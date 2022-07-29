If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox.

With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.

Unlike prior PHEIC declarations like Covid-19 and polio, most of the panel advisors (9 out of 15) actually voted against declaring monkeypox a PHEIC — for reasons such as monkeypox having a near-zero fatality rate and avoiding stigmatization of gay men. Regardless, the WHO’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the PHEIC, a choice experts respect.

Now, why does monkeypox deserve a PHEIC declaration, even though about 98% of cases are limited to men who have sex with men, and even though monkeypox hasn’t killed anyone in non-African countries?

(As I’ve previously covered, Africans bear most, if not all, of monkeypox deaths historically, primarily due to a lack of proper healthcare and vaccines. Monkeypox is known to have a 1–10% case fatality rate.)

Cases are rising at an unprecedented rate

In late May 2022, about 150 monkeypox cases were reported in 14 countries. One month later in late June, it was 3000 cases in 47 countries. Now in late July, monkeypox cases stand at 21,000 cases in 77 countries.

That’s a 20-fold increase from late May to June and a 6-fold increase from late June to July in the number of monkeypox cases.

Before May 2022, monkeypox was endemic in Africa, notably in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria. Although monkeypox occasionally appears in non-African countries due to travel-related spread, the cases never exceeded 10 at any given point in time.

But now, we have over 21,000 cases, an unprecedented 2000-fold change.

In a systematic review released as a preprint this week, researchers from Hong Kong, the U.K., and the U.S. synthesized 11 relevant studies after searching the literature extensively and concluded that:

Before 2022, monkeypox’s Ro is estimated to be 0.08 for the West African Clade and 0.21-0.58 for the Congo Basin clade.

During the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox’s Ro is estimated to be 1.4–1.8.

(Ro is the basic reproduction number, i.e., the number of people an infected person will infect. And the monkeypox strain driving the current outbreak belongs to the West African Clade.)

So, West African Clade monkeypox’s Ro has increased from approximately 0.08 to 1.4–1.8, a 17.5–22.5-fold increase. And Ro of 1.4–1.8 means that every monkeypox case might cause another 1.4–1.8 more cases.

It could spread to the vulnerable populations

But the systematic review authors admit that their Ro estimation is mainly based on data from men who have sex with men, which is unlikely to translate to the general population. After all, at least in the U.K. and U.S., about 98% of monkeypox cases are reported among men who have sex with men.

In the general population, monkeypox’s Ro is likely closer to historical records in Africa, i.e., at 0.08. While this is reassuring, we still should not take monkeypox lightly.

For now, monkeypox is spreading in non-vulnerable populations and so far, as well as historically, no one has died from monkeypox outside of Africa. But in Africa, where healthcare is poor and vaccines are unavailable, at least five monkeypox deaths have been reported this year.

However, even in non-African countries, if left unchecked, monkeypox may eventually cause some severe complications and fatalities, particularly when it starts infecting vulnerable populations of young children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals.

“There are people who may be more vulnerable to develop complications if they do in fact develop the infection,” Preeti Malani, MD, an infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan, told NPR. These include “children under the age of eight, pregnant women and individuals who may be living with other immunocompromising conditions. We know that these individuals, if they are infected with monkeypox, are at a higher risk of developing complications and also at a higher risk of potentially fatal complications.”

A 2022 systematic review of 60 studies reported that 100% (47 out of 47) and 37.5% (6 out of 16) of monkeypox deaths occurred in children younger than 10 years from the 1970s–1990s and 2000–2019, respectively. All monkeypox deaths occurred in Africa. The CDC further cautioned that immunocompromised children are particularly at risk of severe monkeypox.

Just this week, the U.S. has reported two independent monkeypox cases in children, which were likely spread via household transmission. Spain has also confirmed a monkeypox case in a 7-month-old baby. The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has counted at least 12 monkeypox cases in those younger than 18 as of today.

In pregnant women, monkeypox “can lead to miscarriages as well as other pregnancy-related complications,” Boghuma Titanji, MD, Ph.D., an infectious disease physician at Emory University, also told NPR. “If we do not act quickly and contain it, we will see a spread of infection to other risk groups such as children.”

While Dr. Titanji did not cite a source, her claims are likely based on a 2017 study of four pregnant women with monkeypox (out of 222 monkeypox cases), where one gave birth to a healthy infant, two had miscarriages, and one had fetal death. The dead infant also had monkeypox, showing that mother-infant transmission of monkeypox during pregnancy is possible.

Monkeypox is capable of infecting anyone

At the end of the day, monkeypox is spread by close contact with infected skin rashes or contaminated objects during the current outbreak. And it’s possible to catch monkeypox via respiratory droplets too. But the aerosolization potential of monkeypox remains debatable, albeit it’s unlikely.

For example, one new study from the U.K. managed to culture live monkeypox viruses from some of the air samples collected when changing bed linings in the hospital. Live viruses are capable of replicating in lab settings, which are, therefore, likely to infect susceptible hosts.

As the study authors concluded:

“Detection of MPXV [monkeypox virus] DNA in air samples collected at distances of greater than 1·5m from the patient and at a height of nearly 2m supports the theory that MPXV can be present in either aerosols, suspended skin particles or dust containing virus, and not only in large respiratory droplets that fall to the ground within 1 to 1·5m of an infected individual.”

Such a mode of transmission— unlike semen or blood transmission — means that everyone is susceptible to catching monkeypox upon close contact, not just men who have sex with men.

“The biggest misconception is that this is only a risk for men who have sex with men,” Dr. Malani said. “And that’s clearly not the case…We should all remember that the virus doesn’t care who you are, and monkeypox can infect any of us.”

Another misconception is that monkeypox is only an African problem. But the monkeypox virus also doesn't care about geography as long as there are susceptible hosts to infect. We have known about monkeypox for decades but did not manage to eliminate or contain it since it wasn’t spreading in wealthy countries. “We got into this problem by allowing monkeypox to rage on for 50 years in Africa,” Dr. Titanji told Nature.