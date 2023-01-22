Spike Protein Overproduction From mRNA Vaccine Can Happen But Rare

3D print of one of the trimeric spikes of SARS-CoV-2.Photo byNIAID. CC BY 2.0

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced science to deploy a new generation of genetic-based vaccines designed to deliver spike protein-encoding mRNA or DNA genetic code into our cells. 

Our cells then transcribe and translate the genetic code into actual spike proteins, which are then expressed on the cell surface, recognizable by the immune system as a surrogate SARS-CoV-2, the Covid virus. 

But how many spike proteins are being produced this way remains a long-standing and unresolved enigma in not only genetic-based vaccines but molecular biology itself. And recent data has uncovered that spike protein overproduction from mRNA vaccines can happen. 

The mRNA-protein relationship isn’t exactly linear

First, let’s explore what’s the unresolved enigma. 

The central dogma of molecular biology states that DNA is transcribed to mRNA, and mRNA is translated to protein. This is how our genes code for proteins that keep us alive. Focusing on the translation of mRNA to protein, we assume such a process is linear: the more mRNA, the more proteins. 

While such an assumption is true to some extent, it’s not the whole truth.

“A long-standing paradigm in molecular biology assumes a direct relationship between increases in mRNA levels and the abundance of the proteins they encode,” a 2022 paper in a world-leading journal part of Nature stated. “However, it does not consider the relative contributions of transcriptional and post-transcriptional mechanisms in determining protein abundance.”

Hallmark molecular biology experiments have shown that mRNA and protein abundance/levels in mammalian cells (mouse and human) only correlate weakly to moderately with one another, with a correlation coefficient of 0.41 (Figure 1). This means that mRNA levels only explain about 41% of the variance of protein levels in mammalian cells. 

(A correlation coefficient of 1 is perfect and 0.7 is strong.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEitH_0kNQVFKw00
Photo byVogel and Marcotte (2012).
Figure 1. Relationships between mRNA and protein abundances in large-scale proteome- and transcriptome-profiling experiments. Right: mRNA transcript abundances only partially correlate with protein abundances, typically explaining 41% of the variance in steady-state protein levels, as evident in mouse fibroblast cells. Left: In human medulloblastoma cells, 27% of the variance in protein abundance is explained by mRNA abundance. A similarly large fraction of variance can be explained by other factors, which are indicative of post-transcriptional and translational regulation and protein degradation. abundance

Figure 1’s left panel is particularly interesting. It shows that in certain outlier cases, following the logarithmic log10 scale, mRNA abundance as little as <10 mRNA molecules per cell can sometimes produce as little as <100 or as much as >1,000,000 protein molecules per cell. 

Basically, cellular protein underproduction or overproduction from mRNA can happen in rare instances. 

Such disconnect stems from multiple variables, some of which are unknown. The known ones include the rate of protein degradation, post-translational regulation (e.g., activation of proteins to become functional), mRNA fragility, and different rates of mRNA and protein production. 

Mammalian cells produce mRNAs at a much lower rate than proteins. On average, a mammalian cell produces two copies of a given mRNA per hour, but it produces dozens of copies of the coded protein per mRNA per hour. 

So, if we start with one mRNA, we will have two mRNAs in one hour and at least 24 proteins in the next hour, assuming 1 dozen (12 copies) of proteins are produced from 1 copy of mRNA. If we assume 5 dozen, then it’d be 120 proteins from 1 copy of mRNA or 1,200 proteins from 10 copies of mRNA in two hours. So, the margin of error for overproduction or underproduction widens with more copies of mRNAs. 

But thankfully, there seems to be an upper limit in which this occurs. In laboratory settings, protein production appear to stay constant beyond a certain mRNA concentration. Molecular biologists call this the ‘lazy step function’, which may serve as a regulatory mechanism to prevent protein overproduction from mRNA (Figure 2). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXRYW_0kNQVFKw00
Photo byVogel and Marcotte (2012) and Ramakrishnan et al. (2009).
Figure 2. The ‘lazy step function’ has been observed in bacteria, yeast, and human cell culture: beyond a certain mRNA concentration, the probability of detecting a protein in the sample does not increase any further.

Spike protein production from mRNA vaccines may vary between individuals

So, how much spike proteins are being produced from the mRNA vaccines? We don’t know exactly, honestly. No study to date has managed to quantify it. It may not be possible to do so, as that entails every organ and tissue in the human body to be harvested for spike protein quantification. Maybe an autopsy can achieve this but it’d only be at one timepoint. Maybe it’s achievable in mice but it’d not translate to human beings.

The best we can do is to estimate how many spike proteins are being produced from mRNA vaccines through theoretical extrapolations.

Pfizer mRNA vaccine contains 30 mcg of mRNA (excluding lipid nanoparticles and other ingredients). Yuri Deigin, co-founder and director of YouthBio Therapeutics Inc., Canada, calculated that 30 mcg equates to 12 trillion mRNAs. Assuming each mRNA produces a dozen of spike proteins, that would be 144 trillion of spike proteins. (This number should be about 3-times higher for Moderna mRNA vaccine with 100 mcg of mRNA.)

Whereas SARS-CoV-2 infection can produce 1–100 billion of virus particles in an infected person. Each virus particle has about 20–40 spike proteins on its surface, equating to 20–4000 billion spike proteins per infection.

But it’s still misleading to say that the mRNA vaccine produces much more spike proteins than a regular SARS-CoV-2 infection. Other factors must also be considered, such as the extent of mRNA degradation (so not all mRNA will get translated to spike proteins), prefusion vs. postfusion spike proteins, and the amount of shed spike proteins. 

Specifically, mRNA vaccines implement the double proline (2P) mutation that anchors the spike protein on the cell surface, as well as stabilizes the spike protein in pre-fusion state that can’t bind to ACE2. In contrast, SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can enter post-function state to bind to ACE2.

But proteases in the body may cleave the S1-S2 junction of the spike protein on the cell surface, resulting bloodstream in shed S1 subunit into the bloodstream that may be capable of ACE2 interaction. Alternatively, spike protein-expressing cells may be seen as foreign and then killed by the immune system, thus leaking some spike proteins into the bloodstram. 

This phenomenon explains why at least two studies to date have detected small concentrations of S1 subunit and even the full-length spike protein in the blood plasma of vaccinees. 

In one of the studies, Ogata et al. found that 85% of 13 healthy recipients (median age of 24) of Moderna mRNA vaccine had detectable levels of S1 spike protein in the plasma as early as day 1 after the first dose, which lasted for an average of five days (mean levels of 68 ± 21 pg/mL). Full-length spike protein was also detectable in 23% of recipients for an average of 15 days (mean levels of 62 ± 13 pg/mL) after the first dose. 

Plasma nucleocapsid was nill in all recipients, indicating that the plasma spike protein is of vaccine origin, not SARS-CoV-2. After the second dose, neither S1 subunit nor full-length spike protein were detected, presumably due to enhanced antibody responses that neutralized the spike proteins.

In the other study, published this month, Yonker et al. analyzed blood samples of 61 young individuals (mean age of 15) who received Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine, of whom 16 developed myocarditis, typically after the second dose. Increased pro-inflammatory mediators and plasma full-length spike protein (mean levels of 33.9 ± 22.4 pg/mL) were detected in vaccinees who developed myocarditis compared to those who did not (nil levels). Interestingly, these circulating spikes were unbound by antibodies and persisted for up to 3 weeks after vaccination (Figure 3). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iA2p_0kNQVFKw00
Photo byYonker et al. (2023).
Figure 3. Free (antibody-unbound) and total S1 and spike protein levels in plasma of vaccinated control (n=44) and myocarditis (n=16) cohorts (●: Pfizer vaccine; ○: Moderna vaccine).

(The differences in plasma concentration of full-length spike protein found between the two studies by Ogata et al. and Yonker et al. may be due to age-related differences in spike protein tolerance, where lower levels of spike protein may pose greater harm in younger individuals.)

Anti-spike protein antibody levels and neutralization capacity, as well as T-cell responses, were similar between groups. This observation suggests that differences in antibody abilities to neutralize the spike protein don’t explain myocarditis. Rather, mRNA vaccine-induced overexpression and subsequent leaking of spike protein may explain myocarditis. 

But post-mRNA vaccine myocarditis is rare. Its incidence is highest in 12–17-year-old males (50–139 cases per million), followed by 18–29-year-old males ( 28–147 per million). So, pathological (disease-causing) spike protein overproduction from mRNA vaccines appears to be rare. 

