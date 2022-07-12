Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false.

Image by pixabay.com

When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.

Even in the modern medicine era, some people still attribute Covid to non-virus causes like the 5G electromagnetic spectrum. Some think the Covid vaccines as a tool for big pharma to curb population growth.

Now, some think the current monkeypox outbreak — currently standing at over 400 cases (mostly confirmed) in over 20 countries — stems from Covid vaccines, i.e., the adenovirus-vectored DNA vaccine from AstraZeneca/Oxford (AZ/Ox) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Why, what’s the reasoning, and is it true?

The ‘chimp virus’ inside Covid vaccines

First, let’s understand how DNA vaccines work. Both AZ/Ox and J&J use adenovirus as a carrier (or vector) for the DNA encoding the genetic info for SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein.

Specifically, AZ/Ox uses the chimpanzee adenovirus that causes the common cold in chimps, hence the name ChAdOx1-S. Whereas J&J uses the human adenovirus type 26, thus the name Ad26.COV2.S. Both adenoviruses are genetically modified to be replication-incompetent, i.e., unable to replicate in the body.

Because AZ/Ox uses a chimpanzee adenovirus, some people claim and believe that it somehow causes monkeypox infection. Although J&J uses a human adenovirus, some still fallaciously claim and believe the same.

For example, Alex Jones, a known conspiracy theorist, said in his recent InfoWars show:

Monkeypox pops up in more than 20 countries…where you have people taking AstraZeneca and J&J [Covid vaccines], ladies and gentlemen. Because what is AstraZeneca and J&J? They are virus vectors that inject the genome of a chimpanzee into your cells and then order your cells to replicate by those orders.

Many others believe the same (e.g., here, here, and here).

But, first, the argument that x causes monkeypox because x is common in places where monkeypox occurs is flawed. Because x could be countless of things, ranging from vaccines to the food eaten and even the clothes worn. For instance, all the countries where monkeypox occurred have distributed the AZ/Ox or J&J vaccines, but they all also serve chicken as food.

Second, the J&J DNA vaccine doesn’t even use chimp adenovirus, as Mr. Jones claimed, but it uses human adenovirus instead. While it’s true that the AZ/Ox DNA vaccine uses chimp adenovirus, it’s the adenovirus that causes the common cold, not the monkeypox virus that causes skin disease.

Third, the AZ/Ox and J&J DNA vaccines use replication-incompetent adenoviruses, which have been genetically modified by deleting a segment of the virus’s genome to make virus replication impossible. Without virus replication, the vaccine’s adenoviruses can’t multiply.

Vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS) Isn't Real

Some further claim that monkeypox is a result of vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS) — a name similar to acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The (flawed) rationale is that the AZ/Ox or J&J adenovirus-vectored DNA vaccines suppress the immune system, making one more susceptible to contracting monkeypox. Some have also likened the post-vaccine shingles to monkeypox, simply because they are both skin diseases.

Shingle is a painful rash disease caused by varicella-zoster virus (VZV; the chickenpox virus) reactivation. VZV causes chickenpox first, usually in children, and then stays dormant in the nervous system (sensory nerves) for life, which may reactivate in adulthood to cause shingles.

So, it’s attractive to theorize that the Covid vaccines weaken the immune system, making one more prone to monkeypox infection.

But “there is no phenomenon that I know of ‘Vaccine-induced immunodeficiency syndrome’,” Donna Farber, Ph.D., chief of the Division of Surgical Sciences and Professor of Microbiology & Immunology at Columbia University, told Reuters. “It is not a real syndrome.”

Searching PubMed, a biomedical literature database, for the phrase “vaccine-induced immunodeficiency syndrome” showed that the quoted phrase is not found and returned only papers related to AIDS/HIV:

But I must admit that post-vaccine shingles or VZV reactivation are a legitimate concern raised among scientists, where the short-term shift in VZV-targeting to SARS-CoV-2-targeting T-cells during vaccination or infection may temporarily weaken the immune surveillance for VZV control.

As scientists from the U.K. stated, “A compelling hypothesis for this phenomenological paradox has emerged and suggests that VZV-specific CD8+ [T-cells] cells are not, temporarily, capable of controlling VZV after the massive shift of naïve CD8+ cells in the setting of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.”

But monkeypox virus and VZV are different viruses. Unlike VZV, monkeypox virus is not known to stay dormant in the body, thus unable to reactivate in some form. And unlike VZV, where some pre-existing immunity exists from childhood chickenpox infection, we don’t have pre-existing immunity against monkeypox since the smallpox vaccination was terminated in 1972.

To close

Even now, people are already blaming the Pfizer mRNA vaccine for the monkeypox outbreak, simply because the autoimmune blistering disease is listed as a suspected adverse effect that might be related to the mRNA vaccine in an FDA document.

So, it’s only a matter of time before Covid-19 vaccines — or some other vaccines — are blamed for a certain disease or syndrome. But their reasoning is highly flawed nearly all the time. But then again, there would be a subset of people falling prey to, believing, and preaching it.