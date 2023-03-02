What To Think if We See Someone Drop Dead After Vaccination

Shin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shvSU_0l4q2NaH00
Photo byrawpixel.com

If we see someone healthy or with a stable medical condition drop dead a few days or weeks after getting a vaccine, we would be very suspicious of the vaccine, provided no other obvious explanations exist. After all, what else could explain such a mysterious death other than the vaccine?

Such an argument, albeit purely speculative, is highly convincing at the instinctive level. Our reptilian brain can’t help but associate the two, even though there’s no concrete evidence for doing so. Our prefrontal cortex, in contrast, would question, objectively, if the two are actually related or not.

After all, anecdote-driven judgments were how our ancestors survived in the pre-historic era, but in today’s age, they may backfire instead.

For instance, erroneous anti-vaccine articles — even from well-known physicians and scientists — always claim that the hearts of many have suddenly ceased beating after getting the Covid-19 vaccine. And too many people are falling trapped into such a fallacious claim.

Here’s an example of an article dated December 2021:

All over America, and all over the world, cardiac arrest, heart inflammation and heart attack deaths are exploding. Young athletes are dropping right on the field; star soccer players in Europe are dropping dead in the middle of games; referees, coaches and even fans in the stands are having cardiac emergencies. It’s something no one has ever seen before. It’s an epidemic. What do all these victims have in common? They’ve all been vaccinated.

Now, are such cases of sudden cardiac death never been heard before?

The answer is no.

In fact, the most common causes of sudden or mysterious medical deaths in young people are all rooted in the cardiovascular system:

  • Arrhythmia: abnormal heartbeat rhythm.
  • Myocardial infarction: heart attack.
  • Intracranial hemorrhage: bleeding inside the brain.
  • Stroke: blood clot blocking blood flow into the brain.
  • Pulmonary embolism: blood clot in the lungs.
  • Aortic catastrophe: a tear in the body’s largest blood vessel.

As Mayoclinic, the #1 hospital in the U.S., noted:

Sudden death in people younger than 35, often due to undiscovered heart defects or overlooked heart abnormalities, is rare. When these sudden deaths occur, it’s often during physical activity, such as playing a sport, and more often occurs in males than in females.

Cleveland Clinic, the #2 hospital in the U.S., also stated that:

Sudden cardiac death (SCD) is a sudden, unexpected death caused by loss of heart function (sudden cardiac arrest). Sudden cardiac death is the largest cause of natural death in the United States, causing about 325,000 adult deaths in the United States each year.

If sudden cardiac death befell 325,000 adults every year in the U.S. alone, it’s not surprising to see some or most of them occurring after vaccination.

Here are some other statistics:

  • Sudden cardiac death is also the leading cause of non-physical death in young athletes, with an estimated incidence of 0.5 to 2 per 100,000 young athletes per year and 1 per 5000–8000 elite athletes per year.
  • Even in kids and teens less than 18 years, about 23,000 cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest — likely including sudden cardiac death — occur annually in the U.S.
  • In individuals aged 1–35, the annual incidence of sudden cardiac death is about 1.3 cases per 100,000 persons, of which 72% of cases occurred in males, and 40% of cases were medically unexplained (figure 1).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HiOw_0l4q2NaH00
Photo byBagnall et al. (2016)
Figure 1. (A) All sudden (peak at age 31–35) and unexplained (peak at age 16–20 and 31–35) cardiac deaths. (B) Sudden cardiac death by age group (peak at age 31–35). (C) Causes of sudden cardiac death, which is usually medically unexplained (40% of cases). (D) Activity at the time of sudden cardiac death, which is usually during sleep, contrary to physical activity that other sources mentioned.

So, the annual occurrence of sudden cardiac death is rather high, especially among young males. It’s, therefore, inevitable that some or most of the sudden cardiac death victims do and will have one thing in common: Covid-19 vaccination, because Covid-19 vaccination is common to all.

In other words, those sudden cardiac deaths would have happened even if the Covid-19 vaccine didn’t exist. But too many people don’t understand this.

It’s also inevitable that some people will incorrectly associate the two — sudden cardiac death with Covid-19 vaccination — together because it’s an easy conclusion. And we, sapiens, want answers to enigmatic things. And we also like easy answers as it’s less cognitively demanding.

For example, in late 2021, healthy 17-year-old Jake West died from a cardiac arrest during football practice in Indiana. Soon, news of the Covid-19 vaccine being the culprit of the death circulated widely on social media. But Jake actually had an undiagnosed heart condition that persisted since 2013.

“My tragedy of losing my son is always upsetting, and to think that somebody would use that for their gain is very upsetting,” Julie West, Jake’s mother, told The Associated Press. “It’s mind-boggling to me that there are people out there like that that want to spread or have their own agenda.”

Indeed, the cause of sudden cardiac death is usually undiagnosed, underlying heart conditions — some of which are inherited or present at birth — such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (thickened heart muscle walls), coronary artery abnormalities, or long QT syndrome (abnormal heart rhythm). People at risk of sudden cardiac death are those who faint during physical activity for no apparent reasons or have a family history of sudden cardiac death.

But the chances are that you don’t need to worry about sudden cardiac death as it’s rather rare — just like how someone dropped dead after Covid-19 vaccination is extremely rare too. But given the interconnected world we live in, such rare events seem more familiar and personal than reality.

Of course, the claim that Covid-19 vaccines — particularly the mRNA and DNA ones— are 100% safe is not true either. I’ve written extensively on Covid-19 vaccine safety elsewhere, so I won’t dive into the details, but I can confidently say they are at least 99.999% safe — safe as in it won’t rob someone’s life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vaccine# science# vaccine hesitancy# sudden death# coronavirus

Comments / 4

Published by

MSc Biology | 8x first-author academic papers | 280+ articles on coronavirus | Independent science writer

14K followers

More from Shin

Is the Coronavirus PCR Test a Fraud? An Objective Look Into Why People Insist So

It’s ‘scientifically meaningless’ and all false positives, some have claimed about the current polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for SARS-CoV-2 infection or its disease, Covid-19. False-positive means that the positive result of a test is false, so it’s picking up a signal when there’s none.

Read full story
136 comments

Exploring the 1998 vaccine-autism debunked paper: was there even a shred of scientific truth?

As a Malaysian, I’m surprised that Malaysia is one of the top countries whose people believe vaccines cause autism (Figure 1). Perhaps we are just not as vocal in voicing this issue, giving the illusion that vaccine hesitancy isn’t prevalent here.

Read full story
75 comments

Spanish Flu Pandemic: It's Mode of Transmission Remains Unclear To This Day

During the 1918–1919 Spanish flu, history’s deadliest pandemic that claimed about 50 million lives, young adults were the most vulnerable age group. Epidemiological observations suggest that the Spanish flu influenza virus is spread through human contact. But human experiments seem to, intriguingly, suggest otherwise.

Read full story

Why Mirobial Infections Can Kill Even If It Means Suicide? It's Mostly Miscommunication

Pathogens, like any other lifeforms, have been selected by evolution for traits of successful reproduction or replication. There are 6 types of pathogens (or infectious agents): Bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa (tiny parasites), helminths (larger parasites like worms), and prions (infectious proteins).

Read full story

Some Lactobacillus Probiotic Strains Are Linked to Weight Gain, Some to Weight Loss

Probiotics are microbes (usually bacteria; sometimes fungi) that give the host some physiological benefits. This can include promoting a healthy weight, whatever that weight might be — could be a gain or loss, depending on what’s the “healthy weight” for a person.

Read full story
3 comments

Oxytocin Is Not Always Kind. It Can Evoke Disgust.

Oxytocin, the so-called love hormone, mediates bonding such as during mother-infant or human-dog interactions. It turns the brain into a pro-social mode by tuning down the amygdala (fear and disgust centre) and exciting the dorsal striatum (trust and reward centre).

Read full story
9 comments

How Overconsuming Calories Create Excess Inflammation and Reprogram the Immune System

Everyone knows that a diet rich in calories, refined carbs and sugars, and fats/oils isn’t optimal for health. “The consumption of Western-type calorically rich diets combined with chronic overnutrition and a sedentary lifestyle in Western societies evokes a state of chronic metabolic inflammation, termed metaflammation,” explains Professor Eicke Latz, a director of the Institute of Innate Immunity at the University of Bonn in as a senior co-author in Immunity Cell Press, 2019.

Read full story
5 comments

The Reason Why Depression (and Anxiety) Occurs Following Inflammation

Inflammation causes depression. Treatment with pro-inflammatory cytokines or bacterial toxins called lipopolysaccharides always results in depression. Scientists call this a sickness behavior in people undergoing pathogenic infection. Anhedonia, melancholia, and fatigues are all hallmarks of both sickness behavior and major depression.

Read full story
37 comments

Stroke and mRNA Vaccine: A Closer Look Into What’s Going On

Subtitle: The risk of stroke seems to apply to Pfizer’s bivalent mRNA + high-dose or adjuvanted influenza co-vaccination only. It began with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s and Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s recent announcement (13 Jan) of a safety signal of increased stroke risk following the bivalent mRNA vaccine in those over 65 years. That’s a bold move, per their statement that “transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities.”

Read full story
762 comments

mRNA Vaccine Can Impair Blood Vessel Function, But It’s Minor and Short-lived

Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety in regard to cardiovascular health have been published, which if interpreted incorrectly, may be used to push the narrative of dangerous mRNA vaccines. Let’s understand what those studies discovered and how they shape our understanding of Covid/SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines.

Read full story
491 comments

Vaccines Driving Evolution of XBB Omicron Is An Interesting But Incomplete Hypothesis

Earlier this year, an opinionarticle in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argued that the Covid-19 vaccines might have been driving the evolution of XBB. XBB is the latest successful Omicron subvariant, which has taken hold in numerous countries, including countries with high vaccination and boosting rates. Is there any truth in this hypothesis, though? Let’s evaluate both sides of the argument and see.

Read full story
59 comments

Mouth Bacteria Can Invade and Degenerate the Brain

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the top neurodegenerative disease, characterized by progressive cognitive deterioration. It affects one person in the United States every 65 seconds. As the aging population keeps increasing owing to improved healthcare, there is a global need to identify risk factors for AD in the hope of lowering its prevalence with proper interventions.

Read full story
149 comments

Spike Protein Overproduction From mRNA Vaccine Can Happen But Rare

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced science to deploy a new generation of genetic-based vaccines designed to deliver spike protein-encoding mRNA or DNA genetic code into our cells.

Read full story
877 comments

3 Ways How Sleep Enhances Athletic/Sports Performance

A healthy brain is humankind’s greatest asset, the most advanced product of evolution that regulates nearly all our body’s physiological functions, including athletic performance. And sleep is one of the very few things that influence brain health. Let's see how.

Read full story
1 comments

Losing Willpower? Take 6 Breaths/min to Increase Heart Rate Variability. It's a Biological Correlate of Self-Control.

Mindfulness meditation brings back focus on the present moment to attain a peaceful state of mind. A popular technique for this is to simply pay attention to breathing, “not because there is anything special about it,” explained minful.org, “but because the physical sensation of breathing is always there and you can use it as an anchor to the present moment.”

Read full story
14 comments

Studies Now Show More Vaccines, More Infections, But Less Severe Disease — 3 Reasons Why.

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
4 comments

Depression and Anxiety Exhaust the Heart, Literally

A 1967 publication titled “Mortality of Bereavement” discovered that bereaved relatives had a 7-fold increased risk of dying within the following year. Despite that the cause of death was undetermined, this is the first scientific evidence indicating that extreme sadness kills.

Read full story
288 comments

Studies Show More Vaccines, More Infections: Group Behavior, Immune Imprinting, or IgG4 Class Switch?

In a recent study, Shrestha et al. from Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest academic medical center in the U.S., analyzed the effectiveness of the bivalent mRNA vaccine, which targets both Omicron and original Wuhan variants of SARS-CoV-2, against Covid.

Read full story
1 comments

Cleveland Clinic Study Showing More Boosters, More Covid Infections Is Taken Out of Context

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals —  produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
752 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy