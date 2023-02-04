Mouth Bacteria Can Invade and Degenerate the Brain

Shin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChJ8e_0kcY8zI300
Photo bypixabay.com

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the top neurodegenerative disease, characterized by progressive cognitive deterioration. It affects one person in the United States every 65 seconds. As the aging population keeps increasing owing to improved healthcare, there is a global need to identify risk factors for AD in the hope of lowering its prevalence with proper interventions.

To this end, researchers from China, Brazil, Sweden, Korea, Japan, England, and the USA have observed that people who had tooth loss are more likely to develop AD. The risk is about 2.62-fold to as much as 3.61-fold, as calculated by a 2018 meta-analysis that synthesized data from 21 independent studies. A 2-fold means twice as likely, which is not to be taken lightly.

The main oral pathogen that causes periodontal and gingival diseases is Porphyromonas gingivalis which affects 50% of adults in the USA. This bacterium is a member of the normal oral microbiota but may overgrow and thrive uncontrollably under conditions of poor oral hygiene, habitual smoking, or frequent alcohol consumption. In laboratory animals, P. gingivalis has been shown to leak from the gum into the blood circulation and potentially infiltrate the blood-brain-barrier.

Several independent groups of scientists have detected the presence of P. gingivalis DNA and its toxins (lipopolysaccharides and gingipains) in the brains of deceased AD patients, which were absent in controls. Their levels were also correlated with the severity (or progression) of the disease. Even in living patients with AD, P. gingivalis DNA was identified more frequently in their cerebrospinal fluid than in controls without the disease.

To determine whether this is a cause or consequence of AD, one team inoculated P. gingivalis into the gums of mice periodically for 6 weeks. The mice later developed amyloid plaques — the hallmark neuropathology of AD— in their brains, along with the presence of P. gingivalis. Treating the mice with gingipain inhibitors lowered the bacterial load in the brain, as well as amyloid formation, neuroinflammation, and neurodegeneration. The function of gingipains is to cleave proteins, including tau protein in the brain, which might explain its capacity to induce AD. So, inhibiting gingipains will also inhibit gingipain-induced AD processes.

This elegant research was achieved by the collaboration of Stephen Dominy, M.D., with 25 researchers from 4 countries, and published in Science Advances. Their analysis also corroborated a previous study that showed oral infection with P. gingivalis caused bacterial accumulation, amyloid plaques, and neurodegeneration in the brains of mice.

P. gingivalis is causing Alzheimer’s,” says Dr. Dominy boldly.

His confidence is not entirely unwarranted. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, phase I clinical trial led by the Cortexyme pharmaceutical company — started by Stephen Dominy and Casey Lynch— the similar drug (gingipains inhibitors) appeared harmless and improved the cognition of 9 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in 4 weeks. They are going to start phase II/III soon.

“They did a lot of different experiments to build the case that gingipains are a drug target in Alzheimer’s disease,” says Howard Fillit, M.D., a neuroscientist and officer at the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation in NYC. “I think it’s worth pursuing, and I’m glad they’re in a clinical trial.”

Nonetheless, it could be that “older subjects with dementia are more sensitive to oral bacterial and more prone to develop dental infections and therefore this putative causal association could be inverted,” writes Francesco Panza, M.D., PhD., a neuroscientist at the University of Bari Aldo Moro, Italy, and his colleagues wrote in the journal Brain.

To stay on the safe side, “brush and floss,” says James Noble, M.D., a neurologist at Columbia University. “Regular surveillance and good oral hygiene throughout life are likely to reduce the unnecessary burden of AD in some individuals,” agrees Singhraoa and Olsen in their 2019 publication in the Journal of Oral Microbiology. In fact, there is data — from an 18-year longitudinal study comprising over 5000 older adults — showing that people who don't brush their teeth regularly had a 22–65% increased risk of developing AD.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# science# neuroscience# dental# Alzheimers disease# health

Comments / 148

Published by

MSc Biology | 7x first-author academic papers | 250+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

13K followers

More from Shin

Vaccines Driving Evolution of XBB Omicron Is An Interesting But Incomplete Hypothesis

Earlier this year, an opinionarticle in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argued that the Covid-19 vaccines might have been driving the evolution of XBB. XBB is the latest successful Omicron subvariant, which has taken hold in numerous countries, including countries with high vaccination and boosting rates. Is there any truth in this hypothesis, though? Let’s evaluate both sides of the argument and see.

Read full story
35 comments

Spike Protein Overproduction From mRNA Vaccine Can Happen But Rare

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced science to deploy a new generation of genetic-based vaccines designed to deliver spike protein-encoding mRNA or DNA genetic code into our cells.

Read full story
877 comments

3 Ways How Sleep Enhances Athletic/Sports Performance

A healthy brain is humankind’s greatest asset, the most advanced product of evolution that regulates nearly all our body’s physiological functions, including athletic performance. And sleep is one of the very few things that influence brain health. Let's see how.

Read full story

Losing Willpower? Take 6 Breaths/min to Increase Heart Rate Variability. It's a Biological Correlate of Self-Control.

Mindfulness meditation brings back focus on the present moment to attain a peaceful state of mind. A popular technique for this is to simply pay attention to breathing, “not because there is anything special about it,” explained minful.org, “but because the physical sensation of breathing is always there and you can use it as an anchor to the present moment.”

Read full story
14 comments

Studies Now Show More Vaccines, More Infections, But Less Severe Disease — 3 Reasons Why.

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
4 comments

Depression and Anxiety Exhaust the Heart, Literally

A 1967 publication titled “Mortality of Bereavement” discovered that bereaved relatives had a 7-fold increased risk of dying within the following year. Despite that the cause of death was undetermined, this is the first scientific evidence indicating that extreme sadness kills.

Read full story
260 comments

Studies Show More Vaccines, More Infections: Group Behavior, Immune Imprinting, or IgG4 Class Switch?

In a recent study, Shrestha et al. from Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest academic medical center in the U.S., analyzed the effectiveness of the bivalent mRNA vaccine, which targets both Omicron and original Wuhan variants of SARS-CoV-2, against Covid.

Read full story
1 comments

Cleveland Clinic Study Showing More Boosters, More Covid Infections Is Taken Out of Context

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals —  produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
752 comments

mRNA vaccine-induced IgG4 class switch: What it means for cancer and IgG4-related diseases

A recent study, published in the prestigious journal Science Immunology, has sparked a lot of debate on the efficacy and safety of repeated mRNA vaccinations, especially regarding a set of autoimmune diseases known as IgG4-related diseases (IgG4RD) and cancer.

Read full story
3 comments

Controversial IgG4 Study On Covid Vaccine Efficacy: What It Means Clinically

Back in July 2022, a preprint, finding a rise in IgG4 antibodies after repeated mRNA vaccination, wasused by the anti-vaccine community as proof that mRNA vaccines impair immunity against Covid-19.

Read full story
24 comments

Baseline Gut Microbes Can Predict Your Diet Outcomes

Two persons following the same diet do not necessarily achieve the same weight loss results. “There is no universal diet” is a common adage. While the reasons are personalized and beyond measurable by research, one reason is the composition (or profile or enterotype) of the person’s gut microbiota.

Read full story

Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness

We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.

Read full story
4 comments

Chickenpox Virus Heightens Risk of Major Depression in Later Life in a 10-year Longitudinal Study

Major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. It's also one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.

Read full story
85 comments

Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda

If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.

Read full story
41 comments
Connecticut State

mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds

As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.

Read full story
448 comments

Drugs Have Side Effects, But Women Get More of Them - Why?

About 5% of hospital admissions are due to adverse drug reactions (ADRs), such as headaches, drowsiness, nausea, depression, weight gain, cognitive impairments, hallucinations, agitation, and cardiac irregularities. Established risk factors for ADRs include old age, liver and renal issues, and female sex. Over two-thirds of ADRs cases are females. Female patients also have nearly a two-fold increased risk of ADRs.

Read full story

Latest Autopsy Study on mRNA Vaccine Recipients From Germany: What It Means and Doesn’t Mean

A newly published autopsy study of vaccinees — by respected German pathologists— has been heraldedby the antivaccine community as the definitive proof that mRNA vaccines can kill. While there is some element of truth in that, the German autopsy study has been put out of context. But having said that, it may also be time to consider personalized vaccination, given what the German autopsy and other autopsy studies have found.

Read full story
14 comments

In Early 2021, A Lab Predicted Omicron By Speeding Up Covid Evolution

In a preprint released in January 2021, titled “SARS-CoV-2 RBD in vitro evolution follows contagious mutation spread, yet generates an able infection inhibitor,” scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel — one of the world-leading research institutions — sought to predict future mutations in SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 virus. And they predicted the Q498R mutation that forms the basis of Omicron, the most transmissible and immune evasive variant to date.

Read full story
3 comments

Ovary Function, Fertility, and Covid-19 Vaccines: What the Literature Says

One of the main drivers of vaccine hesitancy is the potential effects on fertility and pregnancy outcomes, a common fear women especially share. But is such concern true? No, they are not true, as far as what existing research has shown.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy