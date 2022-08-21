One Writer's Opinion: LinkedIn No Longer a Site for Professionals

Sherry McGuinn

Employers, you need to see what your staffers are "sharing."

From what I've gleaned over the last few weeks, it's a new day on LinkedIn. Such a diverse group of people sharing a wide array of valuable tips and suggestions to help business professionals thrive.

That last bit was an outright lie. LinkedIn is no longer a site dedicated to all things business. Rather, it is a place where overtly religious posts are the order of the day, and grifters can make bank off the gullibility of others.

I'd thought I'd seen it all until I happened upon a post from one of the platform's more despicable con artists. He employed a photo of three men, all holocaust survivors, supported by a rambling comment that amounted to the following: "Please buy the app that I created to help you pray."

Now, if that doesn't turn you off, I don't know what will. Of course, when I questioned his intentions, he disappeared. Perhaps he blocked me. That's what cowards do when confronted. Run.

This is not an isolated incident. Every day, when I open my LI app, I'm confronted by the latest wave of scary folks spouting Bible verses as opposed to engaging in intelligent discourse. They bleat about "God's love," and "tolerance," yet, are anything but tolerant. Try posing a question and you'll see what I mean.

I want to make it clear: I appreciate those who have faith, even blind faith. What I cannot accept are hypocrites who preach love and tolerance, yet somehow, are missing those attributes.

In fact, when another member on LinkedIn asked one of the preachers if God loved those in the LGBTQ community, the response was crickets. Not one person in what I refer to as the "Hallelujah Chorus," bothered to offer up even a semblance of an answer.

This infuriates me. In fact, if you've seen my many responses to these individuals, you already know that. Yes, I get very angry. But, I'm not hiding, nor running.

If this is indeed a site dedicated to business professionals, then I must ask all of you who manage teams, do you know what some of your staffers are putting down here? If so, how is this type of content appropriate for individuals trying to make legitimate business connections?

Many of the commenters who are shoving their dogma down our collective throat are "self-employed," yes, and no surprise there. But, the majority are not. From what I've seen from their profiles.

Employers, if this is news to you, then you'd better take a look at what's being shared on LinkedIn, pronto. And then fire whoever on your staff is posting content that is better suited to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Yes. Fire them as I'm sure they're easily replaced.

Now, I am unemployed. Or rather, self-employed. As a writer. I have no problem airing my grievances on LI, as I know that, because I'm, pick one: Too old, too opinionated, and/or too experienced, I'll never find gainful employment from any connections made here.

"Too experienced." That's one of my personal favorites. Even for gigs that I've enthusiastically responded to.

I know I'm "too experienced." But, if I've responded to your employment query, I'm interested. Got it?

Let's just call it what it is: Ageism in the corporate arena.

So, kind readers, that's why I have no problem airing my opinions. I welcome, as I said, intelligent discourse. Also, my tolerance for people who take advantage of others is at an all-time low.

I hope that this information is helpful, especially for those of you who are new to LinkedIn. It's not what you think it is. Lower your expectations. And, keep them low. Because from what I can tell, the blatherers are here to stay. And I suppose that the LI powers that be, are comfortable with turning a blind eye to the lunacy.

This leads me to:

"LinkedIn, have you made a directional shift? If so, when do you plan to let us in on it?"

© Sherry McGuinn, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

