The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease

Shin

On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6T1Q_0hrbEMwQ00
pixabay.com

When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.

I was so engrossed in the topic that I ended up publishing a paper on it in a Q1-ranking journal in 2021, a year after I graduated. So, with my familiarity with the topic, let me tell you the story about the infectious etiology of AD, and how Covid-19, the virus that concerns us all, is also involved.

Part I

In 1982, Melvyn J. Ball, MD, a neuropathologist, published a paper noting that brain regions affected in herpes simplex encephalitis are also the ones affected in AD, namely the limbic system and temporal lobe.

Dr. Ball then hypothesized that the reactivation of HSV-1 — which stays latent or dormant in the body for life once infected — might spread to the brain and trigger sub-clinical neuronal damage that, when accumulates over time, leads to AD. And his hypothesis is impressively accurate.

Fast forward to 2017, after decades of research, the International Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (IAGG) Congress was held in San Francisco to understand the intricacies between microbes and AD. Therein, it was acknowledged that HSV-1 plays a major role in AD, with over 130 publications from different labs supporting such a role.

Studies have found the genetic material of HSV-1 in amyloid aggregates in the brain of deceased AD patients, as well as brain regions involved in AD, which are typically absent or rare in non-AD brain tissues (Figure 1). (Brain amyloid aggregates are the key hallmark of AD pathology.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283ggp_0hrbEMwQ00
Top: Zhang et al. (2022); bottom, Morri et al. (2004)

*Figure 1. Top left: arrows point to HSV-1 genetic material (dark purple) in the brain tissue of an AD patient. Top right: HSV-1 genetic material was not detectable in the brain tissue of a non-AD patient. Bottom left: arrows point to HSV-1 genetic material (dark green) in the temporal lobe of an AD patient. Each dot may represent one copy of the HSV-1 genome. Bottom right: HSV-1 genetic material was not detectable in the temporal lobe of a non-AD patient.

When lab-cultured neurons and lab-bred rodents (mice/rats) were infected with HSV-1, they developed amyloid aggregates in the brain, as well as other AD-related pathologies like neuroinflammation and neuronal loss. The HSV-1 infected rodents even developed memory loss, showing a cause (HSV-1) and effect (AD) relationship.

While HSV-1 normally stays latent in the trigeminal ganglion nerve (besides the brainstem) of over 60% of the world population, it can occasionally reactivate during immunosuppression or stress.

And reactivated HSV-1 can spread not only to the lips (to cause cold sores) but also to the brain (to cause clinical encephalitis or subclinical brain impairments, such as neuroinflammation or amyloid aggregation).

As follows, multiple reactivations of HSV-1 would continue accumulating amyloid in the brain, ultimately leading to AD.

Part II

Convincing epidemiology evidence also exists to support this notion.

For example, in a 2018 nationwide study of over 33,000 people in Taiwan, those who had HSV-1 infection (e.g., displaying cold sores) had a 2.5-fold increased risk of dementia. (Dementia takes many forms, the most common one being AD). More importantly, antiherpetic medication lowered such a risk by 90% compared to no medication.

More recently, in a 2021 cohort study of over 250,000 people in Sweden, those who had HSV-1 or other herpes infections but did not take antiherpetics had a 1.5-fold increased risk of dementia. This risk was not only nullified in those who took antiherpetics but also fell by 10%.

If HSV-1 is indeed facilitating AD progression in certain ways, then anti-HSV-1 medications should halt AD progression.

That’s why an ongoing clinical trial is testing the efficacy of valacyclovir, an antiherpetic, in treating mild AD patients. Results are expected in 2023. This clinical trial is the first to test if antiviral works for treating AD, which, if successful, would revolutionize how we treat near-untreatable AD.

“Given the failure of the 413 trials of other types of therapy for AD carried out in the period 2002–2012, antiviral/antimicrobial treatment of AD patients…could rectify the ‘no drug works’ impasse,” stated Ruth F. Itzhaki, Ph.D., emeritus professor, one of the pioneers in the field. “We propose that further research on the role of infectious agents in AD causation, including prospective trials of antimicrobial therapy, is now justified.”

Intriguingly, lactoferrin — an antimicrobial peptide capable of inhibiting HSV-1 infection — improved memory function and disease biomarker status in patients with mild-to-moderate AD in a 2019 clinical trial.

And here is where antimicrobial peptides come in. As it turns out, amyloids also have antimicrobial properties, where amyloid aggregation in the brain actually traps microbes, thus hindering the spread of brain infections.

For instance, a 2018 study showed that infecting mice with HSV-1 resulted in amyloid aggregation in the brain. But such amyloids bound and neutralized HSV-1, prevented potentially fatal encephalitis, and prolonged the mice's lifespan but at the cost of increased brain amyloids.

This finding has also initiated a paradigm shift in how we view amyloids. We thought they are purely sinister in nature, toxic to neurons, and cause AD. But it seems that amyloids may be a defense mechanism against brain infections.

Amyloids first evolved about 400 million years ago in vertebrates and, since then, have remained mostly the same without drastic evolutionary changes. The evolutionary-conserved amyloids may, therefore, serve a crucial function over eons, probably pathogen defense.

Part III

The story doesn't end with HSV-1, however.

Another common herpesvirus, varicella-zoster virus (VZV) — also known as chickenpox virus that stays latent in the body permanently once infected and may reactivate to cause shingles — plays a role in AD too.

A new study published a few months ago discovered that VZV infection alone did not trigger any amyloid or tau aggregation in neurons, but HSV-1 infection did. However, the catch is that in the presence of HSV-1 latency, VZV infection actually causes HSV-1 reactivation, resulting in more amyloid aggregation and neuroinflammation than HSV-1 infection alone.

“It’s a one-two punch of two viruses that are very common and usually harmless, but the lab studies suggest that if a new exposure to [VZV] wakes up dormant herpes simplex virus, they could cause trouble,” said Dana Cairns, Ph.D., a biomedical engineer, and the study’s lead author.

Interestingly, one nationwide study in the U.K. found that VZV vaccination diminished the risk of dementia by 28%. This finding is consistent with a smaller cohort study reporting lower rates of cognitive loss in VZV-vaccinated than non-vaccinated individuals. (No vaccine exists for HSV-1.)

And the study doesn’t end with HSV-1 and VZV either.

Other viruses, bacteria, and fungi have also been found to contribute to AD, albeit not as extensively studied as HSV-1. Examples include Epstein-Barr virus, hepatitis C virus, Chlamydophila pneumonia, Spirochetes bacterial species, and Candida fungal species, which can induce brain abnormalities reminiscent of AD via mechanisms such as amyloid aggregation, blood-brain barrier disruption, neuroinflammation, and oxidative stress.

Given the undeniably growing evidence on the infectious role in AD, the National Institute of Health has deemed “Infectious Etiology of Alzheimer’s Disease” a high-priority topic with increased funding in 2019. Before that, scientists struggled to get funding for such a topic, which, in fact, was once thought controversial and incredulous.

All that said, however, the direction of causation remains elusive.

Scientists think that because AD is mainly a disease of old age, old age alone may make one susceptible to HSV-1 and other microbial invasions. After all, old age comes with declining immunity and a more permeable blood-brain barrier, both of which encourage brain infections.

Then again, it’s hard to deny the lab evidence that deliberate microbial infection, most notably HSV-1, causes AD. So, the most plausible scenario is that old age and microbes, as well as other factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and environment, all work sophisticatedly in instigating AD.

In this manner, there might not be a single cause of AD, making it an unsolvable disease. But what we’ve seen so far on the role of viruses in advancing AD is highly concerning.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# science# Alzheimers disease# herpes# neuroscience# health

Comments / 38

Published by

MSc Biology student | 7x first-author academic papers | 200+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

3782 followers

More from Shin

Effectiveness of Monkeypox Vaccine Is Questionable, Especially When the Virus Has Mutated

But they are the best we’ve got. If there’s anything unusual about the current monkeypox outbreak — now over 60,000 cases in more than 100 countries — it’s its diverse spread worldwide. This had never happened before, ever since monkeypox was discovered and known to be endemic in Africa only.

Read full story
2 comments

How COVID-19 Increases the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 virus, we now have an additional microbial threat to look out for, among many others. Initially thought of as purely a respiratory virus only, SARS-CoV-2 is now known to infect blood vessels and neurons as well. As a result, SARS-CoV-2 can cause various cardiovascular and neurological symptoms in both clinical Covid-19 and sub-clinical long-Covid syndrome.

Read full story

Vaccine Safety: What Phase IV Large Real-world Surveillance Studies Show

Scientific studies support vaccine safety, but certain individual reports don’t. Which side to trust?. A randomized controlled trial (RCT) is the gold-standard method for testing the safety and efficacy of a drug or biologic in humans. Because of RCTs (phase I to III), we know that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective compared to the control group.

Read full story
1 comments

Vaccines or Not, Sudden Deaths Have Always Been About

If we see someone healthy or with a stable medical condition drop dead a few days or weeks after getting a vaccine, we would be very suspicious of the vaccine, provided no other obvious explanations exist. After all, what else could explain such a mysterious death other than the vaccine?

Read full story
3 comments

Repeated Vaccinations and Immune Exhaustion: What We Know

When Covid vaccine booster shots were proposed last year, people debated their practicality and risk-benefit ratio, especially among the younger populations. Every vaccine shot has side effects and risks, which must not outweigh their protective benefits.

Read full story
2 comments

Why This Unexpected Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Culprit is Found in Long-COVID Patients

When it comes to herpesviruses, once infected, stay infected. One unique trait of herpesviruses is the ability to stay latent (i.e., dormant) in the infected host for life. In this latent state, the herpesvirus is inactive, and no virus replication occurs. But in times of stress or immunosuppression, latent herpesvirus can reactivate, start replicating and cause problems.

Read full story

Modern mRNA Vaccine is Riskier in Young Males, Study Finds

In biology, it’s always about the dose, even at the nanoscale level. Too much of anything is hardly ever a good thing, and too little of anything is hardly ever helpful. That’s why pinpointing the threshold — the tipping point —where an effect is effectuated is vital yet tricky because the threshold could differ slightly from person to person. No human bodies work identically, only very similarly. And that slight deviation may be enough to trigger a rare adverse event, such as myocarditis from a dose of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: New Covid-19 Origin Data Are Highly Flawed And Don’t Solve Anything.

And we will forever be skeptical about the origin of Covid-19. Last month, twomajor studies on the origin of Covid-19 were published in the leading academic journal, Science, which serve as thesmoking gun for the natural or wet market origin of Covid-19.

Read full story
3 comments

mRNA Vaccine Stays Active in the Body Longer Than Expected, New Data Shows. Is This Dangerous?

No, vaccine persistence in the lymph nodes may actually aid immunity formation instead. Earlier this year, a study published in Cell, a highly esteemed journal, found that the mRNA genetic material and spike protein persist in the lymph nodes of individuals who got the mRNA vaccine for up to two months.

Read full story
7 comments

Post-Covid Vaccine Long Haulers: An Emerging Concept

Some people develop chronic symptoms like long-Covid after getting the Covid-19 vaccine, but it’s extremely rare. As an immune system trainer, a vaccine is designed to provoke immune responses, responses that the immune system would mount should it encounters the pathogen the vaccine serves to vaccinate against.

Read full story
36 comments

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.

Read full story
211 comments

Evidence of Covid-related Original Antigenic Sin Has Finally Surfaced

Prior immunity — especially from natural infection — may backfire instead when it comes to Omicron. In the late 1900s, scientists discovered that antibodies generated against a particular influenza virus strain were deployed again even when the person got infected with a different influenza virus strain.

Read full story
178 comments

Transmission Pattern of This Monkeypox Outbreak Is Different From the Ones We've Seen Before

The monkeypox outbreak is quickly becoming a hot topic across every news outlet now. About 10,000 confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported across 60 countries as of July 2022. And more are likely to come.

Read full story

Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false. When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.

Read full story
180 comments

Yes, mRNA Vaccine Can Cause Blood Vessel Dysfunction and Inflammation, But It’s Minor and Short-lived.

And it’s not unique to mRNA vaccines. Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety have been published, which anti-vaccine communities may easily exploit to push their narrative.

Read full story
725 comments

Opinion: This Monkeypox Outbreak Is Different Than the Ones We‘ve Seen Before

The monkeypox outbreak is quickly becoming a hot topic across every news outlet now. Nearly 150 confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases have been reported across 14 countries —i.e., the U.K., Portugal, Spain, the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Italy, France, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Israel, and Switzerland — as of today. And more are likely to come.

Read full story

Covid is Now A Random Variable In Our Lives, And That’s Not A Good Thing

If we get ill in the future, it may be reasonable to suspect that past Covid might have played a role. Pandemic restrictions aresubsiding all overtheworld. With a few exceptions, such as China’s authoritarian zero-Covid policy, most of us are starting to live with Covid. Previously, we have been living against Covid: initiating lockdowns, wearing face masks, avoiding social gatherings, and conducting PCR tests to detect and isolate positive Covid cases.

Read full story
47 comments

What To Think if We See Someone Drop Dead After Vaccination

Sudden deaths have always been around, vaccines or not. If we see someone healthy or with a stable medical condition drop dead a few days or weeks after getting a vaccine, we would be very suspicious of the vaccine, provided no other obvious explanations exist. After all, what else could explain such a mysterious death other than the vaccine?

Read full story

Your Chance of Full Recovery From Long-Covid is Only About 50-50 Within 3 Months

The chances of long-Covid recovery also become slimmer with female sex, obesity, older age, and more severe Covid-19. When SARS-CoV-1 emerged 20 years ago in China, no one anticipated the disease could cause long-SARS. When SARS-CoV-2 — the causative agent of Covid-19 — appeared 3 years ago, barely anyone anticipated it could cause long-Covid. Same coronavirus family, the same oversight.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy