further 2017 meta-analysis update from a different team on the same Lactobacillus research topic found that 9 RCTs reported minor weight and fat loss at <1kg — of which 3 RCTs were with L. gasseri-fermented milk. Other weight loss-associated Lactobacillus species include L. fermentum, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, and L. amylovorus.

But there are 2 RCTs — different from the 2012 meta-analysis ones — that reported minor weight gain at <1kg in overweight-to-obese adults. Again, weight and fat gain were minor at. One RCT was with L. acidophilus yoghurt, and the other with L. reuteri capsule. 

As mentioned above, L. reuteri is the one gut bacterium that was found in higher levels in obese than lean adults.

One key limitation the authors admit is that “most studies did not evaluate the food intake of the participants, which can be a bias, especially in those studies in which the Lactobacillus vehicle had caloric content (yoghurt and fermented milk).”

Statistical vs. Real-Life Significance

The 2011 association study and both the 2012 and 2017 meta-analyses yield consistent results. It appears that L. acidophilus and L. reuteri are linked to weight gain whereas L. gasseri is to weight loss in humans.

But all weight gain or loss by Lactobacillus was only <1kg difference. Despite that results are statistically significant, their “effect size” or real-life applications or significance is close to nil. 

This makes it clear that probiotics are meant for a healthy gut, not necessarily for weight control. And perhaps you should check what strains of Lactobacillus are in your probiotic supplements. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# science# obesity# probiotics# health# lifestyle

Comments / 3

Published by

MSc Biology | 7x first-author academic papers | 250+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

14K followers

More from Shin

Is the Coronavirus PCR Test a Fraud? An Objective Look Into Why People Insist So

It’s ‘scientifically meaningless’ and all false positives, some have claimed about the current polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for SARS-CoV-2 infection or its disease, Covid-19. False-positive means that the positive result of a test is false, so it’s picking up a signal when there’s none.

Read full story
136 comments

Exploring the 1998 vaccine-autism debunked paper: was there even a shred of scientific truth?

As a Malaysian, I’m surprised that Malaysia is one of the top countries whose people believe vaccines cause autism (Figure 1). Perhaps we are just not as vocal in voicing this issue, giving the illusion that vaccine hesitancy isn’t prevalent here.

Read full story
75 comments

Spanish Flu Pandemic: It's Mode of Transmission Remains Unclear To This Day

During the 1918–1919 Spanish flu, history’s deadliest pandemic that claimed about 50 million lives, young adults were the most vulnerable age group. Epidemiological observations suggest that the Spanish flu influenza virus is spread through human contact. But human experiments seem to, intriguingly, suggest otherwise.

Read full story

Why Mirobial Infections Can Kill Even If It Means Suicide? It's Mostly Miscommunication

Pathogens, like any other lifeforms, have been selected by evolution for traits of successful reproduction or replication. There are 6 types of pathogens (or infectious agents): Bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa (tiny parasites), helminths (larger parasites like worms), and prions (infectious proteins).

Read full story

What To Think if We See Someone Drop Dead After Vaccination

If we see someone healthy or with a stable medical condition drop dead a few days or weeks after getting a vaccine, we would be very suspicious of the vaccine, provided no other obvious explanations exist. After all, what else could explain such a mysterious death other than the vaccine?

Read full story
4 comments

Oxytocin Is Not Always Kind. It Can Evoke Disgust.

Oxytocin, the so-called love hormone, mediates bonding such as during mother-infant or human-dog interactions. It turns the brain into a pro-social mode by tuning down the amygdala (fear and disgust centre) and exciting the dorsal striatum (trust and reward centre).

Read full story
9 comments

How Overconsuming Calories Create Excess Inflammation and Reprogram the Immune System

Everyone knows that a diet rich in calories, refined carbs and sugars, and fats/oils isn’t optimal for health. “The consumption of Western-type calorically rich diets combined with chronic overnutrition and a sedentary lifestyle in Western societies evokes a state of chronic metabolic inflammation, termed metaflammation,” explains Professor Eicke Latz, a director of the Institute of Innate Immunity at the University of Bonn in as a senior co-author in Immunity Cell Press, 2019.

Read full story
5 comments

The Reason Why Depression (and Anxiety) Occurs Following Inflammation

Inflammation causes depression. Treatment with pro-inflammatory cytokines or bacterial toxins called lipopolysaccharides always results in depression. Scientists call this a sickness behavior in people undergoing pathogenic infection. Anhedonia, melancholia, and fatigues are all hallmarks of both sickness behavior and major depression.

Read full story
37 comments

Stroke and mRNA Vaccine: A Closer Look Into What’s Going On

Subtitle: The risk of stroke seems to apply to Pfizer’s bivalent mRNA + high-dose or adjuvanted influenza co-vaccination only. It began with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s and Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s recent announcement (13 Jan) of a safety signal of increased stroke risk following the bivalent mRNA vaccine in those over 65 years. That’s a bold move, per their statement that “transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities.”

Read full story
762 comments

mRNA Vaccine Can Impair Blood Vessel Function, But It’s Minor and Short-lived

Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety in regard to cardiovascular health have been published, which if interpreted incorrectly, may be used to push the narrative of dangerous mRNA vaccines. Let’s understand what those studies discovered and how they shape our understanding of Covid/SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines.

Read full story
491 comments

Vaccines Driving Evolution of XBB Omicron Is An Interesting But Incomplete Hypothesis

Earlier this year, an opinionarticle in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argued that the Covid-19 vaccines might have been driving the evolution of XBB. XBB is the latest successful Omicron subvariant, which has taken hold in numerous countries, including countries with high vaccination and boosting rates. Is there any truth in this hypothesis, though? Let’s evaluate both sides of the argument and see.

Read full story
59 comments

Mouth Bacteria Can Invade and Degenerate the Brain

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the top neurodegenerative disease, characterized by progressive cognitive deterioration. It affects one person in the United States every 65 seconds. As the aging population keeps increasing owing to improved healthcare, there is a global need to identify risk factors for AD in the hope of lowering its prevalence with proper interventions.

Read full story
149 comments

Spike Protein Overproduction From mRNA Vaccine Can Happen But Rare

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced science to deploy a new generation of genetic-based vaccines designed to deliver spike protein-encoding mRNA or DNA genetic code into our cells.

Read full story
877 comments

3 Ways How Sleep Enhances Athletic/Sports Performance

A healthy brain is humankind’s greatest asset, the most advanced product of evolution that regulates nearly all our body’s physiological functions, including athletic performance. And sleep is one of the very few things that influence brain health. Let's see how.

Read full story
1 comments

Losing Willpower? Take 6 Breaths/min to Increase Heart Rate Variability. It's a Biological Correlate of Self-Control.

Mindfulness meditation brings back focus on the present moment to attain a peaceful state of mind. A popular technique for this is to simply pay attention to breathing, “not because there is anything special about it,” explained minful.org, “but because the physical sensation of breathing is always there and you can use it as an anchor to the present moment.”

Read full story
14 comments

Studies Now Show More Vaccines, More Infections, But Less Severe Disease — 3 Reasons Why.

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
4 comments

Depression and Anxiety Exhaust the Heart, Literally

A 1967 publication titled “Mortality of Bereavement” discovered that bereaved relatives had a 7-fold increased risk of dying within the following year. Despite that the cause of death was undetermined, this is the first scientific evidence indicating that extreme sadness kills.

Read full story
288 comments

Studies Show More Vaccines, More Infections: Group Behavior, Immune Imprinting, or IgG4 Class Switch?

In a recent study, Shrestha et al. from Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest academic medical center in the U.S., analyzed the effectiveness of the bivalent mRNA vaccine, which targets both Omicron and original Wuhan variants of SARS-CoV-2, against Covid.

Read full story
1 comments

Cleveland Clinic Study Showing More Boosters, More Covid Infections Is Taken Out of Context

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals —  produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
752 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy