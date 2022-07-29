If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Shin

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyUyc_0gxHkSp900
Image by rawpixel.com

With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.

Unlike prior PHEIC declarations like Covid-19 and polio, most of the panel advisors (9 out of 15) actually voted against declaring monkeypox a PHEIC — for reasons such as monkeypox having a near-zero fatality rate and avoiding stigmatization of gay men. Regardless, the WHO’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the PHEIC, a choice experts respect.

Now, why does monkeypox deserve a PHEIC declaration, even though about 98% of cases are limited to men who have sex with men, and even though monkeypox hasn’t killed anyone in non-African countries?

(As I’ve previously covered, Africans bear most, if not all, of monkeypox deaths historically, primarily due to a lack of proper healthcare and vaccines. Monkeypox is known to have a 1–10% case fatality rate.)

Cases are rising at an unprecedented rate

In late May 2022, about 150 monkeypox cases were reported in 14 countries. One month later in late June, it was 3000 cases in 47 countries. Now in late July, monkeypox cases stand at 21,000 cases in 77 countries.

That’s a 20-fold increase from late May to June and a 6-fold increase from late June to July in the number of monkeypox cases.

Before May 2022, monkeypox was endemic in Africa, notably in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria. Although monkeypox occasionally appears in non-African countries due to travel-related spread, the cases never exceeded 10 at any given point in time.

But now, we have over 21,000 cases, an unprecedented 2000-fold change.

In a systematic review released as a preprint this week, researchers from Hong Kong, the U.K., and the U.S. synthesized 11 relevant studies after searching the literature extensively and concluded that:

  • Before 2022, monkeypox’s Ro is estimated to be 0.08 for the West African Clade and 0.21-0.58 for the Congo Basin clade.
  • During the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox’s Ro is estimated to be 1.4–1.8.

(Ro is the basic reproduction number, i.e., the number of people an infected person will infect. And the monkeypox strain driving the current outbreak belongs to the West African Clade.)

So, West African Clade monkeypox’s Ro has increased from approximately 0.08 to 1.4–1.8, a 17.5–22.5-fold increase. And Ro of 1.4–1.8 means that every monkeypox case might cause another 1.4–1.8 more cases.

It could spread to the vulnerable populations

But the systematic review authors admit that their Ro estimation is mainly based on data from men who have sex with men, which is unlikely to translate to the general population. After all, at least in the U.K. and U.S., about 98% of monkeypox cases are reported among men who have sex with men.

In the general population, monkeypox’s Ro is likely closer to historical records in Africa, i.e., at 0.08. While this is reassuring, we still should not take monkeypox lightly.

For now, monkeypox is spreading in non-vulnerable populations and so far, as well as historically, no one has died from monkeypox outside of Africa. But in Africa, where healthcare is poor and vaccines are unavailable, at least five monkeypox deaths have been reported this year.

However, even in non-African countries, if left unchecked, monkeypox may eventually cause some severe complications and fatalities, particularly when it starts infecting vulnerable populations of young children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals.

“There are people who may be more vulnerable to develop complications if they do in fact develop the infection,” Preeti Malani, MD, an infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan, told NPR. These include “children under the age of eight, pregnant women and individuals who may be living with other immunocompromising conditions. We know that these individuals, if they are infected with monkeypox, are at a higher risk of developing complications and also at a higher risk of potentially fatal complications.”

A 2022 systematic review of 60 studies reported that 100% (47 out of 47) and 37.5% (6 out of 16) of monkeypox deaths occurred in children younger than 10 years from the 1970s–1990s and 2000–2019, respectively. All monkeypox deaths occurred in Africa. The CDC further cautioned that immunocompromised children are particularly at risk of severe monkeypox.

Just this week, the U.S. has reported two independent monkeypox cases in children, which were likely spread via household transmission. Spain has also confirmed a monkeypox case in a 7-month-old baby. The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has counted at least 12 monkeypox cases in those younger than 18 as of today.

In pregnant women, monkeypox “can lead to miscarriages as well as other pregnancy-related complications,” Boghuma Titanji, MD, Ph.D., an infectious disease physician at Emory University, also told NPR. “If we do not act quickly and contain it, we will see a spread of infection to other risk groups such as children.”

While Dr. Titanji did not cite a source, her claims are likely based on a 2017 study of four pregnant women with monkeypox (out of 222 monkeypox cases), where one gave birth to a healthy infant, two had miscarriages, and one had fetal death. The dead infant also had monkeypox, showing that mother-infant transmission of monkeypox during pregnancy is possible.

Monkeypox is capable of infecting anyone

At the end of the day, monkeypox is spread by close contact with infected skin rashes or contaminated objects during the current outbreak. And it’s possible to catch monkeypox via respiratory droplets too. But the aerosolization potential of monkeypox remains debatable, albeit it’s unlikely.

For example, one new study from the U.K. managed to culture live monkeypox viruses from some of the air samples collected when changing bed linings in the hospital. Live viruses are capable of replicating in lab settings, which are, therefore, likely to infect susceptible hosts.

As the study authors concluded:

“Detection of MPXV [monkeypox virus] DNA in air samples collected at distances of greater than 1·5m from the patient and at a height of nearly 2m supports the theory that MPXV can be present in either aerosols, suspended skin particles or dust containing virus, and not only in large respiratory droplets that fall to the ground within 1 to 1·5m of an infected individual.”

Such a mode of transmission— unlike semen or blood transmission — means that everyone is susceptible to catching monkeypox upon close contact, not just men who have sex with men.

“The biggest misconception is that this is only a risk for men who have sex with men,” Dr. Malani said. “And that’s clearly not the case…We should all remember that the virus doesn’t care who you are, and monkeypox can infect any of us.”

Another misconception is that monkeypox is only an African problem. But the monkeypox virus also doesn't care about geography as long as there are susceptible hosts to infect. We have known about monkeypox for decades but did not manage to eliminate or contain it since it wasn’t spreading in wealthy countries. “We got into this problem by allowing monkeypox to rage on for 50 years in Africa,” Dr. Titanji told Nature.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# monkeypox# science# children# global health# disease

Comments / 207

Published by

MSc Biology student | 7x first-author academic papers | 200+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

3452 followers

More from Shin

Evidence of Covid-related Original Antigenic Sin Has Finally Surfaced

Prior immunity — especially from natural infection — may backfire instead when it comes to Omicron. In the late 1900s, scientists discovered that antibodies generated against a particular influenza virus strain were deployed again even when the person got infected with a different influenza virus strain.

Read full story
179 comments

Transmission Pattern of This Monkeypox Outbreak Is Different From the Ones We've Seen Before

The monkeypox outbreak is quickly becoming a hot topic across every news outlet now. About 10,000 confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported across 60 countries as of July 2022. And more are likely to come.

Read full story

Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false. When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.

Read full story
177 comments

Yes, mRNA Vaccine Can Cause Blood Vessel Dysfunction and Inflammation, But It’s Minor and Short-lived.

And it’s not unique to mRNA vaccines. Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety have been published, which anti-vaccine communities may easily exploit to push their narrative.

Read full story
727 comments

Opinion: This Monkeypox Outbreak Is Different Than the Ones We‘ve Seen Before

The monkeypox outbreak is quickly becoming a hot topic across every news outlet now. Nearly 150 confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases have been reported across 14 countries —i.e., the U.K., Portugal, Spain, the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Italy, France, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Israel, and Switzerland — as of today. And more are likely to come.

Read full story

Covid is Now A Random Variable In Our Lives, And That’s Not A Good Thing

If we get ill in the future, it may be reasonable to suspect that past Covid might have played a role. Pandemic restrictions aresubsiding all overtheworld. With a few exceptions, such as China’s authoritarian zero-Covid policy, most of us are starting to live with Covid. Previously, we have been living against Covid: initiating lockdowns, wearing face masks, avoiding social gatherings, and conducting PCR tests to detect and isolate positive Covid cases.

Read full story
47 comments

What To Think if We See Someone Drop Dead After Vaccination

Sudden deaths have always been around, vaccines or not. If we see someone healthy or with a stable medical condition drop dead a few days or weeks after getting a vaccine, we would be very suspicious of the vaccine, provided no other obvious explanations exist. After all, what else could explain such a mysterious death other than the vaccine?

Read full story

Your Chance of Full Recovery From Long-Covid is Only About 50-50 Within 3 Months

The chances of long-Covid recovery also become slimmer with female sex, obesity, older age, and more severe Covid-19. When SARS-CoV-1 emerged 20 years ago in China, no one anticipated the disease could cause long-SARS. When SARS-CoV-2 — the causative agent of Covid-19 — appeared 3 years ago, barely anyone anticipated it could cause long-Covid. Same coronavirus family, the same oversight.

Read full story
16 comments

Your Lifetime Risk of Severe Long-Covid Is Likely <5%

What data from the U.K., Sweden, Germany, and Denmark show. If you are young and healthy, your risk of severe or fatal Covid-19 is minuscule. Even so, one concern remains: long-Covid or the post-Covid-19 syndrome, characterized by having at least one persistent symptom for at least 3 months after Covid-19, not explainable by alternative diagnosis.

Read full story
16 comments

Current Long-COVID Statistics Are Missing the Background Prevalence

Pinpointing the true estimate of long-Covid prevalence from asymptomatic, non-severe, and severe Covid-19. In one of the most extensive and latest long-Covid meta-analyses to date, scientists Chen et al. at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, U.S. synthesized data from 34 studies and computed that the global prevalence of long-Covid stood at 43% of Covid-positive cases. This number has been cited invariousnewsoutlets covering long-Covid.

Read full story
4 comments

Autopsies of Vaccinated People (Against Covid-19): What's the Cause of Death?

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.

Read full story
4 comments

What COVID-19 Is Versus What It Means to Us

It seems odd to ask this question at this point. But maybe it’s about time to ask again, given that it has been over two years since we discovered Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. So, maybe it’s about time to re-visit what Covid-19 truly is and what Covid-19 means to us.

Read full story
2 comments

How Hybrid Immunity Could Outrun SARS-CoV-2’s Evolution

We can achieve that with natural infection plus vaccination or with mixed vaccinations — so maybe we should rethink how vaccine boosters are given. Amidst the push for global vaccination to end the Covid-19 pandemic, we have recently discovered the potential of hybrid immunity, the synergistic combination of different forms of immunity. There has probably never been a time where we study immunity so fiercely as the last 12 months. Believe it or not, there are only six hits on hybrid immunity (which are not even related to vaccines) in PubMed, a biomedical literature database, as of today. So, let’s see what hybrid immunity has to offer.

Read full story
3 comments

Can We Trust the Covid-19 Vaccines?

Scientific studies support vaccine safety, but certain individual reports don’t. Which side to trust?. A randomized controlled trial (RCT) is the gold-standard method for testing the safety and efficacy of a drug or biologic in humans. Because of RCTs, we know that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective compared to the control group.

Read full story
123 comments

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.

Read full story
426 comments

New Study: COVID-19 Was Spreading Much Earlier than We Thought in the U.S. and Europe

In March 2020, only 1-3% of actual COVID cases were detected in the U.S., researchers found in a study published in the highly prestigious science journal, Nature, this week, titled "Cryptic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the first COVID-19 wave." Only <3% of detected cases mean that SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus of COVID-19, was actively spreading by early January 2020, right after the discovery of COVID-19 in China in December 2019.

Read full story
271 comments

The Perplexing Long-COVID Syndrome: Its Biological Causes

A syndrome is a collection of symptoms of unclear causes, which is different from a disease with a defined set of symptoms and a cause. For example, coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is a disease of the lower respiratory tract that’s caused by a virus called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). In contrast, long-Covid is a syndrome involving multiple organ systems and biological causes.

Read full story

Can the Lipid Nanoparticles Carrying mRNA Vaccine Really Cross the Blood-brain Barrier?

A few researchers have previously raised the hypothetical concern of mRNA vaccine, encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), entering the brain, given that LNPs are usually used to deliver medical drugs across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to enter the brain.

Read full story
167 comments

Why It’s No Longer the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated

And a few uncomfortable truths. The majority of Covid-19 cases are now coming from vaccinated people in several parts of the world with high vaccine coverage. Calling it a pandemic of the unvaccinated as we used to is no longer appropriate. Even though the Covid-19 vaccines still work, it is now a pandemic of the vaccinated. How and why has it come to this point?

Read full story
463 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy