mRNA vaccine-induced IgG4 class switch: What it means for cancer and IgG4-related diseases

Shin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ImZp_0k9DlHCa00
Photo byfreepik.com

A recent study, published in the prestigious journal Science Immunology, has sparked a lot of debate on the efficacy and safety of repeated mRNA vaccinations, especially regarding a set of autoimmune diseases known as IgG4-related diseases (IgG4RD) and cancer.

In brief, the study found that IgG (synonymous with antibody) class switch to IgG4 occurs after the second and third mRNA vaccine (Pfizer) doses, but not with AstraZeneca DNA vaccine, as I previously covered on Newsbreak here. (IgG has four subclasses: IgG1, IgG2, IgG3, and IgG4, of which IgG4 is the least abundant and least effective in mediating antibody-dependent functions).

But importantly, the IgG4 class switch only occurs to anti-spike IgG, where anti-spike IgG4-expressing memory B cells constitute up to 37% of all IgG subclasses. This number is only 1–8% for IgG4-expressing memory B cells that are not anti-spike. (B cells are antibody-producing cells, and memory cells are responsible for the formation of long-term immunity.)

The anti-vaccine community claims that IgG4-related diseases (IgG4RD) will occur after mRNA vaccines based on Irrgang et al.’s findings. In IgG4RD, IgG4 antibodies infiltrate various organs, for unclear reasons, resulting in autoimmunity. Examples of IgG4RD include autoimmune pancreatitis, Riedel thyroiditis, and interstitial pneumonitis, among others.

But the logic that vaccines increasing IgG4 will lead to IgG4RD is flawed, as popular pro-vaccine voices on Twitter have also pointed out. For example, Edward Nirenberg and Sabina Vohra-Miller have written threads arguing that IgG4RD is caused by abnormal B-cell and T-cell responses, and IgG4 may actually be a control or protective mechanism against IgG4RD.

Also, by the same logic, beekeepers and allergic individuals on immunotherapy with dominant IgG4 response will suffer from IgG4RD.* By the same logic, vaccines that increase T-cell responses (for immunity formation) will also lead to T-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

* IgG4 is known to promote anti-inflammatory activities. For example, beekeepers have increased IgG4 antibodies against bee venom, thus preventing chronic inflammation from repeated antigen (i.e., bee venom) exposure from bee stings. Immunotherapy for allergies also induces IgG4 class switch, so that symptoms don’t flare when exposed to the antigen (i.e., allergen).

That said, there were four hits in the PubMed database when I entered the relevant keywords. But only three of those were relevant, which are all case reports.

  • Patel et al. describe a 63-year-old man who developed IgG4-related autoimmune pancreatitis 2 months after the 2nd mRNA vaccine dose.
  • Tasnim et al. detail a 71-year-old man who got two doses of mRNA vaccine and developed IgG4-related lung disease two weeks later.
  • Masset et al. describe a 66-year-old man whose IgG4-related nephritis relapsed two weeks after getting the mRNA vaccine.

But such temporal (time) association does not prove causation, for it could also be a coincidence, unless larger cohort studies support it.

More importantly, the timeframe doesn't match. Irrgang et al. showed that the IgG4 class switch only occurs at least 3 months after the 2nd mRNA vaccine dose. But those case reports reported the development of IgG4RD within weeks or 2 months of mRNA vaccination.

Another argument the anti-vaccine community raised is that the IgG4 class switch from mRNA vaccines could cause cancer recurrence. Because antibody-dependent phagocytic activities are needed for removing foreign cells like virus-infected or cancerous cells, the IgG4 class switch that weakens this activity may allow cancerous cells to proliferate.

This argument is convincing as it’s acknowledged as a potential concern in the scientific literature. As Crescioli et al. stated in a 2016 review of research, “Reports of IgG4 antibodies and IgG4+ B cells in different cancers suggest the involvement of IgG4 in tumor escape from immune surveillance through a number of potential mechanisms, including IgG4 blockade of IgG1-mediated effector functions.” (Figure 1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nocH2_0k9DlHCa00
Photo byCrescioli et al. (2016).
Figure 1. Mechanisms of IgG4 blockage in cancer. Left: tumor suppression where IgG1-mediated responses such as ADCP (antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis) are working properly to suppress cancer. Right: tumor progression where IgG4 is blocking IgG1’s ability to suppress cancer.

But this mRNA vaccine-IgG4-cancer argument has one critical flaw. It conveniently ignores the antibody-antigen specificity concept, where an antibody only has a receptor specific to one antigen.

So, anti-spike IgG (synonymous with antibody) has a receptor that only binds to the spike protein and thus neutralizes it. Anti-spike IgG won’t and can’t do anything to cancer cells because they don’t have the receptor for a specific antigen of cancer cells. And Irrgang et al. found that the IgG4 class switch only happened to anti-spike IgG, not IgG in general.

The same counterargument also applies to IgG4RD, where IgG4 antibodies dominated the other IgG subclasses. But again, Irrgang et al. only showed an increase in anti-spike IgG4, which is just a small fraction of total IgG4 or IgG in general — whom Mobeen Syed, MD, MS, a medical communicator and educator, has also pointed out.

In other words, the rise in anti-spike IgG4 Irrgang et al. found did not rise to sufficiently high levels that it began to trigger IgG4RD; else, we would see some incidence of IgG4RD (or cancer) within the study itself.

So, anti-vaxxers will reason that the IgG4 class switch after repeated mRNA vaccination (Irrgang et al.) will cause IgG4RD (Patel et al., Tasnim et al., and Masset et al.) and cancer (Crescioli et al.), without telling you that the IgG4 class switch only applies to anti-spike IgG, not all IgG.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mRNA vaccine# coronavirus# vaccine safety# cancer# autoimmunity

Comments / 2

Published by

MSc Biology | 7x first-author academic papers | 250+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

11K followers

More from Shin

Studies Show More Vaccines, More Infections: Group Behavior, Immune Imprinting, or IgG4 Class Switch?

In a recent study, Shrestha et al. from Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest academic medical center in the U.S., analyzed the effectiveness of the bivalent mRNA vaccine, which targets both Omicron and original Wuhan variants of SARS-CoV-2, against Covid.

Read full story

Cleveland Clinic Study Showing More Boosters, More Covid Infections Is Taken Out of Context

In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals —  produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):

Read full story
749 comments

Controversial IgG4 Study On Covid Vaccine Efficacy: What It Means Clinically

Back in July 2022, a preprint, finding a rise in IgG4 antibodies after repeated mRNA vaccination, wasused by the anti-vaccine community as proof that mRNA vaccines impair immunity against Covid-19.

Read full story
23 comments

Baseline Gut Microbes Can Predict Your Diet Outcomes

Two persons following the same diet do not necessarily achieve the same weight loss results. “There is no universal diet” is a common adage. While the reasons are personalized and beyond measurable by research, one reason is the composition (or profile or enterotype) of the person’s gut microbiota.

Read full story

Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness

We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.

Read full story
3 comments

Chickenpox Virus Heightens Risk of Major Depression in Later Life in a 10-year Longitudinal Study

Major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. It's also one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.

Read full story
86 comments

Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda

If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.

Read full story
41 comments
Connecticut State

mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds

As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.

Read full story
448 comments

Drugs Have Side Effects, But Women Get More of Them - Why?

About 5% of hospital admissions are due to adverse drug reactions (ADRs), such as headaches, drowsiness, nausea, depression, weight gain, cognitive impairments, hallucinations, agitation, and cardiac irregularities. Established risk factors for ADRs include old age, liver and renal issues, and female sex. Over two-thirds of ADRs cases are females. Female patients also have nearly a two-fold increased risk of ADRs.

Read full story

Latest Autopsy Study on mRNA Vaccine Recipients From Germany: What It Means and Doesn’t Mean

A newly published autopsy study of vaccinees — by respected German pathologists— has been heraldedby the antivaccine community as the definitive proof that mRNA vaccines can kill. While there is some element of truth in that, the German autopsy study has been put out of context. But having said that, it may also be time to consider personalized vaccination, given what the German autopsy and other autopsy studies have found.

Read full story
14 comments

In Early 2021, A Lab Predicted Omicron By Speeding Up Covid Evolution

In a preprint released in January 2021, titled “SARS-CoV-2 RBD in vitro evolution follows contagious mutation spread, yet generates an able infection inhibitor,” scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel — one of the world-leading research institutions — sought to predict future mutations in SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 virus. And they predicted the Q498R mutation that forms the basis of Omicron, the most transmissible and immune evasive variant to date.

Read full story
3 comments

Ovary Function, Fertility, and Covid-19 Vaccines: What the Literature Says

One of the main drivers of vaccine hesitancy is the potential effects on fertility and pregnancy outcomes, a common fear women especially share. But is such concern true? No, they are not true, as far as what existing research has shown.

Read full story
1 comments

Certain Viruses Rob People of Their Memories, Increasing the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

If memories are what makes a person, then Alzheimer's disease (AD) kills a person figuratively by robbing them of their memories gradually. Aside from old age and certain genetic predispositions, nobody really knows what causes AD, which may be because there is no single cause of AD after all. Rather, various factors contribute to the development of AD, one of which is viral infections.

Read full story
16 comments

Epstein-Barr Virus is a Risk Factor for Major Depression, Longitudinal Study Finds

As one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide, major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.

Read full story
57 comments
Florida State

Risk of Cardiac Death From mRNA Vaccines: Resolving the Mixed Findings

I was appalled when I first read the news about the analysis published by the Florida Department of Health recently, finding a staggering 84% increased risk of cardiac-related death among 18–39-year-old males within 28 days of getting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

Read full story
430 comments

Repeat Vaccinations and Immune Exhaustion: A Possible But Unlikely Link

When Covid vaccine booster shots were proposed last year, people debated their practicality and risk-benefit ratio, especially among the younger populations. Every vaccine shot has side effects and risks, which must not outweigh their protective benefits.

Read full story
274 comments

Risk of Severe, Life-Crippling Long-Covid Is Very Low

If you are young and healthy, your risk of severe or fatal Covid-19 is minuscule. Even so, one concern remains: long-Covid or the post-Covid-19 syndrome, characterized by having at least one persistent symptom for at least 3 months after Covid-19, not explainable by alternative diagnosis.

Read full story
2 comments

Autopsies Findings of Vaccinated People (with mRNA vaccine)

There’s nothing more powerful than seeing reality for oneself. That’s why an autopsy, ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek, the dissection of a dead body to reveal the inner physiology, is gold-standard for finalizing the cause of death.

Read full story
1445 comments

Biodistribution and Spike Protein Safety of mRNA Vaccines: An Update

The idea that the mRNA vaccine spike proteins are toxic to our bodies is a misleading yet prevailing sentiment to this day. The mRNA vaccine can cause spike protein deposition in the ovaries, for example, but is this really true? I wish there was a yes or no answer to this question, but the science behind it isn't so straightforward. Rest assured, however, that the mRNA vaccines are safer than what you may have heard.

Read full story
156 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy