It's Questionable: Cloth Mask’s Effectiveness Against Covid-19

Shin

After going through over 100 research papers, here’s what I’ve found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uY41X_0bxerj1900

In August 2021, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said that cloth masks don’t prevent infection from SARS-CoV-2 (that causes Covid-19) in a YouTube video. But Youtube banished the video and suspended Mr. Paul for a week. But, at the concerns of many, could he actually be right?

With my curiosity piqued, I first googled the effectiveness of cloth masks against SARS-CoV-2, especially the more transmissible Delta variant. Due to the lack of concrete info, I went to PubMed, a biomedical literature database, and looked through over 100 indexed papers about cloth masks.

Face masks in brief

We commonly use three types of face masks: N95s, surgical masks, and cloth masks. (For simplicity, all masks mentioned hereon are face masks.)

N95s (or KN95s) are tight-fitted and filter about 95% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size. (Airborne SARS-CoV-2 are aerosolized particles of about 5 microns.) It’s made of four layers of materials, usually polypropylene, as well as electrets that trap particles electrostatically. Its production is strictly regulated, making it less readily available for the general public.

Surgical masks are loose-fitted, three-layered materials (usually polypropylene) that are widely available. While its production has to meet certain standards, they are not as strict as N95s. Surgical masks are intended to stop respiratory droplets (larger than aerosols), but they can also stop aerosols if worn without side gaps:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oB62K_0bxerj1900

Cloth masks can be made from various fabrics — such as cotton, silk, or nylon — without having to meet any national standards. Although cloth masks are reusable, their efficacy may decrease with repeated washing.

As the science on cloth masks is more confusing, this article will focus on cloth masks with comparisons to N95s or surgical masks whenever appropriate.

Published systematic reviews on masks and respiratory viruses (pre-Covid-19)

While mounting observational data support the usefulness of masks against respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2, I’ll not discuss them here. After all, the rule is that observational studies only show associations, not causation. (As observational studies don’t do randomization, they cannot account for every single factor that may have influenced the results.)

To confirm cause-and-effect, we need randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Data from several RCTs can be pooled together for a meta-analysis to derive an overall outcome. To ensure no cherry-picking of studies, meta-analyses are also systematic reviews, where certain keywords are searched in literature databases to find all relevant studies regardless of their results.

A meta-analysis (published August 2021) of 16 RCTs covering 17,048 participants found that wearing N95s and surgical masks decreased the risk of respiratory infections by 33% and 17%, respectively, compared to no mask. Surprisingly, wearing double-layered cloth masks increased infection risk instead by a staggering 380% versus no mask. But none of those 16 RCTs were related to SARS-CoV-2; most were about influenza. Although this meta-analysis was published this month, its last literature search was in July 2020. So, this paper isn’t very updated, but it still warns about the possible harm of wearing double-layered cloth masks amidst influenza season.

Another meta-analysis (published February 2021) of 11 RCTs (last searched in August 2020) found an 11% reduction in influenza-like illnesses in those who wore masks, but this result did not reach statistical significance. The authors noted that the included RCTs were of low quality, so their results may change if better-designed RCTs were available. Moreover, this meta-analysis did not differentiate between surgical or cloth masks. If cloth masks were to promote influenza infection instead — as shown in the above meta-analysis — this meta-analysis can be misleading.

One systematic review (published May 2021) synthesized data from 21 RCTs available as of April 2020 about masks and respiratory viral infections. Due to huge variations in methods between studies, a meta-analysis was not suitable. That said, this review still offers a few noteworthy points:

  • 3 RCTs found N95s were more beneficial than surgical masks, and another 3 RCTs found no effects. For masks versus usual practice, 2 RCTs reported beneficial effects, 8 RCTs reported probably beneficial, 3 RCTs reported no effects, and 1 RCT was inconclusive (see bubble plot below).
  • 6 RCTs reported participants in the mask group were more likely to experience adverse events of headaches, skin irritation, worsening acne, shortness of breath, and other respiratory difficulties.
  • The review authors also emphasized an RCT — the same one identified by the two meta-analyses above — finding that cloth maks (double-layered) increased the risk of influenza-like illness by 6.6-fold compared to usual practice among healthcare workers.

Based on these latest systematic reviews, we can see that masks do protect against respiratory viruses that come before Covid-19, but they are not foolproof. Wearing masks may not be pleasant either, with some people experiencing headaches and problems with breathing and skin condition. But aside from cloth masks (double-layered), we can be assured that N95s and surgical masks don’t promote respiratory viral infections.

Face masks and SARS-CoV-2 infection

To date, there’s only one RCT in Denmark on the topic of masks and SARS-CoV-2 infection. This RCT (published November 2020) randomly assigned adults who spent >3 hours outside the home into either mask (FDA-approved surgical masks with 98% filtration rate) or control group. Each group has about 3,000 participants. One month later, 1.8% and 2.1% of participants from the mask and control group, respectively, got infected with SARS-CoV-2, with the differences being non-statistically significant.

As you might expect, this RCT has been misused to say that there’s no point wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. The fact is that this RCT’s results must also be interpreted in light of its limitations.

For one, all participants practiced physical distancing and hand hygiene. SARS-CoV-2 was also not spreading widely during this study period. Only 46% of participants wore the mask as recommended (47% predominantly as and 7% not as recommended). Thus, the more appropriate conclusion is: asking people to wear masks doesn’t add any more benefits if other prevention measures are practiced during the early pandemic in Denmark.

A newly released RCT (unpublished) randomized 342,126 adults in Bangladesh into the control (no intervention) or mask group, where participants received free masks and info on masks’ importance. At week-10, proper mask-wearing was 42% in the mask group and 13% in control group. And the prevalence of Covid-like symptoms was 7.6% in the mask group and 8.6% in control group— translating to a 10% decrease after adjusting for baseline factors. Thus, “a 30% increase in mask-wearing led to a 10% drop in Covid,” the lead researcher said.

More importantly, this effect was mainly driven by surgical masks (with 95% filtration efficiency). Non-woven, triple-layered cloth masks (with 37% filtration efficiency) only provided a small benefit — 30–80% lesser than surgical masks —that nearly misses statistical significance (P = .048; P > .05 means no statistically significant effects).

Filtration efficiency of face masks

Let’s now look at theoretical data — the first principles — i.e., the aerosol or particle filtration efficiency. (Yes, SARS-CoV-2 is usually aerosolized that can linger in indoor air for some time.)

While the production of N95s and surgical masks are standardized, cloth masks can be manufactured in various ways without proper regulations. So, the types of cloth masks that studies have studied must also be noted.

One brilliant review (published February 2021) searched the literature semi-systematically for studies on the filtration efficiency of mask materials (last searched in January 2021). This paper then created a well-designed plot of the filtration efficiency data of multi-layered masks from multiple studies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK3ye_0bxerj1900
Filtration efficiency of various cloth masks. Colors=data sources. Shapes=# of layers. Black dot=mean filtration efficiency.Kwong et al. (2021).

Averaging these data points, the mean filtration efficiency of an N95 is ~91%; surgical mask ~62%; air filter mask ~85%; non-woven cloth ~58%; microfiber ~41%; bedsheet ~29%; towel ~21%; paper ~37%; interfacing ~32%; cotton/synthetic mix ~18%; synthetic knit ~15%; cotton knit ~16%; cotton woven ~15%; chiffon ~15%; quilt fabric ~26%; silk ~8%; other natural fiber ~32%; other materials ~20%; non-woven + clothing (cotton) ~66%; non-woven + quilt fabric ~60%; non-woven + towel ~47%; non-woven + other natural fiber ~90%; paper + quilt fabric ~65%; paper + other material ~48%; synthetic knit + towel ~34%; synthetic knit + clothing (cotton) ~21%; at least three fabric types combined ~57%. (These numbers are written in order from left to right of the plot above, per the black dots.)

Based on their findings, the review authors then provided a few takeaways:

  • Muti-layered microfiber and non-woven materials have higher filtration efficiencies than other types of materials.
  • Cotton (knit or woven), synthetic knit, chiffon, quilt fabric, quilt batting, flannel, fleece, and interfacing usually have filtration efficiencies of <25%, even with multi-layers.
  • Single-layered fabrics have low filtration efficiencies of <25%. (This paper has also produced a similar plot for single-layered cloth masks of various fabrics, with mean filtration efficiencies of mostly <25%.)
  • Washing decreased the filtration efficiency of non-woven material, but not wool felt. Dampening decreased the filtration efficiency of denim, but not quilting cotton, cotton flannel, and dense polyester.

Studies newer than January 2020 that were not included in this review have also reported similar patterns: aerosol/particle filtration efficiencies of N95s are greater than surgical masks, which are in turn greater than cloth masks. Here are a few more graphs that convey more than texts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zV3Of_0bxerj1900
These three studies showed that N95 and surgical masks generally have higher filtration efficiencies than cloth masks of various types.Top left: Lindsley et al. (2021); top right: Clapp et al. (2021); bottom: Sterr et al. (2021).

Is cloth mask still a wise choice?

Unless it’s a really effective cloth mask made of non-woven, multi-layered microfiber plus/or cotton with a filtration efficiency of 90% (as shown in the colorful plot above), the answer is no.

“The filtration, effectiveness, fit, and performance of cloth masks are inferior to those of medical masks and respirators,” a 2020 review concluded after reviewing the cloth mask literature. “Cloth masks are a more suitable option for community use when medical masks are unavailable.”

But there are other researchers who think cloth masks can be helpful if used properly. Another research review stated that “Cloth masks can offer substantial filtration, in some cases equivalent to some medical masks. This knowledge can be used to create evidence-informed cloth masks to mitigate transmissibility of viruses such as COVID19.”

Still, we can’t deny that cloth masks are generally inferior to N95s and surgical masks by design. During the early pandemic, cloth mask is recommended for community use due to shortages in N95s and surgical masks. The rationale is that some mask is better than no mask, which remains true to this day. So, in situations where N95s or surgical masks are unavailable, cloth masks can be self-made, washed, and re-used.

(N95s’ and surgical masks’ waste also create environmental problems, unlike cloth masks, but I’ll not discuss them here.)

How masks are worn is also equally, if not more, critical. Even surgical masks (and N95s) designed with high filtration efficiency are unhelpful if it’s loosely fitted or side gaps are too wide (see the CDC’s image above). To this end, Christian L’Orange, a professor of mechanical engineering, has made a good point: “If wearing a slightly less efficient mask means that they wear the mask correctly, that’s probably the better mask for them.”

We must consider the indoor conditions too. Indoors with poor ventilation and/or many people are high-risk areas for catching SARS-CoV-2 and other aerosolized pathogens. (Ventilation is the process of displacing indoor air with clean outdoor air.) Wearing cloth masks in such situations isn’t exactly wise, unless worn on top of surgical masks.

(Unless within close proximity for long periods, SARS-CoV-2 infection rarely happens outdoors with fresh air that rapidly dissipates aerosols. The WHO, however, continues to recommend wearing masks outdoors if physical distance couldn’t be maintained.)

Some countries don’t even like us using cloth masks. France has banned the use of homemade and some shop-purchased cloth masks during the pandemic, in response to the more contagious SARS-CoV-2 variants. Some countries like Austria and Germany have mandated surgical and FFP2 (filtering facepiece) masks in certain indoor settings.

All in all, in light of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern — such as Delta that’s more transmissible and vaccine-resistant — we should choose and wear our masks more carefully. Recent evidence has also suggested that SARS-CoV-2’s evolution is leaning towards airborne capacity, further stressing that we should be warier of what we breathe in. This is especially important for those with risk factors for severe Covid-19 — old age, male sex, multiple medical conditions, and no vaccination (because vaccines still prevent Covid-19 hospitalization and death despite infection).

It’s not only SARS-CoV-2. Cloth mask’s use isn’t even advised as a protective means against other aerosolized pathogens — namely, Mycobacterium tuberculosis (the bacterium that causes tuberculosis), Measles morbillivirus (the measles virus), and varicella-zoster virus (the chickenpox virus). SARS-CoV-2 shouldn't be any different, especially when the Delta variant is estimated to be as contagious as chickenpox.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

MSc Biology student | 5x first-author academic papers | 100+ articles on coronavirus | Freelance medical writer

948 followers

More from Shin

Probable Causes of mRNA Vaccine-Related Heart Inflammation

More questions on the risk-benefit analysis and proper injection technique of mRNA vaccines. It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority.

Read full story
72 comments

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

To answer this, we have to understand how viral evolution works in response to selection pressure. There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.

Read full story
150 comments

Delta (and Lambda) Could Breed More Dangerous Variants, but Vaccines Aren’t At Fault

A comprehensive overview of what’s happening and what might happen as we face the evolving coronavirus. A thought came to my mind: What if a population of unvaccinated and vaccinated hosts creates a selection pressure that selects for the evolution of more dangerous variants than Delta? Let’s take a critical look at whether this concern is justified and see what’s happening and what might happen as we engage in an evolutionary arms race with SARS-CoV-2.

Read full story
6 comments

Melting Glaciers Could Leak Primordial Viruses

Are they threats? Possibly, researchers say. While the consequences of the rapid melting of glaciers worldwide are manifold, such as rising sea levels and habitat loss, some have pondered, If things trapped inside the ice could be unleashed into the environment?

Read full story
33 comments

Ivermectin's Messy Science and Politics: What’s the Reality?

Ivermectin’s situation reminds me of vitamin D. Ivermectin is oddly popular among health officials and the public alike in some countries —notably Latin America, South Africa, and Indonesia — as the ‘cure’ or ‘miracle drug’ against Covid-19. The price of ivermectin has skyrocketed as a result, even more so in the black market. But the World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have not approved the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 outside clinical trials.

Read full story
45 comments

Covid-19 Comes With Distinct Symptoms and Recovery Patterns - Why?

Covid-19 is confusing and complicated, but aren’t all systemic diseases like that?. About 40–45% of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic (or symptomless). But the range varies a lot from 6.3% to 96%. Asymptomatic cases contribute to silent transmission, which is arguably the most critical factor in the success of Covid-19.

Read full story

How Racism Causes Cellular Aging, Stress, and Inflammation

Racism is seen at the genomic and cellular level, and it qualifies as a health risk factor. Human biology perceives psychological and physical stressors alike. Exercise and public speaking both excite a stress response, for example. Stress is favorable in the short term as it trains the body’s tolerance for stress. But there’s always a biological limit. The problem arises when baseline stress levels become chronically high, such as in the case of major depression or metabolic disorders. Why? Because chronic stress cripples the body in many different ways, slowly but surely. One known psychological chronic stressor is being racially discriminated.

Read full story

Covid-19 Can Be Much Worse in Sleep-Deprived and Inactive People

It’s not so often that such an obvious study is done. It’s obvious that healthy sleeping and exercise habits are important lifestyle factors that support the immune system and prevent diseases. It may be so obvious that coronavirus research thus far seldom considers confirming it. At least, I rarely see studies examining how lifestyle factors interact with Covid-19.

Read full story

Swapping Fructose for Starch Can Improve Metabolic Health — Here’s Why

Starches are not to be blamed after all. A 2014 study by the World Health Organization (WHO) investigated the relationship between fast food consumption and BMI in 25 high-income countries. “After adjustment for covariates, each 1-unit increase in annual fast food transactions per capita was associated with an increase of 0.033 BMI,” the study found. “Only the intake of soft drinks — not animal fat or total calories — mediated the observed association.”

Read full story

Underreporting and Post-Vaccine Deaths in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Explained

Evaluating the claims of unsafe Covid-19 vaccines based on what has been reported to VAERS. Vaccine safety is a polarized topic. Many either stay on the side of safe or unsafe vaccines when the reality isn’t so black and white. A vaccine is a type of drug. Like antibiotics, birth control pills, statins, and antidepressants, they all come with risks and hopefully more benefits.

Read full story
52 comments

Depression and Anxiety Are Risk Factors for Severe Covid-19 Too

Let's not forget that medical comorbidities include mental health disorders. As of today, there have been 40 million cases of and 1 million deaths from Covid-19 worldwide. The combination of a growing aging population, a highly contagious virus, international travel, indoor crowding, socioeconomic inequities, and increasing prevalence of comorbidities like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease has proved to be deadly.

Read full story
1 comments

How Antibiotics Could Alter the Child’s Mind and Body Development

The lesser-known health risks of antibiotics in children explained. Although antibiotics use has decreased overall since the early 2000s, it is not the case for respiratory diseases. In the US, it is estimated that antibiotics were prescribed to one-fifth of children’s medical visits, of which 50% were broad-spectrum (usually macrolide), and over 70% were for respiratory diseases.

Read full story

Personality and Temperament Are Actually Linked to Gut Bacteria

Bridging microbiology to psychology. The microbiota-gut-brain or gut-brain imaginary axis is well-received with surmounting research supporting its reality and importance. Even I had authored a review article about it in the Frontiers of Neuroscience.

Read full story

We Still Don't Know How the Spanish Flu Really Spreads

“Perhaps, if we have learned anything, it is that we are not quite sure what we know about the disease.”. Young adults were the most vulnerable group to the 1918–1919 Spanish flu, history’s deadliest pandemic that claimed about 50 million lives. Epidemiological observations suggest that the Spanish flu influenza virus spread by human contact. But human experiments seem to suggest otherwise.

Read full story

Factors Within Our Control that Can Improve the Odds of Successful Vaccination

Whether a vaccine would work depends partly on how the immune system responds to it. Between 2010 and 2015, vaccines have prevented 10 million deaths. Although vaccinations are successful on the population level, individual responses to vaccines are highly variable.

Read full story

Biodistribution and Spike Protein Safety of mRNA Vaccines: An Update

It’s easy to misinterpret science, and it takes more effort to understand the true narrative. In the past few months, there has been a push for the idea that the spike proteins related to mRNA vaccines are toxic to our bodies. The vaccine can cause spike protein deposition in the ovaries, for example, but is this really true? I wish there’s a yes or no answer to this question, but the science behind it isn't so straightforward. Rest assured, however, that the mRNA vaccines aren't toxic to the ovaries or any other tissues.

Read full story
22 comments

Why We Will Forever Be Skeptical About the Origin of Covid-19

A concise update of what’s going on and what it would take to convince everyone. Everyone wants an answer to the origin of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the culprit behind the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. It’s not just a want but a need as well. We need to know; otherwise, we may be repeating the same mistakes and playing dice roll.

Read full story

Ethnic Inequality in Covid-19 Severity: Can We Blame the Neanderthal (Or Other) Genes?

Studies find if there are ethnic-specific genetic risk factors in Covid-19, but the answer is not as straightforward. The BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic) groups are at higher risks of Covid-19 infection, hospitalization, admission to intensive care unit (ICU), and death than White ethnicity, as a systematic review of 162 studies concluded. And such effects are more pronounced for the Black, even in young Covid-19 patients. While socioeconomic inequities are acknowledged as the driving force in the ethnic disparities in Covid-19 outcomes, genetic factors have not been entirely ruled out.

Read full story

Brain Anomalies Still Present in Recovered Covid-19 Patients At 3 Months Later

Although neurological signs and brain structural changes persist in Covid-19, can the brain self-renew with time?. Science knows that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, can replicate in human neurons and brain organoids. Brain damage and neurological symptoms are also not rare in Covid-19 cases. Whether such brain insults are long-lasting, however, remains uncertain. And a study published in The Lancet, “Cerebral Micro-Structural Changes in COVID-19 Patients — An MRI-based 3-month Follow-up Study,” casts light on this topic.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy