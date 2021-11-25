Vaccines and Menstrual Cycle Disorders: A Link Could Exist But It's Inconsistent and Weak

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the U.K. has recorded 32,036 individual cases of post-vaccine menstrual disorders — out of 49.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses — as of 27 October 2021. But the MHRA stated that the Covid-19 vaccines are unrelated to menstrual disorders — that the post-vaccine menstrual disorders are coincidences.

But could the link actually exist? Several experts think it’s possible — that the Covid-19 vaccines might possibly initiate menstrual disorders. Let’s see why and if so, how serious is it; would it affect fertility, for instance?

Victoria Male , Ph.D., a lecturer of reproductive immunology at Imperial College London, voiced her concern about the MHRA report in an editorial in the British Medical Journal (BMJ):

“The way in which yellow card data are collected makes firm conclusions difficult,” Dr. Male wrote. “Approaches better equipped to compare rates of menstrual variation in vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations are needed, and the US National Institutes of Health [NIH] has made $1.67m (£1.2m; €1.4m) available to encourage this important research.”

So, the U.S. NIH isn’t so sure that there’s no link, seeing that they are funding further research into Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders. In fact, although the MHRA stated there’s no link, the MHRA didn’t close the case and is still monitoring the situation closely.

Dr. Male speculates that if there’s indeed a link between Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders, it’s probably a result of immune reactions instead of a specific vaccine ingredient.

This is because post-vaccine menstrual disorders are not unique to any given vaccine. It has been noted following Pfizer’s mRNA, Moderna’s mRNA, AstraZeneca’s DNA, and Johnson & Johnson’s DNA vaccines against Covid-19, as well as the human papillomavirus vaccines (more on this later).

Menstrual disorders can also happen following an infection. Dr. Male cited a study finding that 25% and 28% of women of childbearing age with Covid-19 (n = 237) had changes in menstrual volume and cycle, respectively.

So, menstrual changes can occur after vaccination or infection, suggesting that immune reactions to a stimulus are the likely driver. Once the immune reactions subside, the menstrual changes should subside too.

“Biologically plausible mechanisms linking immune stimulation with menstrual changes include immunological influences on the hormones driving the menstrual cycle,” Dr. Male wrote, “ or effects mediated by immune cells in the lining of the uterus, which are involved in the cyclical build-up and breakdown of this tissue.”

“It is biologically plausible that vaccines can affect menstrual cycles through short term disruptions to the immune system,” Gemma C. Sharp , Ph.D., a molecular epidemiology lecturer at the University of Bristol, agreed . “Short-lived changes to the menstrual cycle are part of the body’s normal response to things like stress and immune disruptions. There is no reason to suspect these changes would indicate any long term effects on health or fertility.”

Symptoms and prevalence

Following the MHRA report, the Covid-19 vaccines used in the U.K. are Pfizer’s mRNA, Moderna’s mRNA, and AstraZeneca’s DNA vaccines, which are also common Covid-19 vaccines used worldwide.

The MHRA also reported that the post-vaccine menstrual disorders are temporary, and symptoms include a sudden heavy period, delayed period, or abnormal vaginal bleeding.

Of the 49.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the U.K., suspected menstrual disorders were recorded in 32,036 individual Yellow Card reports. Assuming each vaccine dose has an equal chance of leading to (but not necessarily causing) a menstrual reaction, the rate of post-Covid-19 vaccine menstrual disorders the MHRA reported is 0.6%.

I then searched PubMed, a biomedical literature database, using the keywords " (covid* OR sars-cov-2) AND vaccin* AND menstru* ." The search only returned 3 papers as of today.

One of them is Dr. Male’s written editorial in the BMJ. The second one is a review of the effects of SARS-CoV-2 or Covid-19 on human fertility.

The third paper is a questionnaire study from Saudi Arabia involving 4,170 individuals vaccinated with either Pfizer’s mRNA or AstraZeneca’s DNA vaccines against Covid-19. The results were that:

Most participants (both males and females) reported common vaccine side effects such as fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache ache: 85.6% from Pfizer’s and 96.05% from AstraZeneca’s.

Only a minority of the female participants reported menstrual changes such as delayed or increased bleeding or pain: 0.98% from Pfizer’s and 0.68% from AstraZeneca’s, giving the overall rate of 0.87%.

Using similar keywords to search medRxiv — a preprint server for biomedical papers that are unpublished or undergoing peer-review — I got 10 papers , of which two are relevant.

In one study from the U.S., researchers collected questionnaire data from over 39,000 persons who received at least one dose of Pfizer’s mRNA, Moderna’s mRNA, Johnson & Johnson’s DNA, AstraZeneca’s DNA, or Novavax’s subunit vaccines. Among those with regular menstruation, 42% reported bleeding heavier than usual, 14% reported no heavier, and 44% reported no changes. Among those with non-regular menstruation, breakthrough bleeding was reported by 66% of respondents who were post-menopausal, 70% who were on long-acting reversible contraceptives, and 39% who were on gender-affirming hormones.

These percentages are high, but even the study authors cautioned that it couldn’t be used to estimate the prevalence of post-vaccine menstrual disorders. As the study is questionnaire-based, people with post-vaccine menstrual disorders could be more eager to respond than those with no such issues. The Saudi Arabian study also used questionnaires, but it didn’t specifically ask about menstrual changes, so it has less sampling bias.

Thus, the Saudi Arabian and U.K. MHRA data should give a fairer estimate of the prevalence of post-Covid-19 vaccine menstrual disorders —that is at 0.6% or 0.87%.

“That said, the sample size for this survey is large enough to suggest that the observed trends are real and are affecting a large number of vaccinated people,” authors of the U.S. questionnaire study argued. Indeed, <1% could still be substantial if billions of vaccine doses are administered.

The second paper , authored by Dr. Male, studied 1,273 persons (mainly from the U.K.) who received at least one Covid-19 vaccine (mRNA or DNA) dose and kept records of their menstrual cycles. People who had menstrual changes from the first dose were also more likely to report the same experience from the second dose. Vaccine type and a history of menstrual or gynecological disorders were not related to menstrual changes. But the study author, Dr. Male, also cautioned that this study is subjected to sampling bias as only those who kept track of their menstrual cycles could participate.

While the studies did not examine the severity or duration of post-Covid-19 menstrual disorders, many medical doctors reported that it’s non-severe and temporary . The MHRA has also stated that the post-Covid-19 vaccine menstrual disorders “are mostly transient in nature.” But there’s no concrete data or statistics to back these statements yet at present.

How are the ovaries?

The menstrual cycle is regulated by hormones that certain brain regions (the hypothalamus and pituitary gland) and ovaries produce. In brief, the hypothalamus triggers the pituitary gland to produce luteinizing and follicle-stimulating hormones that, in turn, trigger the ovaries to produce estrogen and progesterone to prepare the body for potential fertilization.

Animal studies have confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccines, at least for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA, have no effects whatsoever on the ovaries, both microscopically and macroscopically. This indicates that Covid-19 mRNA vaccines won’t cause any long-term harm to the ovaries and thus no long-term menstrual disorders. If ovarian toxicity is present, visible tissue damage would occur, which may or may not heal.

As stated in the European Medicines Agency (EMA) assessment report of the Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine (page 47 out of 140):

Total recovery (% of injected dose) of radiolabeled LNP+modRNA outside the injection site was greatest in the liver (up to 21.5%) and was much less in spleen (≤1.1%), adrenal glands (≤0.1%) and ovaries (≤0.1%). No evidence of vaccine-related macroscopic or microscopic findings were found in the ovaries in the repeat-dose toxicity studies…and no effects on fertility were identified in the DART study….Given the current absence of toxicity in the DART data, the absence of toxicological findings in gonads in the repeat-dose studies and that the radioactivity in the gonads were low (below 0,1% of total dose), the current data does not indicate it to be a safety concern. The relative high dose used in the rats (500x margin to human dose based on weight) also supports a low risk from distribution to the gonads in humans.

*LNP+modRNA refers to lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated mRNA; DART study is developmental and reproductive toxicology study, where researchers inject the mRNA vaccine into rats and measure various outcomes related to fertility and reproduction; gonads are the main reproductive organs in males (testes) and females (ovaries).

Similarly, the EMA assessment report of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine also presented the DART study on rats, finding no effects on ovarian anatomy, female fertility, pregnancy outcomes, and offspring development.

In PubMed, searching the keywords " (covid* OR sars-cov-2) AND vaccin* AND (ovar* OR fertili*)" returned 73 results , of which five are relevant:

A 2021 study examined the pregnancy rates and outcomes in phase I, II, and III clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s DNA vaccine, noting no significant differences between vaccinated and placebo groups. Thus, vaccinated women were not any less fertile than the control group.

examined the pregnancy rates and outcomes in phase I, II, and III clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s DNA vaccine, noting no significant differences between vaccinated and placebo groups. Thus, vaccinated women were not any less fertile than the control group. One 2021 study showed that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine elicited an immune response, but it doesn’t affect ovarian functions, indicated by hormone levels and oocyte (egg) quality, compared to the unvaccinated group.

showed that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine elicited an immune response, but it doesn’t affect ovarian functions, indicated by hormone levels and oocyte (egg) quality, compared to the unvaccinated group. Another 2021 study examined women undergoing ovarian stimulation for in vitro fertilization, in which vaccination status (Pfizer’s mRNA) did not affect ovarian reserve, the number of good quality eggs.

examined women undergoing ovarian stimulation for in vitro fertilization, in which vaccination status (Pfizer’s mRNA) did not affect ovarian reserve, the number of good quality eggs. A 2021 animal study found that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine (at a >300-times higher dose than the human dose) did not affect fertility, mating performance, or any ovarian functions. The vaccine also did not affect the rats' embryo, fetal, or offspring development.

found that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine (at a >300-times higher dose than the human dose) did not affect fertility, mating performance, or any ovarian functions. The vaccine also did not affect the rats' embryo, fetal, or offspring development. Another 2021 mice study found no effects of AstraZeneca’s DNA vaccine (at a higher dose than human use) on female fertility, mating performance, pregnancy course and outcomes, and pup outcomes.

Hypothalamus and pituitary glands in the brain work with the ovaries to regulate the menstrual cycle. So, I again searched PubMed with the keywords (covid* OR sars-cov-2) AND vaccin* AND (hypothalamus or pituitary)" and got 18 results . Only one study is relevant, which is a case study of a 51-year-old healthy male who developed hypophysitis (inflamed pituitary gland) and hypopituitarism (a disorder where the pituitary gland has problems producing hormones) two days after receiving his second Moderna’s mRNA vaccine dose. But as usual, a single case study can’t tell us much as the sample size is just one.

Overall, these studies show that the Covid-19 vaccines don’t affect ovarian function or fertility. But we also can’t guarantee that everyone reacts to vaccination in the same manner. Outliers could exist where the immune reactions from Covid-19 vaccines might disrupt the ovaries or brain regions that regulate the menstrual cycle. But this is purely speculative for now.

What’s known about other vaccines?

As not much is known about post-Covid-19 vaccine menstrual disorders, we can infer clues from other vaccines. Going to PubMed again, the keywords " vaccin* AND menstru*" got me 223 papers .

After screening and going through them, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines — which help prevent cervical cancer — are the most studied vaccine in regard to the menstrual cycle, with mixed findings, however.

In a 2020 study involving 41,333 girls aged 15–20 years in Denmark, 75.5% of vaccinated girls (with the bivalent HPV2 or quadrivalent HPV4 vaccine) and 76.1% of unvaccinated girls reported menstrual complaints, with no significant differences between the two groups. So, in this study, HPV vaccination is not associated with any additional menstrual issues.

Another 2020 study analyzed reports related to premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) — where the ovaries stop working before 40-years-old — in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from three HPV vaccines: bivalent HPV2, quadrivalent HPV4, and 9-valent HPV9. Results were: (i) HPV4 vaccine was associated with increased risks of amenorrhea (missing periods), FSH increase, menstrual irregularities, and premature menopause; (ii) HPV9 vaccine was associated with menstrual irregularities.

Such a link between HP4 vaccines and POI is indeed worrying as POI means reduced fertility at a younger age. But this study also cited two other studies that found no association between HPV vaccines and POI. The WHO research committee has also screened over 600 studies and concluded that HPV vaccines are not associated with POI or infertility.

Next, one 2018 study collected questionnaire data from nearly 30,000 women in Japan and found that the bivalent HPV2 and quadrivalent HPV4 vaccines were not associated with incidences of menstrual disorders or any other adverse events (e.g., sleep and cognitive disorders, joint pain, etc.). But the HPV vaccines were associated with increased risks of hospital visits for heavier menstrual bleeding (1.43-times), irregular menstruation (1.29-times), and severe headache (1.19-times). So, if menstrual disorders happen, vaccinated women might have a tougher time dealing with them.

(This 2018 study is the one Dr. Male cited in the BMJ editorial to support the statement that HPV vaccines have been linked to menstrual changes.)

But it could also be that being vaccinated made those women more anxious about their menstrual disorders, thus seeking hospital attention more often for precaution. So, it still remains unclear whether HPV vaccination makes menstrual disorders more severe.

Therefore, the relationship between HPV vaccines and menstrual disorders is not consistent either. No other vaccines have been found to potentially disrupt the menstrual cycle. We don’t see signals of menstrual disorders following the influenza vaccine, for example.

So, we can look at the situation in two ways:

If menstrual disorders have been associated with HPV vaccines only and not the numerous other types of vaccines, the chances are that Covid-19 vaccines are unrelated to menstrual disorders too.

If menstrual disorders have been associated with HPV vaccines, the same may apply to Covid-19 vaccines. If this is true, the link is probably inconsistent, similar to HPV vaccines where some studies found that it’s linked to menstrual disorders and some studies don’t.

What now?

I did not cover pregnancy and vaccines here. I also did not cover much about fertility and non-Covid vaccines. If I do, I’ll never finish writing.

But the CDC has cautioned that several vaccines are not recommended for pregnant women: measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox), oral poliovirus, yellow fever, typhoid, Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG) tuberculosis, and vaccinia (smallpox) vaccines.

Thankfully, Covid-19 vaccines are not on the list. Plenty of evidence has confirmed that Covid-19 vaccines — at least the common ones like mRNA and DNA vaccines —pose no additional harm for pregnant women. Several human and animal studies also found no effects of Covid-19 vaccines on fertility (as discussed in the above bullet points).

But menstrual changes following Covid-19 vaccines have not been studied as much as pregnancy and fertility outcomes. In other words, we are confident that Covid-19 vaccines don’t affect pregnancy and fertility outcomes, but we’re not so sure about the menstrual cycle. The unknowns, uncertainties, and negligences on this topic would only drive further vaccine hesitancy among menstruating women.

As Dr. Male has also emphasized:

Vaccine hesitancy among young women is largely driven by false claims that covid-19 vaccines could harm their chances of future pregnancy. Failing to thoroughly investigate reports of menstrual changes after vaccination is likely to fuel these fears. If a link between vaccination and menstrual changes is confirmed, this information will allow people to plan for potentially altered cycles.

All that said, does this mean that menstruating women of childbearing age should avoid the Covid-19 vaccines? No, authorities still recommend the Covid-19 vaccines for women of childbearing age as the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the potential harm. It’s just that in the grand scheme of things, where we administer billions of Covid-19 vaccine doses, we may see things we don’t expect due to the complexity of individual body physiology.

Menstrual disorders may be one of the unintended effects of Covid-19 vaccines that are very rare, most likely at <1%, according to the U.K. MHRA’s and Saudi Arabian data. But whether this rate is higher than the unvaccinated group remains undetermined.

However, we know that vaccines are generally unrelated to menstrual disorders, except HPV vaccines. But even the link between HPV vaccines and menstrual disorders is inconsistent. So, the link between Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders, if it exists, is likely to be weak too.

Anyhow, as the jury is still out, perhaps menstruating women should consider planning and preparing for potential menstrual changes after vaccination, just in case.