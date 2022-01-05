What COVID-19 Is Versus What It Means to Us

Shin

An update on the basics after two years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJMiF_0dcIcv2x00
Image by Freepik

It seems odd to ask this question at this point. But maybe it’s about time to ask again, given that it has been over two years since we discovered Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. So, maybe it’s about time to re-visit what Covid-19 truly is and what Covid-19 means to us.

Covid-19: The basics after two years of research

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19 or the less formal Covid-19) is an infectious disease caused by a coronavirus, specifically the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

SARS-CoV-2 uses its spike protein to bind to the ACE2 receptor on human cells. Upon binding, SARS-CoV-2 injects its genetic material to hijack the cell’s machinery to produce more virions, which go on to bind to and hijack other cells. We call this process an infection. So, an infected person means that SARS-CoV-2 has infected at least a cell.

Owing to its unique furin cleavage site in its spike protein, SARS-CoV-2 is remarkably competent at infecting cells — so much so that it has initiated a pandemic. Its capacity to transmit via aerosols — coupled with crowded civilization and unventilated indoor air — further aid its global success.

SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus. It infects people through the respiratory tract, and it usually causes respiratory symptoms. So, the main description of Covid-19 is mild flu-like symptoms (e.g., fever, dry cough, malaise, and shortness of breath) and loss of smell, which may progress to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or respiratory failure, especially in people who are older or have pre-existing diseases.

But later, we found that SARS-CoV-2 or Covid-19 could harm other organ systems via two main mechanisms: cytokine storm and vascular dysfunction. Cytokine storm is the most supported one, characterized by excessive release of pro-inflammatory cytokines that cause widespread tissue damage, including blood vessels, causing vascular issues like blood clots. SARS-CoV-2 may also cause vascular problems via the bradykinin storm — a build-up of bradykinin from ACE2 overactivation, making blood vessels leaky.

But cytokine storm is likely the more crucial driver of severe Covid-19. Anti-inflammatory drugs like dexamethasone and other corticosteroids could treat severe Covid-19, but anti-bradykinin drugs don’t seem to work.

The third probable mechanism is a direct infection. Some cell culture (in vitro) and animal (in vivo) studies showed that SARS-CoV-2 could infect non-respiratory cells, such as brain neurons or blood vessel cells. But such findings are not always supported. Differences in experimental design and lab conditions probably explain those discrepant findings.

Autopsies — usually done on severe Covid-19 patients — could find evidence of SARS-CoV-2’s genes or proteins in the brain and blood vessels, but in some cases only, not all. Plus, we are unsure if such findings apply to non-fatal Covid-19. After all, we can’t just extract the brain or blood vessels from a living human to dissect and see if SARS-CoV-2 replication occurs.

So, Covid-19 is mainly a respiratory disease, which may come with other complications, especially in organ systems already burdened with pre-existing diseases or old age. Thus, people dying from Covid-19 may not necessarily be dying from respiratory diseases, but it could be blood vessel-related diseases (e.g., pulmonary embolism, brain or gastrointestinal bleeds, or stroke), heart failure, acute renal failure, sepsis, or multi-organ failure.

Lastly, Covid-19 is not just about ending up dead or alive. Some Covid-19 survivors will develop the long-Covid syndrome, characterized by persistent symptoms — usually fatigue, dyspnea, and cognitive impairments— lasting at least three months after Covid-19 is over. Long-Covid happens because the body may not fully heal from Covid-19 due to reasons such as residual tissue damage, immune system dysregulation, or virus persistence.

What Covid-19 means to us: The case definition

Now, what Covid-19 is may be different from what Covid-19 means to us. In fact, the case definition we give to Covid-19 — what counts as a Covid-19 case — has been highly controversial.

It’s globally accepted that a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for SARS-CoV-2 alone qualifies as a Covid-19 case, regardless of disease signs or symptoms. But this rule has been heavily critiqued for the following reasons:

  1. PCR tests detect SARS-CoV-2 genetic material, not virus replication. So, a positive PCR test indicates the presence of virus fragments, not active replication. By analogy, finding dog fur (without looking for the dog) in an area doesn’t mean that the dog is still there.
  2. An infection is different from a disease. SARS-CoV-2 is a virus; Covid-19 is a disease with signs and symptoms. An infection generally produces disease, but it can also fail to establish disease for reasons such as low virus dose or inability to overcome the host immunity. By definition, therefore, PCR tests serve to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection, not the Covid-19 disease.
  3. Using PCR tests alone, without symptomatic criteria, can’t tell if a person got hospitalized or died from or with Covid-19 or SARS-CoV-2. Dying from x means that x caused the death; dying with x doesn’t mean that x caused the death. And x could be a positive PCR test or vaccination.

Despite knowing these, the scientific and public health authorities still define a Covid-19 case as a positive PCR test for SARS-CoV-2. Why?

Let’s unpack the above points again, one by one, in order:

  1. The only reliable way to detect SARS-CoV-2 replication is to culture the virus from a nasal/throat sample in the lab, which is far too time-consuming. We can’t afford this time amidst a pandemic of a highly infectious virus. So, although a positive PCR test can either mean ongoing virus replication or dead virus fragments, at least it can rule out negative virus replication. In other words, a negative PCR test can guarantee the absence of virus replication, at least in the sampled area.
  2. Infection and disease are indeed different, but SARS-CoV-2 is so infectious that we can’t afford the workforce to distinguish them. Identifying Covid-19 based on disease symptoms or manifestations (like lung abnormalities via chest CT scan) needs medical expertise that is always in short supply. So, identifying Covid-19 based on PCR tests is more efficient and doesn’t require a high level of expertise. Plus, about 40% of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, with no symptoms but viral replication may be ongoing, allowing virus transmission. Relying on symptomatic criteria to define Covid-19 may, therefore, miss out on asymptomatic cases.
  3. This with vs. from problem is more relevant for Covid-19 deaths. After all, a patient can get hospitalized for heart failure but with Covid-19 (PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2) and later face Covid-19 disease progression. But dying with vs. from Covid-19 has been controversial as determining the cause of death is up to the doctor’s judgment. Sometimes, Covid-19 may have accelerated heart failure progression, leading to death, and the cause of death will include Covid-19. Is this fair? Yes, it is, as the person would have lived longer if not for Covid-19, for we know Covid-19 can initiate or contribute to heart failure via mechanisms such as cytokine storm, blood vessel dysfunction, or direct heart infection. In fact, official Covid-19 death counts are likely underestimated due to limited testing and the higher number of excess deaths. So, reasons for overcounted (if any) and undercounted Covid-19 deaths sort of balanced each other out.

The conundrum of what Covid is

So, it’s apparent that there are some limitations in how we define Covid-19. To define a Covid-19 case with only one criterion — positive PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 — seems negligent, not strict enough.

But it’s understandable given that we must act efficiently, albeit imperfectly, amidst a pandemic. We may need to compromise scientific accuracy a bit to practice both biomedical and public health sciences together effectively.

As Carl Heneghan, Ph.D., professor and director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, said:

“In any other disease we would have a clearly defined specification that would usually involve signs, symptoms, and a test result. We are moving into a biotech world where the norms of clinical reasoning are going out of the window. A PCR test does not equal covid-19; it should not, but in some definitions it does.”

Covid-19, therefore, has two meanings. The biomedical meaning — i.e., what it is — is that Covid-19 is a disease with its unique set of signs and symptoms caused by SARS-CoV-2 replication. The public health meaning — i.e., what it means to us — is that Covid-19 is PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2, irrespective of whether virus replication or symptoms are present or not.

Which one is true depends on the context. Clinical and epidemiological papers — randomized controlled trials and cohort studies involving humans— study Covid-19 as a PCR-positive case without verifying the presence of SARS-CoV-2 replication. In contrast, biological papers — cell culture and animal studies — study Covid-19 as SARS-CoV-2-induced disease.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# covid# pcr# coronavirus# case definition# pandemic

Comments / 2

Published by

MSc Biology student | 5x first-author academic papers | 100+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

2084 followers

More from Shin

How Hybrid Immunity Could Outrun SARS-CoV-2’s Evolution

We can achieve that with natural infection plus vaccination or with mixed vaccinations — so maybe we should rethink how vaccine boosters are given. Amidst the push for global vaccination to end the Covid-19 pandemic, we have recently discovered the potential of hybrid immunity, the synergistic combination of different forms of immunity. There has probably never been a time where we study immunity so fiercely as the last 12 months. Believe it or not, there are only six hits on hybrid immunity (which are not even related to vaccines) in PubMed, a biomedical literature database, as of today. So, let’s see what hybrid immunity has to offer.

Read full story
3 comments

Can We Trust the Covid-19 Vaccines?

Scientific studies support vaccine safety, but certain individual reports don’t. Which side to trust?. A randomized controlled trial (RCT) is the gold-standard method for testing the safety and efficacy of a drug or biologic in humans. Because of RCTs, we know that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective compared to the control group.

Read full story
132 comments

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.

Read full story
428 comments

New Study: COVID-19 Was Spreading Much Earlier than We Thought in the U.S. and Europe

In March 2020, only 1-3% of actual COVID cases were detected in the U.S., researchers found in a study published in the highly prestigious science journal, Nature, this week, titled "Cryptic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the first COVID-19 wave." Only <3% of detected cases mean that SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus of COVID-19, was actively spreading by early January 2020, right after the discovery of COVID-19 in China in December 2019.

Read full story
274 comments

The Perplexing Long-COVID Syndrome: Its Biological Causes

A syndrome is a collection of symptoms of unclear causes, which is different from a disease with a defined set of symptoms and a cause. For example, coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is a disease of the lower respiratory tract that’s caused by a virus called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). In contrast, long-Covid is a syndrome involving multiple organ systems and biological causes.

Read full story

Can the Lipid Nanoparticles Carrying mRNA Vaccine Really Cross the Blood-brain Barrier?

A few researchers have previously raised the hypothetical concern of mRNA vaccine, encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), entering the brain, given that LNPs are usually used to deliver medical drugs across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to enter the brain.

Read full story
166 comments

Why It’s No Longer the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated

And a few uncomfortable truths. The majority of Covid-19 cases are now coming from vaccinated people in several parts of the world with high vaccine coverage. Calling it a pandemic of the unvaccinated as we used to is no longer appropriate. Even though the Covid-19 vaccines still work, it is now a pandemic of the vaccinated. How and why has it come to this point?

Read full story
463 comments

Probable Causes of mRNA Vaccine-Related Heart Inflammation

More questions on the risk-benefit analysis and proper injection technique of mRNA vaccines. It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority.

Read full story
72 comments

It's Questionable: Cloth Mask’s Effectiveness Against Covid-19

After going through over 100 research papers, here’s what I’ve found. In August 2021, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said that cloth masks don’t prevent infection from SARS-CoV-2 (that causes Covid-19) in a YouTube video. But Youtube banished the video and suspended Mr. Paul for a week. But, at the concerns of many, could he actually be right?

Read full story
17 comments

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

To answer this, we have to understand how viral evolution works in response to selection pressure. There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.

Read full story
150 comments

Delta (and Lambda) Could Breed More Dangerous Variants, but Vaccines Aren’t At Fault

A comprehensive overview of what’s happening and what might happen as we face the evolving coronavirus. A thought came to my mind: What if a population of unvaccinated and vaccinated hosts creates a selection pressure that selects for the evolution of more dangerous variants than Delta? Let’s take a critical look at whether this concern is justified and see what’s happening and what might happen as we engage in an evolutionary arms race with SARS-CoV-2.

Read full story
6 comments

Melting Glaciers Could Leak Primordial Viruses

Are they threats? Possibly, researchers say. While the consequences of the rapid melting of glaciers worldwide are manifold, such as rising sea levels and habitat loss, some have pondered, If things trapped inside the ice could be unleashed into the environment?

Read full story
32 comments

Ivermectin's Messy Science and Politics: What’s the Reality?

Ivermectin’s situation reminds me of vitamin D. Ivermectin is oddly popular among health officials and the public alike in some countries —notably Latin America, South Africa, and Indonesia — as the ‘cure’ or ‘miracle drug’ against Covid-19. The price of ivermectin has skyrocketed as a result, even more so in the black market. But the World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have not approved the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 outside clinical trials.

Read full story
45 comments

Underreporting and Post-Vaccine Deaths in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Explained

Evaluating the claims of unsafe Covid-19 vaccines based on what has been reported to VAERS. Vaccine safety is a polarized topic. Many either stay on the side of safe or unsafe vaccines when the reality isn’t so black and white. A vaccine is a type of drug. Like antibiotics, birth control pills, statins, and antidepressants, they all come with risks and hopefully more benefits.

Read full story
52 comments

Depression and Anxiety Are Risk Factors for Severe Covid-19 Too

Let's not forget that medical comorbidities include mental health disorders. As of today, there have been 40 million cases of and 1 million deaths from Covid-19 worldwide. The combination of a growing aging population, a highly contagious virus, international travel, indoor crowding, socioeconomic inequities, and increasing prevalence of comorbidities like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease has proved to be deadly.

Read full story
1 comments

How Antibiotics Could Alter the Child’s Mind and Body Development

The lesser-known health risks of antibiotics in children explained. Although antibiotics use has decreased overall since the early 2000s, it is not the case for respiratory diseases. In the US, it is estimated that antibiotics were prescribed to one-fifth of children’s medical visits, of which 50% were broad-spectrum (usually macrolide), and over 70% were for respiratory diseases.

Read full story

Personality and Temperament Are Actually Linked to Gut Bacteria

Bridging microbiology to psychology. The microbiota-gut-brain or gut-brain imaginary axis is well-received with surmounting research supporting its reality and importance. Even I had authored a review article about it in the Frontiers of Neuroscience.

Read full story

Factors Within Our Control that Can Improve the Odds of Successful Vaccination

Whether a vaccine would work depends partly on how the immune system responds to it. Between 2010 and 2015, vaccines have prevented 10 million deaths. Although vaccinations are successful on the population level, individual responses to vaccines are highly variable.

Read full story

Biodistribution and Spike Protein Safety of mRNA Vaccines: An Update

It’s easy to misinterpret science, and it takes more effort to understand the true narrative. In the past few months, there has been a push for the idea that the spike proteins related to mRNA vaccines are toxic to our bodies. The vaccine can cause spike protein deposition in the ovaries, for example, but is this really true? I wish there’s a yes or no answer to this question, but the science behind it isn't so straightforward. Rest assured, however, that the mRNA vaccines aren't toxic to the ovaries or any other tissues.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy