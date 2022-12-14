Now, More Than Ever, People Need to Talk

Sherry McGuinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8K28_0jiOgoKI00
Photo byIIkka Jukarainen

So, let them.

I’ve always been a schmoozer. The type of individual who no doubt, can be annoying to others because I often strike up conversations with complete strangers.

Why? I wish I could tell you. A sort of nervous energy comes over me when I’m standing in line at a store, for example, and people are staring out the window, or at their shoes, or at nothing in particular and appear to be at a loss…for something.

So, I’ll make a comment about the lack of open checkout lanes, or the weather, or some other innocuous topic, and either the recipient of my well-meaning advances will be happy to engage, or not.

Believe me. I know when to shut up.

Schmoozing is not new to me, as, even as a precocious toddler, whenever my parents took me to a restaurant, I’d toddle around the tables and jabber at diners.

Obnoxious, I know.

In turn, I’ve always been the type of person who others feel they can talk to, and confide in. When I think about this, I have to laugh as many times in my life, I’ve been mistaken for a native New Yorker. Interpret that as you will. (No offense to my friends on the East Coast, as I’ve always rather enjoyed the assumption.)

But, this story isn’t about my engaging with other people but vice versa.

Yesterday, I was shopping at our local Aldi’s and waiting in line at the one checkout lane they have left. Yes, now, even that chain has gone the way of “self-checkout.”

Not being in a hurry — it wasn’t like I was on my “lunch break” — I didn’t mind waiting. There was an elderly couple in front of me, my age perhaps, or older. The woman reached over and placed the divider on the belt between our groceries.

Funny. I wonder if people look at me and think “elderly?”

I thanked her, and that was all it took for the woman to initiate a conversation. As her husband stood by the register, she walked over to me and said a few words under her breath that I couldn’t quite make out. In return, I made some inane comment about the weather and that was the end of that, or so I thought.

While we stood off to the side, bagging our goods, once again, she walked over to me and this time, I could hear her. She told me that she was with her “helper,” her husband, who wanted to accompany her on her shopping trip this day.

“Oh, that’s nice.” Again, I was stumped for an intelligent reply.

I could see her husband patiently waiting for his wife to return. He just stood by their cart. He wasn’t bagging; he just waited and watched his wife.

“He has dementia,” the woman told me. “Every time we go shopping, he has to comment on every single item.”

There was no rancor in her comment. In fact, it was tinged with a smidgen of humor. But, I could see the weariness on her face. She was tired, and rightly so, as anyone who is a caregiver for a loved one suffering from this cruel disease, understands.

I was struck by her sharing this with me. But I’m glad I was there for her. She needed someone to talk to and I listened.

I responded that I understood that she was dealing with a great deal and that I felt for her. What else can one say in that situation? She merely smiled and nodded her thanks. And then she rejoined her husband.

Lately, I’ve been struggling with a protracted bout of depression, and this gave me much pause for thought. And further confirmation that we’re all, every one of us, dealing with something. Even if we keep it hidden.

It’s not that I feel sorry for myself. Rather, I am sorry for things I’ve either done or neglected to do in years past. Regrets. We all have them. What we don’t have are “do-overs.” We can only move forward and hope to hell we’ve learned from our screw-ups.

Maybe when I grow up, I’ll figure it out. But I learned something yesterday, at the grocery store, going through the mundane motions we all employ in order to survive. I learned that even the briefest encounters can be meaningful ones.

© Sherry McGuinn, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Empathy# Kindness# Dementia# True Story# Life

Comments / 1

Published by

My goal is to educate, entertain, make you laugh, and above all, make you think. I will be running the gamut as far as my articles go because I have a restless mind and I allow it to ramble where and when it wants. I hope you enjoy what I'm looking forward to sharing with you. If so, I'd love for you to follow me. Thanks for reading.

Chicago, IL
2527 followers

More from Sherry McGuinn

Elgin, IL

Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?

The other night, my husband and I were watching a movie and our attention was interrupted by a series of "shrieks" outside our back door which I immediately recognized as sirens.

Read full story
9 comments
Elgin, IL

Update on the Tragic Deaths of Two Judson College Students

As a longtime resident of Elgin, Illinois, there are many aspects of this old city that I enjoy, and many that I do not. One of the latter that I've made no secret of as I've written about it before, is the preponderance of street racing among many folks here who appear to have nothing better to do with their time.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Never Underestimate the Kindness of Strangers

November 2nd was a gorgeous day here in the Chicago area. We enjoyed a glorious Autumn, just like it’s supposed to be, but often isn’t. The temperatures were balmy, the colors, glorious and for once, all felt right with the world.

Read full story
7 comments

Here's a Super-Affordable Way to Get Rid of Those Facial Sags and Bags

All you need is five minutes to "freshen up." A month or so, ago, I looked in the mirror and saw…a pachyderm. Okay, that’s a little extreme. I’ve gained a few pounds but not that much. That was just my cheeky way of saying that the pandemic, along with the stress of daily life in general, has not been kind to my face.

Read full story

Ladies, Don't Pay a Fortune for Vitamin C Serum When You Can Make it Yourselves

DIY Vitamin C Serums is fresh, potent, and priced right!. Note: The following contains affiliate links. We know how vital Vitamin C is to our overall well-being. In fact, to reap the most health benefits, we need to consume it every day as Vitamin C is water soluble, meaning our bodies can’t store it.

Read full story
4 comments

The Superfood That Is Cauliflower

Mark Twain said, “Cauliflower is nothing but a cabbage with a college education.”. GED or Ph.D., Cauliflower is definitely having a moment. Especially among those following a low-carb diet.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Op-Ed: When Work Feels Like Anything But

Like a gift that keeps on giving. Currently, I am self-employed. What does that mean, exactly?. It means I don’t have a job. This is my job. Writing on this platform and others, and screenwriting. And, taking care of my husband, our home, and our cats.

Read full story

Film Review: John and the Hole a Whole Lot of Nothing

Don't waste your time on this drawn-out story about...not much. As a screenwriter, there have been many times when I've been struck by the sad reality that I’ve written several stellar screenplays over the last twenty years but am still struggling to “make it.”

Read full story

Newsflash: LinkedIn Monitors Our "Private Messages"

I wish I was fabricating this, but I'm not. Do you know what feels absolutely awful? Waking up in the morning to find an email from a friend alerting you to the fact that the so-called "professional community" website commonly known as LinkedIn, is spying on us.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing Wildlife

Note: For those of you who watch Turner Classic Movies, this story has nothing to do with the 1941 Southern potboiler starring Bette Davis called Little Foxes. I highly recommend this awesome flick, especially if you’re into watching greedy family members tear each other apart.

Read full story
4 comments

One Writer's Opinion: LinkedIn No Longer a Site for Professionals

Employers, you need to see what your staffers are "sharing." From what I've gleaned over the last few weeks, it's a new day on LinkedIn. Such a diverse group of people sharing a wide array of valuable tips and suggestions to help business professionals thrive.

Read full story
8 comments
Elgin, IL

What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"

When my husband and I moved to Elgin, Ilinois lover twenty years ago, I wasn't expecting Mayberry, but, I assumed that we'd have made some friends, by now. It certainly isn't for lack of trying. For example, when the single mother with a couple of kids moved into the home directly across the street from us, I went over and welcomed her to the neighborhood. I even brought her a lovely plant. That was the first and last time we spoke.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

You're Probably Not an Anchovy Fan, But You Should Be

This tiny fish deserves more love than it gets. Do you like salty, tangy, umami flavors? The kind of tantalizing, tongue-teasing burst of deliciousness that comes from biting into an anchovy.Yes. Anchovies are my jam.

Read full story
10 comments

There Are So Many Benefits to the Superfood That is Cauliflower

Dig in. It's delicious and good for you. Mark Twain said, “Cauliflower is nothing but a cabbage with a college education.”. GED or Ph.D., Cauliflower is definitely having a moment. Especially among those following a low-carb diet.

Read full story

How I Keep the Weight Off During These Tough Times

Because all we want to do is eat, right? Eating equals "comfort" to so many of us. Just to clarify, I am a whole-hearted supporter of body positivity. It’s beautiful. But for me, I don’t want to be overweight as I feel more energetic and just generally, better when I'm at a more reasonable weight for me. Because my belief is that maintaining a slender frame has more to do with being fit and healthy, than vanity. Even though, like most people, I like to look good and feel good in my own skin.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

Prices At Area Grocery Stores Are Through The Roof

Lately, every time I go to our local Jewel Foods to shop for groceries, I return home in a high state of anxiety due to the inflated prices on everything from bread to aluminum foil.

Read full story
13 comments

It's Salad Season and the Possibilities are Endless

Long, hot summer days call for meals that are a bit lighter but still, enormously satisfying. That's why salads are so ideal for this time of year. And the good news? You can think beyond merely "lettuce and tomatoes."

Read full story
4 comments

Summertime is the Perfect Time for Gazpacho

Although I’ve never actually made it, the idea of enjoying a chilled, refreshing bowl of what is essentially a Spanish take on cold tomato soup is immensely appealing to me. The prep work for gazpacho, however, is not.

Read full story

Cats and Their Food

Our sweet Dooley. Photo by author. One day they love it and the next, well...you know. But hopefully, for you people who share your lives with cats, the following article will help.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy