Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness

Shin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ea6hn_0k33hu0i00
Photo byImage by pixabay.com

We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.

1. Early-life education attainment

Low educational attainment is defined as education at the level of lower secondary and below.

In a 2014 study in Lancet Neurology, a team of scientists conducted a statistical analysis of multiple meta-analyses that assess risk factors in Alzheimer’s disease, a neurodegenerative disease involving loss of cognitive abilities, such as memories and concentration.

They found that, globally, the highest modifiable population-attributable risk (PAR) for Alzheimer’s disease is low educational attainment — at 19.1%. This means that 19.1% of Alzheimer's disease cases can be prevented if the risk factor — low educational attainment — was addressed.

In another meta-analysis study published in 2017 in PLOS Medicine, scientists combined data from 14 longitudinal studies from 12 different countries that investigated risk factors in cognitive decline. They discovered that each additional year of education was associated with better cognitive competence across all domains — memory, language, processing speed, and executive functioning.

2. Midlife occupational complexity

High occupational complexity demands daily novel mental stimulations. Examples of such jobs include teachers, mechanics, project managers, doctors, authors, and researchers, among others. By contrast, jobs involving repetitive work such as housekeepers and factory workers are considered as low complexity.

Karp and colleagues from the Aging Center Research in Sweden followed 931 participants without dementia for over 6 years. They published their research in 2009, showing that those with higher occupational complexity had a lower risk of developing dementia in later life. (The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer's disease.

This protective effect was stronger with data-centred jobs involving analyzing and synthesizing data — with a relative risk of 0.52 — that is, a 48% lower risk (1-0.52 = 0.48). The good news is that this effect remains significant even in those with low educational attainment, as the authors noted: “…highest levels of work complexity may modulate the higher dementia risk due to low education.”

Other population-based studies are also in alignment wherein high occupational complexity (mainly people- and data-centred jobs) were associated with:

3. Late-life mentally-stimulating leisure activities

A few examples include leisure activities like sewing, reading, chess, card games, and playing a musical instrument.

In a meta-analysis published in 2005 in Psychological Medicine, scientists harmonized 7 studies pertinent to mental activities in late life and the risk of dementia. All 7 studies reported a positive protective effect. The pooled odds ratio from the 7 studies was 0.5, meaning that the elderly that often engage in mental activities were 50% less likely to develop dementia than those who did not. This effect remains significant after controlling for variables such as education, occupation, age, and general health.

Quoting the authors: “…increased complex mental activity in late life was associated with lower dementia rates independent of other predictors; a dose-response relationship was also evident between extent of complex mental activities in late life and dementia risk.”

Studies later onward also corroborated this finding wherein increased late-life mental activities were associated with:

4. Lifetime mental engagement

Published in PLOS Medicine in 2017, a 9-year longitudinal study comprising of 2,368 participants investigated if there's any relationship between the risk of dementia and lifetime mental activities. They showed that, on their own, early-life, middle-life, and late-life mental activities safeguard against dementia. But this protection became stronger when mental activities at all three stages of life combined — resulting in about 60% lower risk of dementia.

As the authors emphasized: “cumulative exposure to reserve-enhancing factors over the lifespan was associated with reduced risk of dementia in late life, even among individuals with genetic predisposition.” (Dementia is partly genetics in nature, with the APOE4 allele being the greatest known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease).

5. The brain ‘evolves’ with mental challenges

Neuroimaging techniques have shown that individuals with higher education attainment have a unique brain profile. There was an increase in the brain volume and cortical thickness in the medial prefrontal cortex, orbitofrontal cortex, and anterior cingulate. Further gene analyses also revealed that these brain regions have enhanced gene expressions pertinent to neurotransmission and immunity.

The authors of this research, thus, concluded that: “Our results point to a distinctive enrichment with certain biologic pathways that may equip these regions with a higher capacity for plastic change in response to lifetime intellectual enrichment and potentially also a higher resilience to age-related pathologic brain changes.”

Like individuals with high educational attainment, more complex occupations have also been associated with a distinct brain structure. Published in Frontiers of Neuroscience in late 2021, Habeck and colleagues performed neuroimaging on 277 adults.

They quantified “structural brain health” with the formula below.

Brain health = [z(global thickness) + z(mean tract integrity) −z(log-WMH)]/3

  • Global thickness refers to the brain volume or thickness of the cortex.
  • Tract integrity refers to the stability of nerve fibres of the white matter.
  • WMH stands for white matter hyperintensities wherein brain imaging reveals an increased brightness/intensity of the white matter, which means that the white matter is degenerating.

They discovered that more complex jobs — involving problem-solving, leadership, and information processing — correlated positively with improved brain health. These researchers also confirmed that this correlation was not due to education, intelligence, or gender.

Further, in individuals with higher lifetime engagement in mental activities, the rate of hippocampal shrinkage was slower than in those with lower scores. The hippocampus is a region deep in the brain, known for its cardinal roles in learning and memory, and it is the main source of adult neurogenesis throughout life.

So, in the end, while physical fitness benefits the body and brain, don't forget mental fitness for true brain health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Neuroscience# brain# Alzheimers# health# science

Comments / 3

Published by

MSc Biology | 7x first-author academic papers | 250+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

10556 followers

More from Shin

Baseline Gut Microbes Can Predict Your Diet Outcomes

Two persons following the same diet do not necessarily achieve the same weight loss results. “There is no universal diet” is a common adage. While the reasons are personalized and beyond measurable by research, one reason is the composition (or profile or enterotype) of the person’s gut microbiota.

Read full story

Chickenpox Virus Heightens Risk of Major Depression in Later Life in a 10-year Longitudinal Study

Major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. It's also one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.

Read full story
86 comments

Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda

If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.

Read full story
41 comments
Connecticut State

mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds

As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.

Read full story
448 comments

Drugs Have Side Effects, But Women Get More of Them - Why?

About 5% of hospital admissions are due to adverse drug reactions (ADRs), such as headaches, drowsiness, nausea, depression, weight gain, cognitive impairments, hallucinations, agitation, and cardiac irregularities. Established risk factors for ADRs include old age, liver and renal issues, and female sex. Over two-thirds of ADRs cases are females. Female patients also have nearly a two-fold increased risk of ADRs.

Read full story

Latest Autopsy Study on mRNA Vaccine Recipients From Germany: What It Means and Doesn’t Mean

A newly published autopsy study of vaccinees — by respected German pathologists— has been heraldedby the antivaccine community as the definitive proof that mRNA vaccines can kill. While there is some element of truth in that, the German autopsy study has been put out of context. But having said that, it may also be time to consider personalized vaccination, given what the German autopsy and other autopsy studies have found.

Read full story
13 comments

In Early 2021, A Lab Predicted Omicron By Speeding Up Covid Evolution

In a preprint released in January 2021, titled “SARS-CoV-2 RBD in vitro evolution follows contagious mutation spread, yet generates an able infection inhibitor,” scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel — one of the world-leading research institutions — sought to predict future mutations in SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 virus. And they predicted the Q498R mutation that forms the basis of Omicron, the most transmissible and immune evasive variant to date.

Read full story
3 comments

Ovary Function, Fertility, and Covid-19 Vaccines: What the Literature Says

One of the main drivers of vaccine hesitancy is the potential effects on fertility and pregnancy outcomes, a common fear women especially share. But is such concern true? No, they are not true, as far as what existing research has shown.

Read full story
1 comments

Certain Viruses Rob People of Their Memories, Increasing the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

If memories are what makes a person, then Alzheimer's disease (AD) kills a person figuratively by robbing them of their memories gradually. Aside from old age and certain genetic predispositions, nobody really knows what causes AD, which may be because there is no single cause of AD after all. Rather, various factors contribute to the development of AD, one of which is viral infections.

Read full story
16 comments

Epstein-Barr Virus is a Risk Factor for Major Depression, Longitudinal Study Finds

As one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide, major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.

Read full story
57 comments
Florida State

Risk of Cardiac Death From mRNA Vaccines: Resolving the Mixed Findings

I was appalled when I first read the news about the analysis published by the Florida Department of Health recently, finding a staggering 84% increased risk of cardiac-related death among 18–39-year-old males within 28 days of getting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

Read full story
430 comments

Repeat Vaccinations and Immune Exhaustion: A Possible But Unlikely Link

When Covid vaccine booster shots were proposed last year, people debated their practicality and risk-benefit ratio, especially among the younger populations. Every vaccine shot has side effects and risks, which must not outweigh their protective benefits.

Read full story
274 comments

Risk of Severe, Life-Crippling Long-Covid Is Very Low

If you are young and healthy, your risk of severe or fatal Covid-19 is minuscule. Even so, one concern remains: long-Covid or the post-Covid-19 syndrome, characterized by having at least one persistent symptom for at least 3 months after Covid-19, not explainable by alternative diagnosis.

Read full story
2 comments

Autopsies Findings of Vaccinated People (with mRNA vaccine)

There’s nothing more powerful than seeing reality for oneself. That’s why an autopsy, ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek, the dissection of a dead body to reveal the inner physiology, is gold-standard for finalizing the cause of death.

Read full story
1445 comments

Biodistribution and Spike Protein Safety of mRNA Vaccines: An Update

The idea that the mRNA vaccine spike proteins are toxic to our bodies is a misleading yet prevailing sentiment to this day. The mRNA vaccine can cause spike protein deposition in the ovaries, for example, but is this really true? I wish there was a yes or no answer to this question, but the science behind it isn't so straightforward. Rest assured, however, that the mRNA vaccines are safer than what you may have heard.

Read full story
156 comments

mRNA Vaccine Persists in the Body Longer Than We Thought, Study Shows. But It May Be Beneficial for Immunity.

Earlier this year, a study published in Cell, a highly respected journal, found that the mRNA genetic material and spike protein persist in the lymph nodes of individuals who got the mRNA vaccine for up to two months.

Read full story
871 comments

Vaccines Have Off-Target, Non-Specific Effects, Both Beneficial and Harmful

A paradigm shift is how we view vaccines. The design of biological systems is highly intricate, with embedded components that somehow know how to interact with each other, seemingly based on instincts programmed by the genetic code.

Read full story
47 comments

Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions

It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Read full story
164 comments

Opinion: Effectiveness of Monkeypox Vaccines Are Questionable

If there’s anything unusual about the current monkeypox outbreak — now over 79,000 cases in more than 100 countries — it’s its diverse yet limited spread worldwide. This had never happened before, ever since monkeypox was discovered and known to be endemic in Africa only.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy