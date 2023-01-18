Losing Willpower? Take 6 Breaths/min to Increase Heart Rate Variability. It's a Biological Correlate of Self-Control.

Shin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKdPZ_0kIP27M900
Photo byrawpixel.com

Mindfulness meditation brings back focus on the present moment to attain a peaceful state of mind. A popular technique for this is to simply pay attention to breathing, “not because there is anything special about it,” explained minful.org, “but because the physical sensation of breathing is always there and you can use it as an anchor to the present moment.” 

What does science have to say about mindfulness and breathing? The answer may lie in what slow breathing does to the heart rate variability (HRV), which reflects the cardiac vagal tone that has neural connections to the brain. 

Heart rate variability (HRV) and self-control

“Heart rate variability (HRV) has been suggested as a biological correlate of self-control,” researchers said. HRV is simply the time variations between heartbeats. We want a high resting HRV as it excites the cardiac (heart) vagal nerves that communicate with the brain. High resting HRV is said to enhance brain activities involved in the self-control of thoughts, behaviors, attention, or emotions.

“The neurovisceral integration model posits that cardiac vagal tone, indexed by heart rate variability (HRV), can indicate the functional integrity of the neural networks implicated in emotion–cognition interactions,” explained a 2014 review of Julian F. Thayer, a distinguished emeritus professor of psychological science at the Ohio State University. The review then outlined evidence that:

  • Higher resting HRV is linked to “more effective emotion regulation.”
  • Lower resting HRV is linked to “hyper-vigilant and maladaptive cognitive responses to emotional stimuli.”

The view still holds today. A 2020 review of Giampaolo Perna, MD, professor of psychiatry, and colleagues suggested that: “Vagally mediated HRV may serve as a global index of an individual’s flexibility and adaptability to stressors.” Put it another way, HRV indicates how efficient one controls their emotions or behaviors in response to stress.

High resting HRV is said to enhance brain activities involved in the self-control of thoughts, behaviors, attention, or emotions.

What difference will it make?

Many meta-analyses have investigated the effect size of resting HRV on various aspects of emotional and behavioral self-control. And all of them do find small-to-moderate effect sizes that are statistically significant.

(Note: r denotes Pearson’s correlation coefficient, with 0.10 indicating a small effect, 0.30 medium, and 0.50 large. Both d and g denote the difference between means, with 0.20 indicating a small effect, 0.50 medium, 0.80 large.)

These numbers suggest that resting HRV has more implications in disorders of impulse control, such as bulimia or alcohol dependence. In otherwise healthy people, resting HRV makes little difference in emotional or behavioral self-control. However, sometimes any bit of difference helps. On that note, what factors increase the resting HRV?

What Influences HRV?

People with healthy lifestyle behaviors — such as diet, sleep, and exercise — generally have high resting HRV. As follows, HRV also plays a role in lifestyle diseases, especially type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. 

But a quicker and potent modulator of HRV is breathing. One session of 2–10 minutes of slow breathing (4–10 breaths/minute) can increase HRV compared to normal breathing (10–20 breaths/minute). This statement is based on at least ten studies cited in a 2017 review of Marc S. Russo, MD, director of Hunter Pain Clinic in Australia, and co-workers. 

“Various studies have found that slow breathing increases amplitudes of blood pressure oscillations and HRV and that this is particularly significant at a respiration rate of 6 breaths per min,” the 2017 review emphasized. So, six breaths per minute for just 2–10 minutes can increase HRV and self-control of one’s psyche and behavior.

The effects of breathing on HRV is promptly evident at less than 10 minutes compared to lifestyle habits such as exercise, diet, or sleep. The reason is that HRV partly depends on the heart rate. And slow breathing slows the heart rate, which allows more time for variation between heartbeats.

Six breaths per minute for just 2–10 minutes can increase HRV and self-control of one’s psyche and behavior.

Lastly, a 2018 review of Angelo Gemignani, MD, professor of neuroscience, and associates refined on this topic. “We found reliable associations between the increase of HRV power…induced by slow breathing techniques at six breaths/min, and positive psychological or behavioral effects,” the authors concluded, which are “increased comfort, relaxation, pleasantness, vigor, and alertness, and reduced symptoms of arousal, anxiety, depression, anger, and confusion.” And all of these can also be thought of as some forms of self-control of one’s psyche and behavior.

Short Abstract

One biological correlate of self-control is heart rate variability (HRV). HRV represents the cardiac vagal tone that is linked to emotion–cognition neural networks in the brain. Research shows that a higher resting HRV enables greater emotional regulation, and the opposite applies to lower resting HRV. Many meta-analyses have backed this up, showing statistically significant improvement in measures of emotional, attentional, and cognitive control, bulimia, alcohol dependence, compassion, and major depression following increased HRV. One fast way to improve HRV, studies show, is breathing at 6 breaths/min as it slows down the heart rate, which then allows more time for variability. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# science# self control# heart rate variability# mindfulness# mental health

Comments / 12

Published by

MSc Biology | 7x first-author academic papers | 250+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

12K followers

More from Shin

3 Ways How Sleep Enhances Athletic/Sports Performance

A healthy brain is humankind’s greatest asset, the most advanced product of evolution that regulates nearly all our body’s physiological functions, including athletic performance. And sleep is one of the very few things that influence brain health. Let's see how.

Read full story

Studies Now Show More Vaccines, More Infections, But Less Severe Disease — 3 Reasons Why.

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
3 comments

Depression and Anxiety Exhaust the Heart, Literally

A 1967 publication titled “Mortality of Bereavement” discovered that bereaved relatives had a 7-fold increased risk of dying within the following year. Despite that the cause of death was undetermined, this is the first scientific evidence indicating that extreme sadness kills.

Read full story
232 comments

Studies Show More Vaccines, More Infections: Group Behavior, Immune Imprinting, or IgG4 Class Switch?

In a recent study, Shrestha et al. from Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest academic medical center in the U.S., analyzed the effectiveness of the bivalent mRNA vaccine, which targets both Omicron and original Wuhan variants of SARS-CoV-2, against Covid.

Read full story

Cleveland Clinic Study Showing More Boosters, More Covid Infections Is Taken Out of Context

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals —  produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
753 comments

mRNA vaccine-induced IgG4 class switch: What it means for cancer and IgG4-related diseases

A recent study, published in the prestigious journal Science Immunology, has sparked a lot of debate on the efficacy and safety of repeated mRNA vaccinations, especially regarding a set of autoimmune diseases known as IgG4-related diseases (IgG4RD) and cancer.

Read full story
3 comments

Controversial IgG4 Study On Covid Vaccine Efficacy: What It Means Clinically

Back in July 2022, a preprint, finding a rise in IgG4 antibodies after repeated mRNA vaccination, wasused by the anti-vaccine community as proof that mRNA vaccines impair immunity against Covid-19.

Read full story
23 comments

Baseline Gut Microbes Can Predict Your Diet Outcomes

Two persons following the same diet do not necessarily achieve the same weight loss results. “There is no universal diet” is a common adage. While the reasons are personalized and beyond measurable by research, one reason is the composition (or profile or enterotype) of the person’s gut microbiota.

Read full story

Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness

We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.

Read full story
3 comments

Chickenpox Virus Heightens Risk of Major Depression in Later Life in a 10-year Longitudinal Study

Major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. It's also one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.

Read full story
86 comments

Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda

If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.

Read full story
41 comments
Connecticut State

mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds

As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.

Read full story
448 comments

Drugs Have Side Effects, But Women Get More of Them - Why?

About 5% of hospital admissions are due to adverse drug reactions (ADRs), such as headaches, drowsiness, nausea, depression, weight gain, cognitive impairments, hallucinations, agitation, and cardiac irregularities. Established risk factors for ADRs include old age, liver and renal issues, and female sex. Over two-thirds of ADRs cases are females. Female patients also have nearly a two-fold increased risk of ADRs.

Read full story

Latest Autopsy Study on mRNA Vaccine Recipients From Germany: What It Means and Doesn’t Mean

A newly published autopsy study of vaccinees — by respected German pathologists— has been heraldedby the antivaccine community as the definitive proof that mRNA vaccines can kill. While there is some element of truth in that, the German autopsy study has been put out of context. But having said that, it may also be time to consider personalized vaccination, given what the German autopsy and other autopsy studies have found.

Read full story
14 comments

In Early 2021, A Lab Predicted Omicron By Speeding Up Covid Evolution

In a preprint released in January 2021, titled “SARS-CoV-2 RBD in vitro evolution follows contagious mutation spread, yet generates an able infection inhibitor,” scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel — one of the world-leading research institutions — sought to predict future mutations in SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 virus. And they predicted the Q498R mutation that forms the basis of Omicron, the most transmissible and immune evasive variant to date.

Read full story
3 comments

Ovary Function, Fertility, and Covid-19 Vaccines: What the Literature Says

One of the main drivers of vaccine hesitancy is the potential effects on fertility and pregnancy outcomes, a common fear women especially share. But is such concern true? No, they are not true, as far as what existing research has shown.

Read full story
1 comments

Certain Viruses Rob People of Their Memories, Increasing the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

If memories are what makes a person, then Alzheimer's disease (AD) kills a person figuratively by robbing them of their memories gradually. Aside from old age and certain genetic predispositions, nobody really knows what causes AD, which may be because there is no single cause of AD after all. Rather, various factors contribute to the development of AD, one of which is viral infections.

Read full story
16 comments

Epstein-Barr Virus is a Risk Factor for Major Depression, Longitudinal Study Finds

As one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide, major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.

Read full story
57 comments
Florida State

Risk of Cardiac Death From mRNA Vaccines: Resolving the Mixed Findings

I was appalled when I first read the news about the analysis published by the Florida Department of Health recently, finding a staggering 84% increased risk of cardiac-related death among 18–39-year-old males within 28 days of getting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

Read full story
430 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy